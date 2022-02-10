Moody's downgrades SJM's CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; ratings remain on review for further downgrade

Hong Kong, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded SJM Holdings Limited's
corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba1. At the same time,
Moody's has downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 the backed senior unsecured
ratings on the bonds issued by Champion Path Holdings Limited and guaranteed
by SJM.
The ratings remain on review for further downgrade.
"The downgrade mainly reflects SJM's continued delay in its
execution of its refinancing plan, which raises some concern over
its financial and liquidity management," says Sean Hwang,
a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.
"The review for downgrade reflects the fact that SJM's refinancing
risk will remain elevated until its near-term maturities are fully
refinanced. A further downgrade is possible if SJM fails to secure
long-term financing to address the maturities in a timely manner,"
says Hwang.
RATINGS RATIONALE
SJM has been seeking to execute new secured loan and revolver facilities
of HKD19 billion to refinance its existing facilities, which will
come due on 28 February 2022 and whose balance stood at around HKD13 billion
at the end of 2021. However, the execution of the new facilities
remains delayed due to pending regulatory approvals.
SJM is arranging for a maturity extension on the existing loans in case
of a further regulatory delay. Moody's expects SJM to be
able to extend the maturity for one year, considering its quality
assets in Macao SAR, China, and its long-standing banking
relationships. Moody's also expects SJM to eventually obtain
the necessary approvals to execute its new banking facilities.
Nevertheless, the absence of an executed refinancing arrangement
at a time when the large debt maturity is forthcoming raises a degree
of concern over the company's liquidity management.
The rating action also reflects increasing operational uncertainties driven
by the slow recovery of gaming revenue in Macao in the face of the ongoing
Omicron outbreak in Greater China.
Consequently, Moody's has lowered its 2022 forecast for Macao's
mass-market gross gaming revenue to around half of the 2019 level,
and expects a substantial recovery only during 2023. The expected
slower market recovery will also lead to a slower ramp-up of SJM's
new property, Grand Lisboa Palace.
Based on these assumptions, Moody's expects SJM's adjusted
debt/EBITDA to be around 4.0x in 2023, which positions SJM
more appropriately in the Ba2 rating category.
SJM's credit quality remains supported by its established gaming
operations in Macao given its 50-year operational history,
as well as the company's conservative financial track record,
which mitigates the risk associated with its geographic concentration
in Macao.
With respect to environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations,
governance is a major driver of the rating action because the refinancing
delay highlights a degree of weakness in the company's financing
execution and liquidity management.
The Ba3 rating on Champion Path Holdings Limited's senior unsecured
notes is one notch lower than SJM's CFR because bank loans and subsidiary-level
liabilities will remain a significant portion of SJM's liability
structure even after the refinancing, and thus have priority over
the senior unsecured claims at the holding company in a default scenario.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating review will focus on SJM's ability to complete the refinancing
through execution of planned syndicated facilities or alternative long-term
funding.
Moody's will confirm the ratings if SJM secures sufficient funding to
fully address its bank loan maturity and ensure a comfortable level of
liquidity.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings, possibly by multiple notches,
if SJM fails to secure long-term financing to address its near-term
maturity over the next few months.
SJM's ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's believes that
the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA will not likely return to below
4.5x on a sustained basis, due to a prolonged weakness in
earnings or a higher-than-expected increase in debt,
or if SJM's liquidity weakens significantly. This situation
could arise from the impact of a protracted pandemic or SJM's adoption
of an aggressive financial policy.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021.
June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
SJM Holdings Limited develops and operates casinos and integrated resort
facilities in Macao SAR. The company is listed on the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange, and is 54% owned by Sociedade de Turismo
e Diversões de Macau (STDM).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
