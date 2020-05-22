Moody's downgrades SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd.'s deposit ratings to Ba1; changes outlook to stable

Limassol, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd.'s (SBM Bank) long-term issuer and deposit ratings to Ba1 from Baa3. As part of the same rating action, Moody's has downgraded SBM Bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to ba2 from ba1, its counterparty risk ratings (CRRs) to Baa3/P-3 from Baa2/P-2, its counterparty risk (CR) assessments to Baa3(cr)/P-3(cr) from Baa2(cr)/P-2(cr), and its short-term deposit ratings to Not-Prime, from Prime-3. The outlook on the bank's long-term ratings has been changed to stable from negative.

The downgrade of the bank's ratings and assessments reflects SBM Bank's weakened profitability in 2019, following a large loan loss provisioning charge in the fourth quarter of 2019. The charge has weakened the bank's capital metrics at a time when Moody's expects heightened risks stemming from the increasingly challenging operating environment due to the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's expects that the economic disruption will lead to lower economic growth across the bank's main operating regions that will continue to pressure asset quality and profitability.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the bank's ratings capture current risks from the weakening operating conditions due to the coronavirus induced disruption and the potential weakening of sovereign capacity to support the bank, as indicated by the negative outlook on the sovereign rating.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATING DOWNGRADE

The downgrade of the bank's ratings and assessments reflects SBM Bank's weakened profitability and capital metrics at a time when Moody's expects heightened risks stemming from the increasingly challenging operating environment due to the coronavirus outbreak.

SBM Bank's profitability has weakened, as a consequence of the recent very high provisioning expense, at a time that Moody's expects continued pressure on profitability through high credit costs, lower margins and reduced business generation as a consequence of the coronavirus-induced disruption. SBM Bank's MUR2.5 billion provisioning expense during the fourth quarter of 2019 raised total loan loss provisions for the year to MUR3.6 billion or 3.5% of average gross loans, significantly weakening net income to 0.3% of tangible assets in 2019, from the already depressed 0.8% in 2018 and 1.9% in 2017. The recent provisioning expense reflects a higher than previously anticipated loss in the bank's problem loans and recurring cases of impairments of loan exposures to large clients in the bank's cross-border operations (27% of total loans as of year-end 2019).

As a consequence of the large provision, the bank reported a loss for the fourth quarter that has eroded the bank's capital metrics. The bank's tangible common equity to Moody's adjusted risk-weighted assets weakened to 10.6% by year-end 2019 (September 2019: 12.9%, year-end 2018: 11.8%) and is now below the median for ba2 rated global peers of 13.1%. The bank's regulatory capital adequacy ratio dropped to 14.7% as of year-end 2019, from 17.1% as of September 2019 and 15.1% as of year-end 2018.

While we expect SBM Bank's holding company's higher capital buffer (capital adequacy ratio of 22.1% as of year-end 2019) to continue to support SBM Bank's capital, the level of the bank's capital remains a concern. Lower capital comes at a time when the regulatory minimum for SBM Bank has gradually increased to 13.875% and Moody's considers a strong capital buffer to be an important credit factor to be able to absorb the risks stemming from the increasingly challenging operating environment.

Moody's expects that the coronavirus-induced economic disruption will lead to lower economic growth both in Mauritius and across the Africa region that further pressures asset quality and profitability in both the bank's domestic and offshore operations, while hampering the recoverability of problem loans. Moody's regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under the rating agency's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. More positively the higher provisions strengthened the bank's provisioning coverage of problem loans to 75% as of year-end 2019, from a fairly low 44% as of year-end 2018.

SBM Bank's Ba1 deposit and issuer ratings capture its ba2 BCA and a one-notch uplift reflecting Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from the Government of Mauritius (Baa1 negative) in the event of need, driven by SBM's importance to the domestic financial system (22% market share of domestic deposits as of end 2019) and its government ownership (30% both directly and indirectly through state-owned entities).

STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the bank's ratings capture current risks from the weakening operating conditions due to the coronavirus induced disruption and the potential weakening of sovereign capacity to support the bank, as indicated by the negative outlook on the sovereign rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of SBM Bank's ratings in the next 12-18 months is unlikely, given the current coronavirus induced disruption. Beyond this, the ratings may be upgraded if 1) the bank strengthens its currently weakened capital metrics; (2) there is a track record of strengthened governance and reduced losses on the bank's cross-border operations; (3) the bank manages to recover on existing loan loss provisions; and (4) the sovereign rating outlook is changed back to stable.

SBM Bank's ratings could be downgraded if the bank's financial metrics weaken further, and if Moody's believes that the bank's operating environment deteriorates even further as indicated, for example, by a downgrade of Mauritius' sovereign rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd.

Downgrades:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba2 from ba1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba2 from ba1

.... Long-term Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3, Outlook Changed to Stable from Negative

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Downgraded to Not-Prime from P-3

.... Long-term Bank Deposits, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3, Outlook Changed to Stable from Negative

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to Baa3(cr) from Baa2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to P-3(cr) from P-2(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Downgraded to P-3 from P-2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

