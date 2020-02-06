Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd. SK Innovation Co. Ltd. Related Research Credit Opinion: SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.: Update following downgrade to Baa2 with a stable outlook Credit Opinion: SK Innovation Co. Ltd.: Update following downgrade to Baa2 with a stable outlook Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd. Announcement: Moody's: Coronavirus outbreak will have negative spillover to Korean corporates Peer Snapshot: SK Innovation Co. Ltd. - September 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Rating Action: Moody's downgrades SK Innovation and SK Global Chemical to Baa2; outlook stable Announcement: Moody's: Coronavirus outbreak will have negative spillover to Korean corporates Peer Snapshot: SK Innovation Co. Ltd. - September 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Rating Action: Moody's downgrades SK Innovation and SK Global Chemical to Baa2; outlook stable 06 Feb 2020 Hong Kong, February 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 the issuer and senior unsecured ratings of SK Innovation Co. Ltd. (SKI), as well as the issuer rating of SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd. (SKGC). The outlooks on SKI and SKGC are stable. RATINGS RATIONALE "The downgrade of SKI's ratings reflects our expectation that the company's financial profile will not improve meaningfully over the next 12-18 months, after weakening significantly in 2019," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. "This expectation is based on the continued softness in the company's core refining and petrochemical businesses, as well as elevated capital spending and shareholder returns," adds Yoo. According to the company's announcement on 31 January 2020, SKI's operating income declined by about 40% to KRW1.3 trillion in 2019 from KRW2.1 trillion in 2018. The significant deterioration was mainly caused by a squeeze in the spreads of its refining and petrochemical products. In addition, Moody's estimates that SKI's adjusted net debt increased to around KRW8.0 trillion at the end of 2019 from around KRW4.5 trillion at the end of 2018, because of weaker operating cash flow, elevated capital spending and large dividend payments. Consequently, Moody's estimates SKI's retained cash flow (RCF)/adjusted net debt weakened to around 9% in 2019 from around 53% in 2018, while adjusted net debt/EBITDA increased to 3.3x from 1.2x during the same period. Moody's expects SKI's operating income to remain largely stable or increase slightly over the next 12-18 months compared with the weak levels in 2019, as a moderate recovery in refining margin will be offset by a further squeeze in its petrochemical spreads, driven by soft demand and increasing supply. The recent outbreak of the coronavirus, which will have a temporary impact on China's economy, will also likely add pressure on SKI's earnings during the first half of 2020. Despite proceeds from SKI's sale of its Peru exploration and production assets in 2020, Moody's expects SKI's adjusted net debt to increase to around KRW10-KRW11 trillion over the next 12-18 months from KRW8 trillion at the end of 2019. Such an increase will be caused by continued elevated capital spending in its electric vehicle (EV) battery and lithium-ion battery separator facilities, as well as high shareholder returns. While SKI recently lowered its dividend payout — including interim dividend — to KRW3,000 per share from KRW8,000 per share a year earlier, the company also announced a KRW579 billion share buyback to stabilize stock prices. Such a large share buyback raises concerns over the company's aggressive financial policies, particularly considering that SKI is currently in a heavy investment cycle. Based on these assumptions, Moody's expects SKI's RCF/adjusted net debt to increase to around 19%-20% over the next 12-18 months from the 9% that Moody's estimated for 2019, and adjusted net debt/EBITDA will increase to 3.5x-3.7x from 3.3x during the same period. While such credit metrics position the company at the weak end of the Baa2 rating category, this factor is mitigated by a likelihood of support for SKI from its parent, SK Holdings Co., Ltd., if and when needed. SKI's ratings continue to be underpinned by its leading position as Korea's largest refining and marketing company by refining capacity, and its vertically integrated and diversified operations. These strengths are counterbalanced by its high exposure to the inherently cyclical refining market conditions, as well as elevated capital spending and shareholder returns. SKI's ratings also factor in a one-notch uplift from the company's underlying credit strength, based on Moody's assessment of strong institutional support from the Korean government (Aa2 stable), to ensure a stable oil supply for the country's highly industrialized economy. "The downgrade of SKGC's rating mirrors the rating action on SKI's ratings, given SKGC's full ownership by SKI, and the close operational relationship between the two companies," adds Yoo. Moody's expects SKGC's adjusted debt/EBITDA to increase to 3.8x-4.0x in 2020 from the 2.5x that Moody's estimated for 2019, due to higher debt levels and weaker petrochemical spreads. The debt increase will be mainly caused by sizable dividend payments to its parent, SKI, as well as the acquisition of a polyolefin business in France. SKGC's Baa2 rating continues to incorporate a two-notch uplift, based on Moody's assessment of SKI's strong willingness and ability to provide financial support to SKGC in the event of need. The ratings of SKI and SKGC also take into account the following environmental, social and governance factors. First, SKI benefits from the global trend to reduce carbon emissions, which should materially increase revenue and earnings in its EV battery business over the medium to long term, given its large order backlog. However, there remains uncertainties and execution risks in this business, considering the fast-growing nature as well as ongoing lawsuits in the US. In addition, large investments and losses from this business will strain the company's financial profile, at least during 2020-21. Second, SKI and SKGC are exposed to increasing environmental regulations and safety risks, especially from their refining and petrochemical businesses. However, these risks are mitigated by the companies' good track record of environmental compliance and solid operational capabilities. Third, the ratings consider the two companies' increasingly aggressive financial strategy, as evidenced by large investments and elevated shareholder distributions. The stable outlook on SKI primarily reflects an expectation that the increased level of financial leverage will be in line with the company's current underlying credit strength over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook on SKGC mirrors that of SKI. Moody's could upgrade SKI's ratings, if the company significantly increases its earnings or reduces net debt, such that RCF/adjusted net debt exceeds 25%-30% and adjusted net debt/EBITDA stays below 2.0x-2.25x on a sustained basis. Moody's could downgrade SKI's ratings if the company's financial metrics remain weak, such that RCF/adjusted net debt stays below 15%-17% or adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.0x on a sustained basis, against the backdrop of continued weak industry fundamentals and/or a further increase in investments or shareholder distributions. Any changes to SKI's ratings would likely lead to a corresponding rating action on SKGC. The principal methodology used in rating SK Innovation Co. Ltd. was Refining and Marketing Industry published in November 2016. The principal methodology used in rating SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd. was Chemical Industry published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. SK Innovation Co. Ltd. is the largest refining and marketing company in Korea by production volume and capacity, with crude distillation units of 1.1 million barrels per day, or a 39% share of the country's domestic crude distillation units capacity. The company's operations are diversified into refining and marketing, petrochemical, exploration and production, lubricants and battery businesses. SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd. is a leading petrochemical company in Korea, with 7.9 million tons of annual petrochemical production capacity as of 30 September 2019. The company is wholly owned by SK Innovation Co. Ltd.. Wan Hee Yoo

Chris Park

