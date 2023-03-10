Moody's downgrades SVB Financial Group (senior unsecured to C from Baa1) and will withdraw the ratings

New York, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of SVB Financial Group (SVB) and its bank subsidiary, Silicon Valley Bank. Silicon Valley Bank's long-term local currency bank deposit and issuer ratings were downgraded to Caa2 from A1 and C from Baa1, respectively. The outlook on the bank's long-term local currency bank deposit rating remains negative while the outlook on its long-term issuer rating was changed to stable from negative. The short-term local currency bank deposit rating was downgraded to NP from Prime-1. The bank's standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA were downgraded to c from a3. The bank's long-term and short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings were downgraded to Caa3/NP from A3/Prime-2. The long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments were downgraded to Ca(cr)/NP(cr) from A2(cr)/P-1(cr).

Concurrently, Moody's downgraded SVB Financial Group's local currency senior unsecured and long term issuer ratings to C from Baa1. The outlook of these ratings were changed to stable from negative. SVB's local currency senior unsecured shelf and local currency subordinated shelf ratings were downgraded to (P)C from (P)Baa1. The local currency Pref. Stock Non-cumulative and local currency Pref. shelf Non-cumulative ratings were downgraded to C (hyb) from Baa3 (hyb) and (P)C from (P)Baa3, respectively.

The downgrades follow the closing of Silicon Valley Bank by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, which appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver. The closure of the bank follows Silicon Valley Bank's public announcement of a plan to restructure its balance sheet. The bank announced it had sold its available for sale securities at a $1.8 billion loss. However, the bank did not complete the planned capital raise associated with its balance sheet restructuring plan.

Following the downgrades, Moody's will withdraw SVB Financial Group's and Silicon Valley Bank's ratings for business reasons. Please refer to Moody's Withdrawal Policy on https://ratings.moodys.com.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The key drivers of SVB's failure was significant interest rate and asset liability management risks and weak governance. The significant deterioration in SVB's funding and profitability profile reflects high risk in its financial strategy and risk management. The downgrade of the long-term bank deposit rating to Caa2 reflects an expected recovery rate of 80-90% for uninsured depositors. The downgrade of the Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) to Caa3 reflects an expected recovery rate of 65-80% and the other ratings which were downgraded to C reflects an expected recovery rate of less than 35%. The FDIC created a bridge bank, Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara (DINB) and at the time of closing, the FDIC as receiver immediately transferred all insured deposits of Silicon Valley Bank to DINB where banking activities will resume no later than Monday. The FDIC as receiver will retain all assets from the bank for later disposition. Uninsured depositors will receive a partial payment from the FDIC within the next week and may receive additional payments in the future as the FDIC sells the assets of the bank.

The ratings will be withdrawn subsequently to the rating action.

Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

