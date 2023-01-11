Moody's downgrades SVP-Singer's CFR to Caa2; outlook is negative

New York, January 11, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded SVP-Singer Holdings Inc's (SVP-Singer) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa2 from B3, its Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Caa2-PD from B3-PD, and the rating on the company's $370 million original principal amount senior secured first lien term loan due 2028 to Caa2 from B3. The outlook is negative.

Today's downgrade and negative outlook reflects SVP-Singer's material deterioration of profitability, and the elevated risk of default due to the company's unsustainable capital structure at the current earnings level and ongoing cash flow deficits. SVP-Singer reported meaningfully lower operating results for the third quarter period of fiscal 2022, with year-over-year revenue declining by 24.2% and company-adjusted EBITDA declining by more than 50%. The company's operating results were negatively impacted by lower replenishment orders in the retail channel, weakening consumer demand, and unfavorable foreign exchange. In addition, the macro-economic conditions in Europe, which represents about a third of revenue, continue to deteriorate given the ongoing geopolitical conflict in the region and high energy costs. Although Moody's anticipated a demand pullback relative to the high demand levels during fiscal 2020 and 2021, the drop in sales and earnings in fiscal 2022 is materially greater than Moody's previous expectations. Moody's now projects the company's revenue to decline by over 30% and EBITDA to decline by about two thirds in fiscal 2022, with debt/EBITDA leverage increasing to over 13x. As a result, Moody's views SVP-Singer's capital structure as unsustainable absent a meaningful improvement of operating results in 2023.

At the end of fiscal 2022 SVP-Singer completed a capital injection transaction provided by its financial sponsors, Platinum Equity Partners, via new $50 million senior secured first lien notes due 2028 (unrated). The notes are pari passu with the existing first lien term loan facility due 2028, and bear an interest of 20.0% payable in-kind (PIK). Proceeds from the PIK notes were used to repay borrowings outstanding on the company's $70 million asset based lending (ABL) revolver due 2026 (unrated), and to increase cash on balance sheet. SVP-Singer had $47.5 million revolver borrowings outstanding as of 30 September 2022. Revolver borrowings were used in part to cover ongoing cash flow deficits in 2022 driven by meaningfully lower earnings, higher interest expense and elevated inventory levels. The capital injection transaction demonstrates financial support by the company's financial sponsors, and provides SVP-Singer with needed near term liquidity given its ongoing cash flow deficits. Moody's believes SVP-Singer's 2022 earnings are below normalized levels due to cost increases and a significant overestimation of demand. Moody's expects the company's earnings will improve in 2023, but that leverage will remain high. The company will need to meaningfully improve its profitability and cash flow to be able to service its debt without the need for external financing. Persistently high inflation and weakening macro-economic conditions is pressuring consumer discretionary spending, which will make it challenging for the company to meaningfully improve revenue, earnings and cash flows.

The change in the company's governance issuer profile score to G-5 from G-4 and the credit impact score to CIS-5 from CIS-4 reflects the company's aggressive financial strategy and risk management highlighted by operating with very high financial leverage and the elevated risk of default, which could be detrimental to creditors including the risk of a distressed exchange. Governance risks also factors the company's significant underperformance relative to its financial targets and high management turnover.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: SVP-Singer Holdings Inc

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SVP-Singer Holdings Inc

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

SVP-Singer's Caa2 CFR reflects its very high financial leverage, unsustainable capital structure and risk of default absent a significant earnings improvement. Its debt/EBITDA is expected by Moody's to increase to over 13x by fiscal year end 2022. SVP-Singer has modest revenues with a narrow product focus, and demand for its products is exposed to cyclical consumer discretionary spending, somewhat offset by its exposure to "need to sew" markets. Ongoing inflationary pressures on consumer spending and weakening macro-economic conditions are negatively impacting demand for the company's products. Moody's expects these pressures to persists in 2023, which will make it difficult for the company to execute an earnings turnaround. SVP-Singer's weak liquidity reflects its ongoing cash flow deficits and the uncertainty around its ability to fund business operations and debt service without the need for external financing past 2023.

However, SVP-Singer benefits from a strong market position in the global consumer sewing machines and related products market, supported by its portfolio of well-recognized brands. The company has good geographic and customer diversification, and benefits from its sizable ecommerce and direct to consumer businesses.

SVP-Singer's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5) driven by its very highly negative exposure to governance risks related to its concentrated ownership, and aggressive financial strategy and risk management. Governance risks also reflect the highly negative exposure to management credibility and track record because the company has an inconsistent track record of achieving its financial targets including significant underperformance since the July 2021 leveraged buyout transaction. The elevated risk of default, including the risk of a distressed exchange which could be detrimental to creditor increases governance risks. SVP-Singer is moderately negatively exposed to environmental and social risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects SVP-Singer's elevated risk of default given the meaningful deterioration of operating results, negative free cash flow, very high leverage, and constrained liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if an event of default, including a distressed exchange becomes more certain or if the company is unable to improve its liquidity over the next 12 months. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's costs management initiatives fail to improve operating results, or the company is unable to reduce its elevated working capital position and improve free cash flow generation in fiscal 2023.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its liquidity and reduces its financial leverage by improving earnings, reducing inventory levels, or obtaining a capital injection. A ratings upgrade would also require demand trends turning positive alongside sustained improved profitability and cash flows such that the risk of a default is lower.

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, SVP-Singer Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries manufactures and distributes consumer sewing machines and accessories under the Singer, Husqvarna Viking, and Pfaff brands. Since the 2021 leverage buyout transaction the company is majority owned by Platinum Equity Partners. SVP-Singer reported revenue for the last twelve months period (LTM) ending 30 September 2022 of $442.6 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

