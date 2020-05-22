Moody's downgrades SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd.'s deposit ratings to Ba1; changes outlook to stable

Limassol, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded SBM Bank (Mauritius)
Ltd.'s (SBM Bank) long-term issuer and deposit ratings
to Ba1 from Baa3. As part of the same rating action, Moody's
has downgraded SBM Bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted
BCA to ba2 from ba1, its counterparty risk ratings (CRRs) to Baa3/P-3
from Baa2/P-2, its counterparty risk (CR) assessments to
Baa3(cr)/P-3(cr) from Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr), and its short-term
deposit ratings to Not-Prime, from Prime-3.
The outlook on the bank's long-term ratings has been changed
to stable from negative.
The downgrade of the bank's ratings and assessments reflects SBM
Bank's weakened profitability in 2019, following a large loan loss
provisioning charge in the fourth quarter of 2019. The charge has
weakened the bank's capital metrics at a time when Moody's
expects heightened risks stemming from the increasingly challenging operating
environment due to the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's expects
that the economic disruption will lead to lower economic growth across
the bank's main operating regions that will continue to pressure
asset quality and profitability.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the bank's ratings
capture current risks from the weakening operating conditions due to the
coronavirus induced disruption and the potential weakening of sovereign
capacity to support the bank, as indicated by the negative outlook
on the sovereign rating.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATING DOWNGRADE
The downgrade of the bank's ratings and assessments reflects SBM
Bank's weakened profitability and capital metrics at a time when Moody's
expects heightened risks stemming from the increasingly challenging operating
environment due to the coronavirus outbreak.
SBM Bank's profitability has weakened, as a consequence of
the recent very high provisioning expense, at a time that Moody's
expects continued pressure on profitability through high credit costs,
lower margins and reduced business generation as a consequence of the
coronavirus-induced disruption. SBM Bank's MUR2.5
billion provisioning expense during the fourth quarter of 2019 raised
total loan loss provisions for the year to MUR3.6 billion or 3.5%
of average gross loans, significantly weakening net income to 0.3%
of tangible assets in 2019, from the already depressed 0.8%
in 2018 and 1.9% in 2017. The recent provisioning
expense reflects a higher than previously anticipated loss in the bank's
problem loans and recurring cases of impairments of loan exposures to
large clients in the bank's cross-border operations (27%
of total loans as of year-end 2019).
As a consequence of the large provision, the bank reported a loss
for the fourth quarter that has eroded the bank's capital metrics.
The bank's tangible common equity to Moody's adjusted risk-weighted
assets weakened to 10.6% by year-end 2019 (September
2019: 12.9%, year-end 2018: 11.8%)
and is now below the median for ba2 rated global peers of 13.1%.
The bank's regulatory capital adequacy ratio dropped to 14.7%
as of year-end 2019, from 17.1% as of September
2019 and 15.1% as of year-end 2018.
While we expect SBM Bank's holding company's higher capital buffer
(capital adequacy ratio of 22.1% as of year-end 2019)
to continue to support SBM Bank's capital, the level of the
bank's capital remains a concern. Lower capital comes at
a time when the regulatory minimum for SBM Bank has gradually increased
to 13.875% and Moody's considers a strong capital
buffer to be an important credit factor to be able to absorb the risks
stemming from the increasingly challenging operating environment.
Moody's expects that the coronavirus-induced economic disruption
will lead to lower economic growth both in Mauritius and across the Africa
region that further pressures asset quality and profitability in both
the bank's domestic and offshore operations, while hampering the
recoverability of problem loans. Moody's regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under the rating agency's ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
More positively the higher provisions strengthened the bank's provisioning
coverage of problem loans to 75% as of year-end 2019,
from a fairly low 44% as of year-end 2018.
SBM Bank's Ba1 deposit and issuer ratings capture its ba2 BCA and
a one-notch uplift reflecting Moody's assessment of a high
likelihood of support from the Government of Mauritius (Baa1 negative)
in the event of need, driven by SBM's importance to the domestic
financial system (22% market share of domestic deposits as of end
2019) and its government ownership (30% both directly and indirectly
through state-owned entities).
STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the bank's ratings
capture current risks from the weakening operating conditions due to the
coronavirus induced disruption and the potential weakening of sovereign
capacity to support the bank, as indicated by the negative outlook
on the sovereign rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of SBM Bank's ratings in the next 12-18 months is unlikely,
given the current coronavirus induced disruption. Beyond this,
the ratings may be upgraded if 1) the bank strengthens its currently weakened
capital metrics; (2) there is a track record of strengthened governance
and reduced losses on the bank's cross-border operations;
(3) the bank manages to recover on existing loan loss provisions;
and (4) the sovereign rating outlook is changed back to stable.
SBM Bank's ratings could be downgraded if the bank's financial
metrics weaken further, and if Moody's believes that the bank's
operating environment deteriorates even further as indicated, for
example, by a downgrade of Mauritius' sovereign rating.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd.
Downgrades:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Downgraded to ba2 from ba1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded
to ba2 from ba1
.... Long-term Issuer Rating,
Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3, Outlook Changed to Stable from Negative
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Downgraded to Not-Prime from P-3
.... Long-term Bank Deposits,
Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3, Outlook Changed to Stable from Negative
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Downgraded to Baa3(cr) from Baa2(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Downgraded to P-3(cr) from P-2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Downgraded to P-3 from P-2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed to Stable from
Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christos Theofilou, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Sean Marion
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454