Moody's downgrades SEI Holding's ratings, including senior secured and CFR to Caa1; outlook to negative

Approximately $423 million of rated debt instruments
New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
the ratings of SEI Holding I Corporation ("SBP Holding or SBP"),
including the corporate family rating ("CFR") and senior secured
first lien to Caa1 from B3, the probability of default rating to
Caa1-PD from B3-PD, and the senior secured second
lien debt to Caa3 from Caa2. Moody's also changed the outlook
to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings, including the Caa1 CFR, reflect weak liquidity
with looming debt maturities (in early 2021) in an environment of tightening
credit conditions and terms that likely will consume cash, if the
debt is refinanced. The ratings also reflect high financial leverage
for SBP's business risk, given its highly cyclical and volatile
markets and its modest scale in a competitive landscape. Moody's
anticipates debt/EBITDA will approach 8x (inclusive of Moody's standard
adjustments) in 2020 and remain elevated over the next year in the face
of expected earnings pressures. The ratings consider the weakening
end-market demand stemming from the low oil price shock and weak
industrial growth accelerated by the coronavirus outbreak. These
conditions are likely to persist into 2021, weighing on the company's
earnings and cash flow.
As a distributor, SBP has a degree of flexibility in its cost structure
and low capital spending needs that support positive free cash flow.
Moody's believes SBP will continue to re-size its costs to
offset revenue declines into 2021. The company distributes a broad
range of construction and industrial products that serve aftermarket applications,
providing some downside protection. The company's engineering
and fabrication services, which enable moderately higher margins
than for traditional distributors, are also factored in the ratings.
The negative outlook reflects SBP's weak liquidity, including
high refinancing risk, its limited flexibility given the high financial
leverage and Moody's expectation of meaningful downwards pressure
on revenue and earnings, driven by the oil price shock and end-market
pressures amid deepening recessionary conditions.
From a corporate governance perspective, the company's high
leverage partly reflects its private equity ownership Event risk is elevated
for potential debt-financed dividends and considering SBP has had
an aggressive pace of acquisitions to increase scale in a fragmented landscape,
with transactions funded primarily with debt. This has limited
de-leveraging prospects amidst earnings growth headwinds.
Moody's took the following actions on SEI Holding I Corporation:
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3;
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1-PD from B3-PD;
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LDG3) from B3 (LGD3);
....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5);
....Outlook changed to Negative from stable.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded with expectations of eroding liquidity
from an inability to refinance the near term debt maturities or weakening
free cash flow, or if Moody's expects credit metrics to weaken,
including debt/EBITDA expected to remain above 8x or EBITA/interest below
1x on a sustained basis.
A ratings upgrade is unlikely until business conditions improve along
with end market activity and the broader macroeconomic environment.
Over time, the ratings could be upgraded with meaningful and consistent
organic growth in revenue and earnings such that Moody's expects
debt/EBITDA to remain below 6.5x and EBITA/interest about 2x.
A stronger liquidity profile would also be expected for higher ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
SEI Holding I Corporation and Bishop Lifting Products, Inc.
are intermediate subsidiaries of the ultimate holding company: SBP
Holding LP. The company, based in Pearland, Texas,
distributes industrial rubber, wire rope & rigging equipment,
and provides related services including testing, installation,
inspection, and equipment rental. Revenues approximated $514
million for the last twelve months ended February 28, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yvonne Njogu
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
