Moody's downgrades SJM's CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; ratings remain on review for further downgrade

Hong Kong, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded SJM Holdings Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba1. At the same time, Moody's has downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 the backed senior unsecured ratings on the bonds issued by Champion Path Holdings Limited and guaranteed by SJM.

The ratings remain on review for further downgrade.

"The downgrade mainly reflects SJM's continued delay in its execution of its refinancing plan, which raises some concern over its financial and liquidity management," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"The review for downgrade reflects the fact that SJM's refinancing risk will remain elevated until its near-term maturities are fully refinanced. A further downgrade is possible if SJM fails to secure long-term financing to address the maturities in a timely manner," says Hwang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

SJM has been seeking to execute new secured loan and revolver facilities of HKD19 billion to refinance its existing facilities, which will come due on 28 February 2022 and whose balance stood at around HKD13 billion at the end of 2021. However, the execution of the new facilities remains delayed due to pending regulatory approvals.

SJM is arranging for a maturity extension on the existing loans in case of a further regulatory delay. Moody's expects SJM to be able to extend the maturity for one year, considering its quality assets in Macao SAR, China, and its long-standing banking relationships. Moody's also expects SJM to eventually obtain the necessary approvals to execute its new banking facilities.

Nevertheless, the absence of an executed refinancing arrangement at a time when the large debt maturity is forthcoming raises a degree of concern over the company's liquidity management.

The rating action also reflects increasing operational uncertainties driven by the slow recovery of gaming revenue in Macao in the face of the ongoing Omicron outbreak in Greater China.

Consequently, Moody's has lowered its 2022 forecast for Macao's mass-market gross gaming revenue to around half of the 2019 level, and expects a substantial recovery only during 2023. The expected slower market recovery will also lead to a slower ramp-up of SJM's new property, Grand Lisboa Palace.

Based on these assumptions, Moody's expects SJM's adjusted debt/EBITDA to be around 4.0x in 2023, which positions SJM more appropriately in the Ba2 rating category.

SJM's credit quality remains supported by its established gaming operations in Macao given its 50-year operational history, as well as the company's conservative financial track record, which mitigates the risk associated with its geographic concentration in Macao.

With respect to environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, governance is a major driver of the rating action because the refinancing delay highlights a degree of weakness in the company's financing execution and liquidity management.

The Ba3 rating on Champion Path Holdings Limited's senior unsecured notes is one notch lower than SJM's CFR because bank loans and subsidiary-level liabilities will remain a significant portion of SJM's liability structure even after the refinancing, and thus have priority over the senior unsecured claims at the holding company in a default scenario.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating review will focus on SJM's ability to complete the refinancing through execution of planned syndicated facilities or alternative long-term funding.

Moody's will confirm the ratings if SJM secures sufficient funding to fully address its bank loan maturity and ensure a comfortable level of liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings, possibly by multiple notches, if SJM fails to secure long-term financing to address its near-term maturity over the next few months.

SJM's ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's believes that the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA will not likely return to below 4.5x on a sustained basis, due to a prolonged weakness in earnings or a higher-than-expected increase in debt, or if SJM's liquidity weakens significantly. This situation could arise from the impact of a protracted pandemic or SJM's adoption of an aggressive financial policy.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SJM Holdings Limited develops and operates casinos and integrated resort facilities in Macao SAR. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and is 54% owned by Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau (STDM).

