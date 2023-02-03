Moody's downgrades STORE Capital's Unsecured rating to Baa3; outlook negative

New York, February 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded STORE Capital Corporation's ("STORE" or "the company") issuer rating to Baa3 from Baa2 as well as the ratings on the unsecured senior notes to Baa3 from Baa2. The rating outlook was also changed to negative from rating under review. In the same action, Moody's withdrew the company's shelf ratings as they are no longer outstanding upon closing of the transaction. This concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on September 21, 2022. All ratings are subject to review of final documentation.

On February 3, 2023, GIC and Oak Street Real Estate Capital, LLC, a division of Blue Owl Capital Inc., (collectively, the "sponsors") announced the completion of the privatization of STORE in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $14.8 billion, comprising $8.2 billion of new equity capital, $4.0 billion of assumed debt along with $2.6 billion of incremental and reconstituted debt financing. Consequently, STORE's leverage and coverage metrics will weaken beyond the parameters of a Baa2 credit profile. The higher leverage also raises some concerns about financial policy and governance. Further, the unencumbered asset base will decline, partially limiting the REIT's financial flexibility.

The negative outlook considers the company's potential future growth plans and liability management during a period of weakening business conditions amid still rising interest rates, persistent inflation and geopolitical challenges.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: STORE Capital Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa3 from Baa2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: STORE Capital Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Withdrawn , previously rated (P)Baa2

....Senior Subordinate Shelf, Withdrawn , previously rated (P)Baa3

....Subordinate Shelf, Withdrawn , previously rated (P)Baa3

....Pref. Shelf, Withdrawn , previously rated (P)Baa3

....Pref. Shelf Non-Cumulative, Withdrawn , previously rated (P)Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: STORE Capital Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 issuer rating for STORE incorporates the REIT's position as one of the leading triple-net lease REITs in the U.S. with a large, fast-growing portfolio of single-tenant properties that generates steady cash flows and high margins, supported by a combination of near-full occupancy, long-term leases and annual rent escalators. At the core of its operations is the investment thesis that the company can provide alternative real estate financing to U.S. middle-market companies, which face limited options beyond traditional property-level and bank debt financing. The REIT has historically operated with a disciplined and prudent approach toward its leverage and liquidity position with broadening access to the capital markets.

Following the announcement of the merger agreement in mid-September 2022, for the trailing 12-month period ended on September 30, 2022, the REIT's total debt plus preferred stock to gross assets and net debt to EBITDA (including Moody's adjustments) were approximately 41.2% and 6.2x, respectively. Secured debt to gross assets was approximately 19% - a historic low. The REIT's financial flexibility was supported by an unencumbered asset base of approximately 68% of gross assets and a strong fixed charge coverage ratio at approximately 4.2x, providing cushion against higher financial expenses and unexpected EBITDA declines.

The ratings downgrade reflects the immediate increase in leverage following the transaction as well as governance considerations, particularly its financial strategies now as a privately controlled entity, given the sizable increase in debt financing as well as the decision to not redeem the outstanding senior notes. On a pro forma basis post-completion of the transaction, including the impact of the new incremental debt, STORE Capital's net debt to EBITDA will immediately spike to between 7.0x and 8.0x. As a result of the incremental secured financing, secured debt levels will rise to approximately 28% of gross assets with the unencumbered asset base declining to approximately to 42% of gross assets. Fixed charge coverage will weaken to between 2.5x and 3.0x. Including Moody's adjustments, we expect that the REIT will operate with higher leverage and weakened coverage ratios through the end of 2023, at a minimum.

The REIT's liquidity position is considered adequate as the company maintains good access to the debt capital markets, partially offset by an expected dependency on equity infusions from the new sponsors to complement its Funds from Operations to finance future investments. As of the closing of the merger, the REIT obtained a $2.0 billion secured "bridge" term loan; a newly reconstituted $600 million unsecured term loan as well as a newly restated $500 million revolving credit facility, which includes a $75 million letter of credit. The secured bridge term loan matures in February 2025 with two (2) six-month extension options, subject to certain conditions. The revolving credit facility expires in February 2027, with two (2) six-month extension options, subject to certain conditions. Further, the unsecured term loan expires in April 2027, also with two (2) six-month extension options, subject to certain conditions. The financial covenants have not materially changed from the prior credit agreement, and we expect the REIT will maintain sufficient cushion in its ratios.

Governance considerations are material to STORE Capital's rating and outlook and are reflected in the G-3, moderately negative score (previously G-2, neutral-to-low). The REIT's financial policy has weakened when considering the incremental secured debt to fund the transaction as well as no track record of the company's operations under the new private sponsorship. As a result of the change of the governance score to G-3 from G-2, the REIT's credit impact score is CIS-3, moderately negative (previously CIS-2, neutral-to-low).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward rating pressure would result from the REIT deviating from its strategic business plan and financial policies such that the following criteria would occur consistently on over the next 18 to 24 months: 1) total debt to gross assets above 50%; 2) net debt to EBITDA remaining above 7.0x; 3) secured debt to gross asset above 25%; 4) fixed charge coverage ratio below 2.5x, and 5) any significant challenges or missteps with respect to liquidity or access to capital that would hinder the REIT from executing its growth plans.

Upward rating momentum would be predicated upon STORE Capital executing its strategic business plan such that the following criteria are achieved and maintained on a consistent basis: 1) net debt to EBITDA closer to 6.0x; 2) secured debt to gross assets below 20%; 3) unencumbered asset base above 60%; and 4) a fixed charge coverage ratio above 3.5x. Additionally, the REIT's maintenance of its liquidity position and access to capital, including future equity infusions from its sponsors, are critical to support the rating.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] will be renamed STORE Capital, LLC, and will remain dedicated to the acquisition, investment and management of single-tenant properties for U.S. middle market and large companies that operate in the service, retail and manufacturing industries. Spread across 49 states in the U.S., the REIT has investments in more than 3,000 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers.

GIC is a leading global investment firm with well over $100 billion in assets under management (AUM). Established in 1981, as the manager of Singapore's foreign reserves, GIC takes a long-term, disciplined approach to investing, and is uniquely positioned across a wide range of asset classes and active strategies globally.

Oak Street Real Estate Capital, LLC, a division of Blue Owl, is a real estate investment firm focused on acquiring properties net-leased to investment grade and creditworthy tenants. As of September 2022, Oak Street had approximately $18.6 billion in AUM. Based in New York City, Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] is a publicly listed, global alternative asset manager with approximately $132 billion in AUM as of third quarter-end 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

