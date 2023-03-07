info

Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades SES' issuer rating to Baa3 from Baa2; outlook stable

07 Mar 2023

Milan, March 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2 the long-term issuer rating and to ba1 from baa3 the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of SES S.A. ("SES" or "the company"), a leading global satellite services provider. At the same time, the rating agency has downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2 the backed senior unsecured ratings, and downgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2 the backed senior unsecured MTN programme ratings of SES and its subsidiary SES Global Americas Holdings Inc.. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1 the backed junior subordinate (hybrid) ratings of SES, and to Prime-3 (P-3) from Prime-2 (P-2) the short-term backed commercial paper ratings of SES and SES Global Americas Holdings Inc.. The outlook for both entities has changed to stable from negative.

"The downgrade to Baa3 reflects the prolonged deterioration in SES's credit metrics due to the lower earnings owing to the challenging operating environment for satellite operators, combined with high capex in 2022 and bolt-on M&A," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for SES.

"While SES has recently tightened its financial policy, this adjustment has been only marginal, and there is potential that a significant part of the $3 billion C-band proceeds will not be used for debt repayment, leaving leverage above our previous expectations," adds Mr Bisagno.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 27 February 2023[1], SES reported its 2022 results with organic revenue and EBITDA down by 2.3% and 5.6%, respectively, at constant currency excluding acquisitions. Including the contribution from DRS Global Enterprise Solutions (DRS), acquired in  August 2022, and thanks to the stronger US dollar, the company's revenue and EBITDA increased by 9.1% and 1.3%, respectively. SES' Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA (excluding the $750 million backed senior unsecured notes to be repaid in April 2023) remained high at around 4.0x, in line with the previous year.

Based on SES' guidance, EBITDA will be broadly flat in 2023 (excluding forex and including M&A), or decline in the low single digit range, excluding DRS full-year contribution, which reflects the additional decline in the video segment, the delayed contribution from the new satellites, and the impact from the operating costs to bring the new satellites into service. The new guidance is below Moody's previous expectations whereby SES would have returned to positive organic growth from 2023.

The company also indicated that from 2024, it will lower its reported net leverage target to 3.0x from 3.3x, which will not bring a significant leverage relief to Moody's credit metrics.

Because of the delayed launches of the new O3b mPOWER satellites and the additional  costs to bring the new satellites into service, Moody's expects that  the company will report another decline in organic EBITDA in 2023. However, thanks to the full year contribution from DRS, EBITDA will be broadly flat at €1,030 million (vs €1,036 million in 2022 excluding FX and M&A), based on the mid-point of SES' guidance.

From 2024, there is potential to return to organic growth, driven by the contribution of the new O3b mPOWER satellites, the synergies from the acquired assets, and the slower decline in the video segment.

SES' Moody's-adjusted FCF excluding C-band proceeds and reimbursement of the clearing costs will be broadly neutral in 2023, but is likely to turn negative in 2024 due to the impact of replacement capex, before improving significantly in 2025, assuming a recovery in operating performance and a significant moderation in capex.

SES' gross debt will remain flat in 2023 (excluding the repayment of the $750 million bond due in April 2023) because the company has sufficient liquidity to cover its funding needs. From 2024, there is potential for some debt repayment of around €350 million, following the company's decision to tighten its net leverage target to 3.0x (equivalent to a Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.5x-3.7x, assuming €350 million of debt repayments) from 3.3x. Despite the reduction in the company's leverage target, Moody's views this change as being only marginal relative to the size of the C-Band proceeds.

As a result, SES' Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA would increase marginally to 4.2x in 2023, and should only decline towards 3.5x by 2025, exceeding the tolerance levels for the previous Baa2 rating category.

SES' Baa3 rating reflects (1) its strong position as a global market leader in the satellite-based communications services industry; (2) the strategic fit and revenue contribution from O3b's satellite constellation (medium earth orbit [MEO]) to SES' geosynchronous (GEO) satellite fleet; (3) its strong profitability; (4) its balanced financial policy, with a commitment to maintain its reported net debt/EBITDA below 3.0x from 2024 (currently 3.3x); and (5) the moderate level of support to SES from the Government of Luxembourg (Aaa stable).

SES' rating is constrained by (1) the difficult market conditions for EMEA satellite operators as a result of which, the company's revenues and EBITDA have sustainably dropped since 2015; (2) the ongoing revenue contraction in its video segment; and (3) its modest free cash flow (FCF) over 2023-24 because of its investments in the new O3b mPOWER fleet and the additional replacement capex.

The Government of Luxembourg, directly and indirectly through its wholly owned state banks, Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat and Société Nationale de Crédit et d'Investissement, holds an aggregate stake in SES of around 20% (including collective stakes in Fiduciary Deposit Receipts). As a result, Moody's considers SES a GRI under the Government-Related Issuers Methodology. SES' ratings reflect a combination of the following inputs: (1) the company's BCA of ba1, which represents Moody's view of its standalone creditworthiness; (2) the Government of Luxembourg's Aaa local-currency rating with a stable outlook; (3) a low default dependence between SES and the government; and (4) a moderate level of government support for SES. The company's GRI designation results in a one-notch uplift to its ba1 BCA.

LIQUIDITY

SES' liquidity is excellent and is supported by cash and equivalents of €1.1 billion as of December 2022; and a fully undrawn credit facility totaling €1.2 billion with no financial covenants (renewed in June 2019 and expiring in 2026) plus a new €300 million Term Loan from the European Investment Bank (fully undrawn). These liquidity sources will more than cover the $750 million backed senior unsecured bond due in April 2023. In addition, over the next 12 months, the company should receive €400 million for the reimbursement of the clearing costs, and $3 billion (before tax) for the monetization of the C-band spectrum, further enhancing its liquidity.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that SES' credit metrics will remain stable in 2023, with potential for deleveraging from 2024, owing to a combination of higher EBITDA and some debt repayments, as the company moves towards its revised net reported leverage target of 3.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on SES' rating could develop if the company's operating performance improves significantly such that  its revenues and profits steadily grow  allowing the company to reduce leverage (Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA) to below 3.25x.

Downward pressure may emerge on SES' rating if the company's operating performance deteriorates further; its gross debt/ EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) remains above 3.75x; its FCF turns negative on a sustained basis; or the Luxembourg government or its wholly owned investment affiliates reduce their aggregate economic ownership in SES below the current level of around 20% (leading to SES no longer being considered a government-related issuer [GRI]), which could result in a one-notch downgrade.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: SES Global Americas Holdings Inc.

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Downgraded to P-3 from P-2

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

..Issuer: SES S.A.

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3

.... LT Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

.... Backed Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Downgraded to P-3 from P-2

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa3 from (P)Baa2

.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SES Global Americas Holdings Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: SES S.A.

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379527, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com  for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Luxembourg, SES is a leading company in the fixed-satellite services (FSS) market, with over 50 and 20 satellites in the GEO and MEO fleets, respectively. The Government of Luxembourg, together with its wholly owned state banks, Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat (Aa3 stable) and Société Nationale de Crédit et d'Investissement, owns around 20% of SES. In 2022, the company generated revenue of €1.95 billion and adjusted EBITDA of €1.1 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] SES' full year results published on 27-Feb-2023 (Link: https://www.ses.com/press-release/ses-full-year-2022-results)

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ernesto Bisagno, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

