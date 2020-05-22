Moody's downgrades SESI's CFR to Caa3

Approximately $1.3 billion of debt affected

New York, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded SESI, L.L.C.'s (SESI or Superior Energy) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa3 from B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from B3-PD, senior unsecured notes to Caa3 from Caa1, and Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating (SGL) to SGL-3 from SGL-2. SESI's rating outlook was revised to negative. This concludes Moody's review of SESI's ratings that was initiated on December 20, 2019.

"Superior Energy will face extremely difficult industry conditions through 2021 and is facing elevated risks of a debt restructuring as it needs to refinance a big maturity in December 2021, reduce debt and reposition its US business to remain viable over the long term," commented Sajjad Alam, Moody's Senior Analyst. "The company announced on May 20, 2020 that it has terminated the planned merger with Forbes Energy Services Ltd. (Forbes, unrated) and will not move forward with the related note exchange offer."

Downgrades:

..Issuer: SESI, L.L.C.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from B3

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SESI, L.L.C.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

SESI is facing high financial leverage, elevated refinancing risk involving its $800 million unsecured notes due December 2021, a tough oilfield services (OFS) operating environment, particularly in the US, and poor capital markets conditions for energy companies generally. While the company has accumulated cash, sold assets and slashed costs to improve cash flow and its refinancing prospects, Moody's expects industry conditions and capital markets access to remain challenged for OFS companies at least through early-2021.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The oilfield services (OFS) sector will be one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. SESI will remain vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on SESI's credit quality of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The SGL-3 rating reflects SESI's adequate liquidity. The company had $252 million of unrestricted cash and an undrawn ABL credit facility that had $98 million of availability as of March 31, 2020 after accounting for Letters of Credit. However, the company has an $800 million debt maturity in December 2021. SESI's management has drastically reduced capital spending to $50 million for 2020, slashed operating expenses and expects to receive a $30 million tax refund that should support liquidity. The ABL facility matures in October 2022.

SESI's Caa3 CFR reflects its unsustainably high financial leverage, elevated restructuring risk, weak cash flow generation prospects through 2021, and poor visibility around upstream capital spending in North American markets. While the company's exposure to international and offshore OFS markets provide a degree of diversification and stability, US market conditions have deteriorated sharply amid the coronavirus pandemic, and much higher oil and natural gas prices will be needed to improve the profitability of OFS companies. SESI's debt and equity prices continues trade as very depressed levels, that will constrain access to capital markets raising the risks of a potential distressed debt exchange. SESI is trying to boost its cash balance ahead of its 2021 maturity to be in a position to reduce debt and improve its refinancing prospects. SESI's credit profile also considers its significant scale and diversification across key US basins, meaningful international and offshore presence, broad array of product and service offerings, and a track record of maintaining adequate liquidity.

SESI's senior unsecured notes are rated Caa3, the same level as the CFR, reflecting the relatively large amount of unsecured debt compared to the size of the ABL.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the heightened risks of a potential debt restructuring. SESI's CFR could be downgraded if the company initiates a distressed exchange or any other transaction that leads to a significant principal loss for its unsecured noteholders. The CFR is unlikely to be upgraded absent a significant debt reduction and elimination of the near term refinancing risk.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SESI, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Superior Energy Services, Inc., which is a publicly-traded diversified oilfield services company headquartered in Houston, Texas.

