Moody's downgrades SAS' CFR to Caa2, outlook negative

Frankfurt am Main, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the corporate family rating of SAS AB to Caa2 from Caa1
and the probability of default rating to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD.
Concurrently the agency has confirmed the backed senior unsecured MTN
rating at (P)Caa2 and the backed subordinate rating at Caa3 issued by
SAS Denmark-Norway-Sweden. The outlook changed to
negative from ratings under review.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL427962
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
SAS AB and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered,
given its exposure to the global airline industry, which has left
it vulnerable to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand
and sentiment.
The downgrade of the probability of default rating by two notches to Ca-PD
from Caa2-PD was prompted by SAS AB's announcement on 30
June 2020 of a recapitalization plan that includes amongst other the conversion
of SEK 2250 million of senior unsecured fixed rate bonds due November
2022 (unrated) into common shares as well as the conversion of SEK1500
million of subordinated perpetual floating rate capital securities (unrated)
into common shares. The conversion would be executed at 81.3
% of face value for the senior unsecured notes and at 70.8%
of face value for the senior unsecured notes. The subscription
price would be SEK 1.89 per share, a material discount to
the current share price of SAS AB of approximately SEK 7.7 per
share. The conversion of these two instruments is subject to a
bondholders and hybrid holders meeting to be held on 25 July 2020.
A quorum of 50% is required for both instruments and an 80%
and 2/3 majority vote for the senior unsecured bonds and the subordinated
securities. The completion of these two conversion would constitute
a limited default under Moody's methodologies.
The downgrade of the corporate family rating to Caa2 from Caa1,
a one notch downgrade in comparison to the two notch downgrade of the
probability of default rating reflects a relatively high recovery expectation
at the corporate family level as evidenced by the relatively low amount
of debt being part of the distressed exchange and the recovery expectation
on the specific instruments that are part of the recapitalization plan.
The confirmation of the backed senior unsecured rating at (P)Caa2 and
of the backed subordinate rating at Caa3 reflects the absence of these
instruments from the proposed recapitalization plan for now. However
we see a high execution risk on the proposed conversion of the two debt
instruments that are part of the recapitalization plan due to the high
quorum of votes needed to accept the conversion and the fact that not
all public debt instruments in SAS' capital structure are subject
to a conversion proposal.
The negative outlook on the ratings reflects (i) the execution risk on
the conversion of the two debt instruments, and (ii) the risk that
recovery expectations could be lowered and rated instruments haircut increased
if the recapitalization plan is extended to further instruments in the
capital structure upon a negative vote from senior unsecured and subordinated
notes holders.
LIQUIDITY
SAS AB had SEK4.2 billion of cash & marketable securities on
balance sheet as per 30 April 2020 and access to approximately SEK2.9
billion of unused credit lines as well as a SEK 3.3 billion Swedish
and Danish government backed revolving credit facility signed on 5 May
2020.
We estimate that SAS AB has sufficient liquidity to continue operating
for the next two quarters assuming no to very little flight activity but
does not have enough financial flexibility to fund the comprehensive restructuring
programme announced on the 28th of April (lay-off of 5000 Full
time employees or close to 50% of SAS' total workforce) even taking
into account the reception of additional credit facilities from the various
governments that have provided support so far.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
The company's commitments to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions are more
ambitious than for most other network peers. SAS targets a 25%
reduction in net CO2 emissions by 2025 (compared to 2005 levels),
and a potential 50% reduction in net CO2 emissions by 2030.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Absent a material equity injection from SAS' shareholders to support SAS'
liquidity requirements throughout the coronavirus outbreak and to fund
the comprehensive restructuring programme SAS has announced we do not
see any positive rating pressure on the current ratings. Positive
rating pressure would build over time if gross leverage as measured by
Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA would drop sustainably below 6.0x.
A strengthening of SAS' liquidity profile would also be a key pre-condition
for an upgrade.
The ratings of SAS could be lowered further if the issuer fails to secure
sufficient funding to stabilise the group's liquidity profile and / or
if SAS is not successful in securing the approval of both its debt holders
for the conversion of the debt instruments into equity and of its shareholders
for the equity measures included in its recapitalization plan.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airline
Industry published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091811.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of
Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with
regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL427962
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit
ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The person who approved SAS AB and SAS Denmark-Norway-Sweden
credit ratings is Christian Hendker, Associate Managing Director,
Corporate Finance Group, JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456,
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454.
The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal
box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity
page of the website.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Stanislas Duquesnoy
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
