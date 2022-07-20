Moody's downgrades SGD Pharma's ratings to B3; outlook stable

Milan, July 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B3-PD from B2-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Silica S.A.S. (SGD Pharma or the company). SGD Pharma is a French glass packaging manufacturer for the pharmaceutical and beauty industries. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the ratings on the €500 million senior secured first-lien term loan due 2028 and on the €90 million senior secured first-lien revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2028, both borrowed by Silica S.A.S.. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

"The downgrade to B3 reflects a weaker than anticipated operating performance since the assignment of the first time ratings, owing to reduced demand and a sharp increase in input and transportation costs," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer, and lead analyst for SGD Pharma.

"This weak performance has led to a material increase in leverage to levels no longer consistent with the previous B2 rating," adds Ms Maso.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of SGD Pharma's CFR to B3 reflects a weaker than anticipated operating performance in 2021 and the resulted deterioration in the company's credit metrics owing to volume shortfalls driven by lower levels of seasonal pathologies (given limited social interactions) and reduced hospital activity due to postponed operations caused by coronavirus as well as commodity price inflation.

EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's, fell by 30% to €63 million compared to €90 million in 2020. EBITDA margin dropped to 19% from 26% and leverage reached 9.0x, significantly higher than the 6.0x maximum leverage tolerance for the previous rating category. Despite lower than budgeted capital expenditures, free cash flow generation was negative because of lower EBITDA and high exceptional operating costs.

While volumes started to recover since Q4 2021 and revenue increased by 14% in the first quarter of 2022, SGD Pharma's EBITDA continued to be hampered by high commodity costs and supply chain disruptions, particularly in North America, and it remained in line with Q1 2021 at €16 million. LTM March 2022 leverage, as adjusted by Moody's, slightly increased to 9.2x due to additional drawings under the senior secured first-lien RCF.

The company is now reporting improving volumes and it has implemented mitigating actions such as price increases, energy hedging and cost containment initiatives. Although Moody's expects that the demand for pharma glass packaging will be sustained even in a deteriorating macroeconomic environment, ongoing inflationary pressures – particularly on electricity -, operational disruptions, as well as the rephasing of certain capital investments will limit the pace of EBITDA recovery. As a result, the rating agency expects that the company's EBITDA will not reach its 2020 levels until 2024, while leverage will exceed 7x and its free cash flow will remain negative until 2023.

The B3 rating also reflects the company's focused product offering in the glass packaging segment, and the competitive nature of the pharma packaging market. It further reflects the capital intensity of furnace maintenance and working capital needs which will continue to absorb the majority of the cash flow going forward, and the execution risk associated with its expansion strategy in emerging markets and its TOP2025 plan. While most of the company's revenues are derived from pharmaceutical products, 15% is generated from the beauty and cosmetic industry, which is viewed as less resilient to economic cycles.

More positively, the B3 rating is supported by the company's leading market position as one of the world's largest glass packaging manufacturers in its niche product categories with a focus on high-margin glass containers with a well invested asset base. It further reflects its geographic presence in both mature and faster growing emerging markets and a diversified customer base with over 3,000 clients, and the positive fundamentals of the pharmaceutical industry, the high switching costs, and barriers to entry due to the long validation processes and required regulatory approvals, as well as material investments in know-how and industrial footprint.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views SGD Pharma's liquidity as adequate for its near-term requirements. The company's liquidity is supported by €37 million of cash on balance sheet at the end of March 2022, albeit €12 million is not immediately available, €70 million availability under its €90 million senior secured first-lien RCF, and no material debt maturities until 2028 when the senior secured first-lien term loan and the senior secured first-lien RCF are due. These sources are deemed more than sufficient to cover the expected negative free cash flow generation driven by high capital expenditures to support its TOP2025 plan and the capacity expansions in India and China, in addition to the routine plant maintenance.

The senior secured first-lien RCF includes a maximum net leverage covenant ratio of 10.3x which will be tested when drawings under this facility exceed 40%. Moody's expects SGD Pharma to comply satisfactorily with its covenant over the next 12 to 18 months. SGD Pharma reported a net leverage ratio of 5.9x at the end of March 2022.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3-PD PDR is aligned with the CFR based on a 50% recovery rate because of the all-bank debt structure with a covenant-lite package. The B3 instrument ratings on the senior secured bank credit facilities are aligned with the CFR as they represent all financial debt in the capital structure. The debt facilities benefit from a fairly weak security package comprised of pledges over shares, material bank accounts and intercompany receivables, whilst guarantors represent at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.

The capital structure also includes a shareholder loan maturing in March 2029, which qualifies as equity under Moody's criteria for hybrid instruments issued by speculative-grade issuers.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

Although SGD Pharma is weakly positioned in its B3 rating, the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will gradually resume its growth trajectory and reduce its gross leverage below 7.0x in 2024, maintaining an adequate liquidity profile. The outlook also incorporates Moody's assumption that the company will not engage in material debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely in the near term as the company is currently weakly positioned in the rating category. Positive pressure on the rating could arise over time if SGD Pharma's operating performance significantly improves, resulting in substantial reduction in leverage to around 6.0x with positive FCF, both on a sustained basis, whilst maintaining a solid liquidity profile.

Negative pressure on the rating could arise if operating performance further deteriorates or if Moody's adjusted leverage remains sustainably above 7.0x after 2023 with EBIT/Interest cover below 1.0x and negative free cash flow, or if its liquidity weakens.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Silica S.A.S.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Silica S.A.S.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris (France), SGD Pharma is a leading manufacturer of primary glass packaging and containers for the pharmaceutical and beauty industries, with a global footprint spread across Europe, North America, India and China. For the last twelve months that ended 31 March 2022, the company generated approximately €339 million of revenue and €63 million of Moody's adjusted EBITDA.

