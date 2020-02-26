Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Sutton and East Surrey Water plc Rating Action: Moody's downgrades SES Water to Baa2, negative outlook 26 Feb 2020 London, 26 February 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 the senior secured underlying debt rating of Sutton and East Surrey Water plc (SES Water). The outlook is negative. Creditors of the GBP100 million 2.874% Guaranteed Secured Index-Linked Bond, with a final maturity in 2031, issued by SES Water in March 2001, also benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal and interest payments by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (previously Financial Security Assurance (U.K.) Limited), pursuant to a financial guarantee insurance policy. The A2 guaranteed rating is in line with the insurance financial strength rating of Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc and remains unaffected. This rating action concludes the rating review initiated on 20 December 2019, following publication by the Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming regulatory period, commencing on 1 April 2020 (AMP7). The outlook is negative. Creditors of the GBP100 million 2.874% Guaranteed Secured Index-Linked Bond, with a final maturity in 2031, issued by SES Water in March 2001, also benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal and interest payments by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (previously Financial Security Assurance (U.K.) Limited), pursuant to a financial guarantee insurance policy. The A2 guaranteed rating is in line with the insurance financial strength rating of Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc and remains unaffected. This rating action concludes the rating review initiated on 20 December 2019, following publication by the Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in England and Wales, of its final determination for the forthcoming regulatory period, commencing on 1 April 2020 (AMP7). RATINGS RATIONALE Today's downgrade takes into account (1) SES Water's exposure to a significant cut in allowed wholesale returns to ca. 2.42% real in cash terms from 2020 on a 50:50 blended inflation basis, compared with 3.6% in the current period; (2) a reduction in total expenditure allowances compared with the company's requests; and (3) challenging performance targets. Compared with the regulator's draft determination, the final determination has reduced, but not eliminated, the company's exposure to the risk of cost overruns and performance penalties. Consequently, the rating downgrade reflects the anticipated pressure on the company's financial metrics, particularly interest coverage, and Moody's expectation that SES Water will -- absent operational or financial outperformance -- be unable to maintain ratios in line with guidance for the previous Baa1 rating. In its final determination, Ofwat set an allowed cash return of ca. 2.42% for the wholesale activities at the start of the new period, which incorporates the regulator's decision to link half of the regulatory assets to the Consumer Prices Index adjusted for housing costs (CPIH), with the rest remaining linked to the Retail Prices Index (RPI). As the share of regulatory assets linked to CPIH grows over time, Moody's estimates that SES Water will have an average allowed cash return of around 2.5% over AMP7. On an RPI-stripped basis, for comparison with the current period, allowed returns will fall to 1.92% (1.96% including retail margin) from 3.6% (3.74% including the retail margin), a nearly 50% cut. The low returns put particular pressure on companies, like SES Water, which have expensive existing debt, and who's smaller size means that they access financial markets less frequently and are, thus, not able to benefit fully from lower interest rates today. SES Water's modest gearing of around 60%-65% of net debt to regulatory capital value (RCV) at the start of the new regulatory may help offset some of the pressure, but Moody's expects gearing to increase over the period, in particular due to the cost challenges presented by the final determination. Ofwat's allowances for base operating and maintenance expenditure, excluding enhancement projects but including retail costs, were GBP232 million, roughly GBP6 million below the company's request. The gap is primarily related to retail costs, which is an area where SES Water has been suffering also during the current regulatory period. Ofwat had also highlighted SES Water, among three other companies, for being a particular outlier on base cost items, in this case retail, ahead of the draft determination. The final determination also included significant disallowances for enhancement expenditure of around GBP13 million, albeit reduced from GBP29 million gap at the draft determination. On operational performance commitments, SES's Water's main strength is on supply interruptions, where the company performs in the upper quartile, resulting in rewards in the current period and having the potential for further rewards also in AMP7. However, other areas, including a bespoke commitment for water softening as well as general customer service, where the company has been lagging, carry penalty risks, which may offset or outweigh any potential rewards. Moody's base case scenario, reflecting the final determination, results in SES Water exhibiting an Adjusted Interest Coverage Ratio (AICR) around 1.2-1.3x, below the 1.5x guidance for the previous Baa1 rating. Gearing, however, is forecast to remain around 70-75% of net debt to regulatory capital value (RCV), thus leaving some headroom against the maximum 80% threshold. SES Water's rating also remains constrained by the company's small size and relatively inflexible financing structure, which increases risk exposure in an environment of falling returns, somewhat offset by the structural enhancements included in the company's bond covenant and security package. Key supporting features include (1) a cash trapping mechanism, which is designed to help maintain and restore credit quality by preventing distributions and retaining cash within the company in downside scenarios; (2) liquidity facilities (and/or cash reserves) equal to six months' of debt service; (3) a first-ranking fixed charge over the shares in the company, plus first-ranking and floating charges over all the assets, rights and undertakings of SES Water; and (4) a mandatory sinking fund arrangement to reduce refinancing risk. Finally, the Baa2 rating remains ultimately supported by the company's low business risk profile as a monopoly provider of water services operating under a well-established, transparent and predictable regulatory framework as well as the company's good performance track record on operational measures, in particular supply interruptions. RATING OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects that SES Water will have to achieve additional cost saving measures to offset the gap in retail cost allowances and may not be able to maintain financial metrics in line with guidance for the Baa2 rating (as outlined below), if these savings do not materialise or the company incurs overall material net penalties under its operational performance targets. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING Given the challenges of the final determination and the current negative outlook, Moody's does currently not envisage any upward rating pressure. However, the rating could be considered for an upgrade if SES Water seemed likely to exhibit an AICR persistently above 1.5x and gearing, calculated as net debt to RCV, well below 80%. Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if SES Water were to exhibit an AICR significantly below 1.3x or was likely to be in persistent breach of distribution lock-up covenants under its bond documentation. In addition, downward rating pressure could result from a significant increase in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of regulatory earnings, which is not offset by other credit strengthening measures, or the company facing unforeseen funding difficulties. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. SES Water is one of the six water-only companies (WoCs) of England and Wales. It is the owner of water infrastructure assets and the monopoly provider of essential water services to a population of about 712,000 in its franchise area of around 835 square km in the South East of England. For the year ended 31 March 2019, SES Water reported revenues of GBP66.8 million and operating profit of GBP20.1 million, and had an RCV of around GBP260 million. Since 2013, the company has been jointly owned by Sumitomo Corporation (Baa1 stable) and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. (A1 stable) with each holding a 50% stake. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 