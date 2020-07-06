Moody's downgrades SAS' CFR to Caa2, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating of SAS AB to Caa2 from Caa1 and the probability of default rating to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD. Concurrently the agency has confirmed the backed senior unsecured MTN rating at (P)Caa2 and the backed subordinate rating at Caa3 issued by SAS Denmark-Norway-Sweden. The outlook changed to negative from ratings under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on SAS AB and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to the global airline industry, which has left it vulnerable to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.

The downgrade of the probability of default rating by two notches to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD was prompted by SAS AB's announcement on 30 June 2020 of a recapitalization plan that includes amongst other the conversion of SEK 2250 million of senior unsecured fixed rate bonds due November 2022 (unrated) into common shares as well as the conversion of SEK1500 million of subordinated perpetual floating rate capital securities (unrated) into common shares. The conversion would be executed at 81.3 % of face value for the senior unsecured notes and at 70.8% of face value for the senior unsecured notes. The subscription price would be SEK 1.89 per share, a material discount to the current share price of SAS AB of approximately SEK 7.7 per share. The conversion of these two instruments is subject to a bondholders and hybrid holders meeting to be held on 25 July 2020. A quorum of 50% is required for both instruments and an 80% and 2/3 majority vote for the senior unsecured bonds and the subordinated securities. The completion of these two conversion would constitute a limited default under Moody's methodologies.

The downgrade of the corporate family rating to Caa2 from Caa1, a one notch downgrade in comparison to the two notch downgrade of the probability of default rating reflects a relatively high recovery expectation at the corporate family level as evidenced by the relatively low amount of debt being part of the distressed exchange and the recovery expectation on the specific instruments that are part of the recapitalization plan.

The confirmation of the backed senior unsecured rating at (P)Caa2 and of the backed subordinate rating at Caa3 reflects the absence of these instruments from the proposed recapitalization plan for now. However we see a high execution risk on the proposed conversion of the two debt instruments that are part of the recapitalization plan due to the high quorum of votes needed to accept the conversion and the fact that not all public debt instruments in SAS' capital structure are subject to a conversion proposal.

The negative outlook on the ratings reflects (i) the execution risk on the conversion of the two debt instruments, and (ii) the risk that recovery expectations could be lowered and rated instruments haircut increased if the recapitalization plan is extended to further instruments in the capital structure upon a negative vote from senior unsecured and subordinated notes holders.

LIQUIDITY

SAS AB had SEK4.2 billion of cash & marketable securities on balance sheet as per 30 April 2020 and access to approximately SEK2.9 billion of unused credit lines as well as a SEK 3.3 billion Swedish and Danish government backed revolving credit facility signed on 5 May 2020.

We estimate that SAS AB has sufficient liquidity to continue operating for the next two quarters assuming no to very little flight activity but does not have enough financial flexibility to fund the comprehensive restructuring programme announced on the 28th of April (lay-off of 5000 Full time employees or close to 50% of SAS' total workforce) even taking into account the reception of additional credit facilities from the various governments that have provided support so far.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The company's commitments to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions are more ambitious than for most other network peers. SAS targets a 25% reduction in net CO2 emissions by 2025 (compared to 2005 levels), and a potential 50% reduction in net CO2 emissions by 2030.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Absent a material equity injection from SAS' shareholders to support SAS' liquidity requirements throughout the coronavirus outbreak and to fund the comprehensive restructuring programme SAS has announced we do not see any positive rating pressure on the current ratings. Positive rating pressure would build over time if gross leverage as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA would drop sustainably below 6.0x. A strengthening of SAS' liquidity profile would also be a key pre-condition for an upgrade.

The ratings of SAS could be lowered further if the issuer fails to secure sufficient funding to stabilise the group's liquidity profile and / or if SAS is not successful in securing the approval of both its debt holders for the conversion of the debt instruments into equity and of its shareholders for the equity measures included in its recapitalization plan.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

