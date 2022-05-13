Moody's downgrades SJM's CFR to Ba3; ratings remain on review for downgrade

Hong Kong, May 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded SJM Holdings Limited's corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2. At the same time, Moody's has downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the backed senior unsecured ratings on the bonds issued by Champion Path Holdings Limited and guaranteed by SJM.

The ratings remain on review for further downgrade.

"The downgrade is mainly driven by the slower recovery prospects for SJM's gaming revenue during 2022-23 than we previously expected. The company's continued cash burn in 2022 because of the persistently weak operating environment amid China's enduring Covid-19 restrictions, and the expected gradual recovery starting only from 2023, suggest that SJM's financial leverage will remain elevated over the next few years," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"At the same time, the rating review continues to reflect SJM's weak liquidity because of the company's delay in refinancing its loan maturity with long-term debt. SJM's ratings are likely to be confirmed once the refinancing is completed," says Hwang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The increase in Covid-19 cases in greater China and the resultant stringent control measures by the Chinese government have significantly reduced the gross gaming revenue (GGR) in Macao SAR, China (Aa3 stable), in the past couple of months from what was already a weak level of trading. China's strict Covid-19 policy and the highly transmissible coronavirus variants amplify the uncertainty around the timing of the eventual recovery of Macao's gaming market.

Consequently, Moody's has lowered its forecasts for the city's mass-market GGR in 2022 and 2023 to around 40% and 80% of 2019 levels, respectively. Moody's now expects a full recovery in Macao's mass-market GGR to occur only in 2024. The expected slower market recovery will also significantly delay the revenue ramp-up and break-even of SJM's new property, Grand Lisboa Palace (GLP), compared with Moody's previous expectations.

Moody's also assumes that SJM's overhead costs will continue to increase in 2022-23, compared with 2021 levels, because of the phased opening of the GLP since the second half of 2021. There is also the risk of potential further closure of SJM's satellite casinos, which could increase SJM's operating costs as the company will need to bring the associated staff onto its direct payroll.

Under the revised assumptions, SJM's operating cash flow will likely remain negative at least through the rest of 2022. The negative operating cash flow and the remaining construction payments relating to GLP will lead to significant cash outlays, which will further weaken SJM's currently weak liquidity and increase its reliance on debt funding, at least over the next 6-12 months.

Consequently, Moody's expects SJM's adjusted debt – including lease liabilities – to increase to around HKD28 billion-HKD29 billion over the next 12-18 months from HKD23.6 billion as of the end of 2021. Given this likely debt increase and slower earnings recovery, Moody's forecasts SJM's adjusted debt/EBITDA will exceed 10x in 2023 and only fall to 4.5x-5.0x in 2024. This level of financial metrics in 2024 is no longer commensurate with SJM's previous rating category.

SJM's liquidity remains weak because its cash on hand of HKD1.8 billion as of 31 March 2022 can only cover its cash burn up to the third quarter of 2022, under Moody's revised forecast. SJM has received the government approval for the new loan facilities, and is now aiming to complete the refinancing of its existing bank loan by the middle of the year, comprising HKD13.3 billion as of 28 February 2022. The execution of the new loan and revolver facilities would allow SJM to sufficiently cover its cash needs for at least the next 12-18 months, but the persisting delay in this refinancing leads to the continued rating review.

SJM has recently indicated that its parent company, Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau (STDM), may provide an intercompany loan of HKD5 billion in case the refinancing is delayed beyond the middle of 2022. The crystallization of such parent support would temporarily ease SJM's liquidity strain until the refinancing of the 28 February 2023 maturity is addressed.

Despite the elevated near-term risks, SJM's credit quality continues to reflect its established gaming operations in Macao given its operational history of more than 50 years, as well as the company's conservative financial track record, which mitigates the risk associated with its geographic concentration in Macao.

The B1 rating on Champion Path Holdings Limited's senior unsecured notes is one notch lower than SJM's CFR because bank loans and subsidiary-level liabilities will remain a significant portion of SJM's liability structure even after the refinancing, and thus have priority over the senior unsecured claims at the holding company in a default scenario.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

SJM Holdings' ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), mainly reflecting its highly negative exposure to social and governance risks.

SJM's social risks are driven mainly by the responsibility of gaming operators to prevent money laundering and problem gambling, as highlighted by Macao's gaming law revision in 2022. SJM also faces long-term risks around evolving consumer preferences that may not favor traditional casino gaming. However, this risk is partly offset by the growing entertainment spending and limited threats from online gambling in Asia.

SJM's governance risks mainly reflect the concentrated ownership and control of SJM by STDM and the continued delay in addressing loan maturities, which has raised a degree of concern over SJM's financing execution and liquidity management. These risks are counterbalanced by SJM's past track record of a conservative financial strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating review will focus on (1) SJM's ability to complete the refinancing through execution of planned syndicated facilities or alternative long-term funding, and (2) the pace of SJM's earnings recovery compared with Moody's current forecast.

Moody's will confirm the ratings if SJM secures sufficient long-term funding to fully address its bank loan maturity and maintain adequate liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings, possibly by multiple notches, if SJM fails to secure long-term financing to address its near-term maturity over the next few months.

SJM's ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's expects that the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA will not return to below 5.5x on a sustained basis, due to a prolonged weakness in earnings or a higher-than-expected increase in debt. This situation could arise from the impact of a protracted pandemic.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SJM Holdings Limited develops and operates casinos and integrated resort facilities in Macao SAR. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and is 54% owned by Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau (STDM).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

