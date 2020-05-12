Moody's downgrades SEI Holding's ratings, including senior secured and CFR to Caa1; outlook to negative

Approximately $423 million of rated debt instruments

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of SEI Holding I Corporation ("SBP Holding or SBP"), including the corporate family rating ("CFR") and senior secured first lien to Caa1 from B3, the probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, and the senior secured second lien debt to Caa3 from Caa2. Moody's also changed the outlook to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings, including the Caa1 CFR, reflect weak liquidity with looming debt maturities (in early 2021) in an environment of tightening credit conditions and terms that likely will consume cash, if the debt is refinanced. The ratings also reflect high financial leverage for SBP's business risk, given its highly cyclical and volatile markets and its modest scale in a competitive landscape. Moody's anticipates debt/EBITDA will approach 8x (inclusive of Moody's standard adjustments) in 2020 and remain elevated over the next year in the face of expected earnings pressures. The ratings consider the weakening end-market demand stemming from the low oil price shock and weak industrial growth accelerated by the coronavirus outbreak. These conditions are likely to persist into 2021, weighing on the company's earnings and cash flow.

As a distributor, SBP has a degree of flexibility in its cost structure and low capital spending needs that support positive free cash flow. Moody's believes SBP will continue to re-size its costs to offset revenue declines into 2021. The company distributes a broad range of construction and industrial products that serve aftermarket applications, providing some downside protection. The company's engineering and fabrication services, which enable moderately higher margins than for traditional distributors, are also factored in the ratings.

The negative outlook reflects SBP's weak liquidity, including high refinancing risk, its limited flexibility given the high financial leverage and Moody's expectation of meaningful downwards pressure on revenue and earnings, driven by the oil price shock and end-market pressures amid deepening recessionary conditions.

From a corporate governance perspective, the company's high leverage partly reflects its private equity ownership Event risk is elevated for potential debt-financed dividends and considering SBP has had an aggressive pace of acquisitions to increase scale in a fragmented landscape, with transactions funded primarily with debt. This has limited de-leveraging prospects amidst earnings growth headwinds.

Moody's took the following actions on SEI Holding I Corporation:

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3;

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD;

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LDG3) from B3 (LGD3);

....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5);

....Outlook changed to Negative from stable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with expectations of eroding liquidity from an inability to refinance the near term debt maturities or weakening free cash flow, or if Moody's expects credit metrics to weaken, including debt/EBITDA expected to remain above 8x or EBITA/interest below 1x on a sustained basis.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely until business conditions improve along with end market activity and the broader macroeconomic environment. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded with meaningful and consistent organic growth in revenue and earnings such that Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to remain below 6.5x and EBITA/interest about 2x. A stronger liquidity profile would also be expected for higher ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SEI Holding I Corporation and Bishop Lifting Products, Inc. are intermediate subsidiaries of the ultimate holding company: SBP Holding LP. The company, based in Pearland, Texas, distributes industrial rubber, wire rope & rigging equipment, and provides related services including testing, installation, inspection, and equipment rental. Revenues approximated $514 million for the last twelve months ended February 28, 2020.

