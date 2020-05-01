Moody's downgrades SM Energy's senior unsecured notes to Ca

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) downgraded SM Energy Company's (SM) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from B3-PD, senior unsecured rating to Ca from Caa1, and senior unsecured shelf to (P)Ca from (P)Caa1. The rating outlook is negative.

The downgrade reflects the company's intention to issue new secured debt to exchange for up to $1,681 million of its senior unsecured notes at a 35% to 50% discount to par, a transaction Moody's views as a distressed exchange and thus, a default. Upon successful completion of the exchange, an "--/LD" (limited default) signifier will be appended to SM's PDR for a period of three days to acknowledge the default.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: SM Energy Company

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded to (P)Ca from (P)Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SM Energy Company

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

SM's Ca PDR reflects its intention to undertake a debt exchange on almost $1.7 billion of its unsecured notes at prices Moody's would deem to be a distressed exchange, which Moody's considers a default. If the exchange is successful, leverage will improve; however, very weak oil prices into 2021 when SM's hedge position weakens will continue to pressure cash flow-based metrics which is incorporated into the Caa1 CFR. The high capital intensity and steep initial decline rates of the company's shale assets limits the company's ability to make deep capital spending cuts without a rapid fall in production volume. SM benefits from a production base (136 mboe/d in the first quarter of 2020) that is similar to most Ba-rated producers and decent basin diversification. The company's good inventory of Midland Basin drilling locations, capable of generating positive returns in an oil price environment below $40/bbl should allow the company to limit production declines while generating modest free cash flow. Post-exchange, the company's debt maturity profile will be considerably improved, easing the potential for liquidity concerns.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. More specifically, the weaknesses in SM's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and SM remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on SM of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

SM's SGL-3 rating is based on our expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity through early 2021, primarily due to its large borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility. The company had negligible cash and $72 million drawn under the $1.2 billion senior secured revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2020. The borrowing base was set at $1.1 billion in the April 2020 redetermination, providing more than $1 billion of availability.

Cash flow is buttressed by the company's commodity hedging program, with about 80% of expected oil production for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2020 locked in at or above $55/bbl. Under SM's current debt load and given Moody's expectations for very weak oil prices into 2021, the company could breach its leverage covenant in 2021 if the debt exchange is not completed. SM's next bond maturity is for its $172.5 million of senior convertible notes due July 1, 2021, followed by $477 million of senior unsecured notes coming due in November 2022. Although SM's revolver does not mature until September 2023, it has a springing feature that accelerates the maturity to August 16, 2022 if more than $100 million of the 2022 notes remain outstanding at that date. In the event the exchange is successfully executed, the company's maturity profile will be markedly improved.

The Ca senior unsecured rating reflects an expected loss of 35% to 50% on SM's senior unsecured notes resulting from the planned debt exchange under the proposed terms.

The negative outlook reflects the challenging commodity price environment and potential the exchange is not completed at proposed terms and ultimate recovery weakens.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the exchange isn't completed, or the terms of the exchange weaken such that expected recovery declines significantly. A deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade. Successful completion of the planned debt exchange and improved liquidity could result in a ratings upgrade. .

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SM Energy Company is a Denver, Colorado based publicly traded E&P company with primary production operations in the Eagle Ford Shale (Webb County) and the Midland Basin (Howard, Upton, Midland and Martin Counties) of Texas.

