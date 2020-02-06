Moody's downgrades SK Innovation and SK Global Chemical to Baa2; outlook stable

Hong Kong, February 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 the issuer
and senior unsecured ratings of SK Innovation Co. Ltd. (SKI),
as well as the issuer rating of SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.
(SKGC).
The outlooks on SKI and SKGC are stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The downgrade of SKI's ratings reflects our expectation that the
company's financial profile will not improve meaningfully over the
next 12-18 months, after weakening significantly in 2019,"
says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"This expectation is based on the continued softness in the company's
core refining and petrochemical businesses, as well as elevated
capital spending and shareholder returns," adds Yoo.
According to the company's announcement on 31 January 2020,
SKI's operating income declined by about 40% to KRW1.3 trillion
in 2019 from KRW2.1 trillion in 2018. The significant deterioration
was mainly caused by a squeeze in the spreads of its refining and petrochemical
products.
In addition, Moody's estimates that SKI's adjusted net
debt increased to around KRW8.0 trillion at the end of 2019 from
around KRW4.5 trillion at the end of 2018, because of weaker
operating cash flow, elevated capital spending and large dividend
payments.
Consequently, Moody's estimates SKI's retained cash
flow (RCF)/adjusted net debt weakened to around 9% in 2019 from
around 53% in 2018, while adjusted net debt/EBITDA increased
to 3.3x from 1.2x during the same period.
Moody's expects SKI's operating income to remain largely stable
or increase slightly over the next 12-18 months compared with the
weak levels in 2019, as a moderate recovery in refining margin will
be offset by a further squeeze in its petrochemical spreads, driven
by soft demand and increasing supply.
The recent outbreak of the coronavirus, which will have a temporary
impact on China's economy, will also likely add pressure on
SKI's earnings during the first half of 2020.
Despite proceeds from SKI's sale of its Peru exploration and production
assets in 2020, Moody's expects SKI's adjusted net debt
to increase to around KRW10-KRW11 trillion over the next 12-18
months from KRW8 trillion at the end of 2019. Such an increase
will be caused by continued elevated capital spending in its electric
vehicle (EV) battery and lithium-ion battery separator facilities,
as well as high shareholder returns.
While SKI recently lowered its dividend payout — including interim
dividend — to KRW3,000 per share from KRW8,000 per share
a year earlier, the company also announced a KRW579 billion share
buyback to stabilize stock prices. Such a large share buyback raises
concerns over the company's aggressive financial policies,
particularly considering that SKI is currently in a heavy investment cycle.
Based on these assumptions, Moody's expects SKI's RCF/adjusted net
debt to increase to around 19%-20% over the next
12-18 months from the 9% that Moody's estimated for
2019, and adjusted net debt/EBITDA will increase to 3.5x-3.7x
from 3.3x during the same period.
While such credit metrics position the company at the weak end of the
Baa2 rating category, this factor is mitigated by a likelihood of
support for SKI from its parent, SK Holdings Co., Ltd.,
if and when needed.
SKI's ratings continue to be underpinned by its leading position as Korea's
largest refining and marketing company by refining capacity, and
its vertically integrated and diversified operations. These strengths
are counterbalanced by its high exposure to the inherently cyclical refining
market conditions, as well as elevated capital spending and shareholder
returns.
SKI's ratings also factor in a one-notch uplift from the company's
underlying credit strength, based on Moody's assessment of strong
institutional support from the Korean government (Aa2 stable), to
ensure a stable oil supply for the country's highly industrialized economy.
"The downgrade of SKGC's rating mirrors the rating action on SKI's
ratings, given SKGC's full ownership by SKI, and the close
operational relationship between the two companies," adds
Yoo.
Moody's expects SKGC's adjusted debt/EBITDA to increase to 3.8x-4.0x
in 2020 from the 2.5x that Moody's estimated for 2019,
due to higher debt levels and weaker petrochemical spreads. The
debt increase will be mainly caused by sizable dividend payments to its
parent, SKI, as well as the acquisition of a polyolefin business
in France.
SKGC's Baa2 rating continues to incorporate a two-notch uplift,
based on Moody's assessment of SKI's strong willingness and ability to
provide financial support to SKGC in the event of need.
The ratings of SKI and SKGC also take into account the following environmental,
social and governance factors.
First, SKI benefits from the global trend to reduce carbon emissions,
which should materially increase revenue and earnings in its EV battery
business over the medium to long term, given its large order backlog.
However, there remains uncertainties and execution risks in this
business, considering the fast-growing nature as well as
ongoing lawsuits in the US. In addition, large investments
and losses from this business will strain the company's financial profile,
at least during 2020-21.
Second, SKI and SKGC are exposed to increasing environmental regulations
and safety risks, especially from their refining and petrochemical
businesses. However, these risks are mitigated by the companies'
good track record of environmental compliance and solid operational capabilities.
Third, the ratings consider the two companies' increasingly
aggressive financial strategy, as evidenced by large investments
and elevated shareholder distributions.
The stable outlook on SKI primarily reflects an expectation that the increased
level of financial leverage will be in line with the company's current
underlying credit strength over the next 12-18 months. The
stable outlook on SKGC mirrors that of SKI.
Moody's could upgrade SKI's ratings, if the company
significantly increases its earnings or reduces net debt, such that
RCF/adjusted net debt exceeds 25%-30% and adjusted
net debt/EBITDA stays below 2.0x-2.25x on a sustained
basis.
Moody's could downgrade SKI's ratings if the company's financial metrics
remain weak, such that RCF/adjusted net debt stays below 15%-17%
or adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.0x on a sustained basis,
against the backdrop of continued weak industry fundamentals and/or a
further increase in investments or shareholder distributions.
Any changes to SKI's ratings would likely lead to a corresponding rating
action on SKGC.
The principal methodology used in rating SK Innovation Co. Ltd.
was Refining and Marketing Industry published in November 2016.
The principal methodology used in rating SK Global Chemical Co.,
Ltd. was Chemical Industry published in March 2019. Please
see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for
a copy of these methodologies.
SK Innovation Co. Ltd. is the largest refining and marketing
company in Korea by production volume and capacity, with crude distillation
units of 1.1 million barrels per day, or a 39% share
of the country's domestic crude distillation units capacity. The
company's operations are diversified into refining and marketing,
petrochemical, exploration and production, lubricants and
battery businesses.
SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd. is a leading petrochemical
company in Korea, with 7.9 million tons of annual petrochemical
production capacity as of 30 September 2019. The company is wholly
owned by SK Innovation Co. Ltd..
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agents
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Wan Hee Yoo
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Chris Park
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
