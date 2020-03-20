Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Sabre GLBL Inc. Sabre Holdings Corporation Related Research Credit Opinion: Sabre Holdings Corporation: Update of credit analysis Credit Opinion: Sabre Holdings Corporation: Update of Key Rating Factors Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Sabre Holdings Corporation Announcement: Moody's says Sabre's acquisition of Farelogix does not affect ratings Issuer Comment: Sabre Holdings Corporation: Farelogix acquisition will enhance product capabilities but will increase financial leverage Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Sabre's CFR to Ba3; outlook changed to negative Sabre Holdings Corporation Related Research Credit Opinion: Sabre Holdings Corporation: Update of credit analysis Credit Opinion: Sabre Holdings Corporation: Update of Key Rating Factors Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Sabre Holdings Corporation Announcement: Moody's says Sabre's acquisition of Farelogix does not affect ratings Issuer Comment: Sabre Holdings Corporation: Farelogix acquisition will enhance product capabilities but will increase financial leverage Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Sabre's CFR to Ba3; outlook changed to negative 20 Mar 2020 New York, March 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Sabre Holdings Corporation's (Sabre) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2, Probability of Default Rating to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD, and ratings for senior secured credit facilities and notes at Sabre's wholly-owned subsidiary, Sabre GLBL Inc., to Ba3 from Ba2. Moody's also changed the outlook to negative from stable. The downgrade and negative outlook reflect Moody's expectation that Sabre will report significantly depressed operating results for at least the first half of 2020 combined with the uncertainties regarding the depth and duration of the severe disruptions across the global travel sector due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. On March 17, 2020, Sabre announced that it will suspend quarterly dividend payments and share buybacks to better manage its liquidity. RATINGS RATIONALE Sabre's credit profile is significantly pressured by the recent sharp decline in global air travel, including mandated travel restrictions and flight cancellations, and Moody's expectation that travel bookings will deteriorate over at least the next several months. There are further downside risks in the event travel demand remains depressed beyond the first half of 2020 in a scenario in which COVID-19 is not contained. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The travel and passenger airlines sectors have been two of the most significantly affected by the shock given their sensitivity to consumer and business demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Sabre's credit profile, including its exposure to global economies have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Sabre remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Sabre from the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. The Ba3 CFR reflects Moody's view that Sabre will be able to navigate through current challenges and will maintain prudent financial policies, despite pressure on revenues and profit margins caused by COVID-19 and uncertainties in the global economic outlook. Moody's revised base case reflects revenues declining significantly in the first half of 2020, reflecting mandated travel bans and flight cancellations, followed by quarterly revenues approaching 2019 levels entering 2021. Consistent with Moody's Macro outlook, we assume flight schedules and travel demand will approach historical levels in 2021 factoring the time needed for airlines to restore capacity. Ratings are supported in the near term by Moody's expectations that Sabre will cut costs in response to revenue declines and manage growth investments and IT spend to preserve liquidity. A good portion of Sabre's cost are variable including incentives paid for reservations and employee compensation (all employees, including executives, have taken pay cuts). Beyond the near term, Sabre benefits from its good operating scale, high proportion of transaction-based revenues, and market leadership as the second largest provider of Global Distribution System (GDS) services globally which better positions the company when air traffic and travel demand rebound from currently depressed levels. To the extent the negative impact of COVID-19 is more severe or extends beyond the third calendar quarter, there could be further degradation to Sabre's credit profile. Sabre has reduced exposure to environmental risks given its offerings include reservation systems, software and other services, all of which come with low direct exposure to environmental issues. The majority of revenue, however, is tied to demand for air travel which is exposed to "flight shame" campaigns in Europe potentially reducing the popularity and growth in demand for air travel. Sabre is publicly traded with a diversified base of shareholders. Good governance is supported by a board of directors with ten of the company's eleven board seats being held by independent directors. Sabre's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects adequate liquidity over the next 12 months notwithstanding the negative impact of COVID-19. Sabre had cash of $436 million at the end of December 2019 and recently drew down $375 million under its $400 million revolving credit facility which expires in July 2022. Sabre has historically maintained a large share of cash at its overseas subsidiaries to support its large geographic footprint of operations, and management estimates less than $200 million is needed globally. Suspending common dividends eliminates a $154 million cash outflow over the next 12 months with roughly another $70 million preserved by suspending share buybacks. Borrowings under the credit agreement are subject to compliance with a maximum total net leverage maintenance ratio of 4.5x. Sabre's net leverage ratio was 3.1x (as defined) for the December 2019 reporting period. Given the likelihood of a significant decrease in EBITDA for the first half of 2020, Moody's expects the net leverage ratio will exceed 4.5x; however, Sabre's credit agreement comes with a Material Travel Event Disruption clause which suspends the requirement for covenant compliance if domestic passengers (as defined) decline by 10% or more in a given month compared to prior year periods. Potential uses of liquidity include the remaining $340 million of the total $360 million of acquisition funding requirements ($20 million already funded, but closing is uncertain given regulatory concerns) and $82 million of current debt maturities, primarily term loan amortization. The term loan A and revolver facility mature in July 2022 and both of Sabre's senior secured notes mature in 2023. The negative outlook is driven by significant uncertainty regarding the depth and duration of the current decline in global consumer and business demand for travel related services. This lack of visibility is exacerbated by the daily increase in the number of government mandated travel restrictions on travel across global regions and within country borders. Moody's recognizes Sabre's efforts to manage liquidity including suspending quarterly dividends and share buybacks. In addition, Moody's expects the company to be proactive in cutting costs and managing IT spend to help offset revenue declines. Ratings could be upgraded if Sabre maintains good earnings growth and operating profits become more diversified. Debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) would need to be sustained below 4x with high single digit percentage adjusted free cash flow to debt. Moody's could downgrade Sabre's ratings if customer losses, pricing erosion, elevated debt balances, or the impact of COVID-19 cause adjusted debt to EBITDA to exceed 4.75x on a sustained basis or adjusted free cash flow to debt deteriorates to the low single digit percentage range. Ratings could come under pressure if Moody's expects that liquidity will further weaken because of a prolonged downturn in the travel industry. Ratings pressure could also arise if outcomes in legal proceedings have a meaningful financial impact or increase Sabre's business risk. Rating actions are summarized below: Downgrades: ..Issuer: Sabre Holdings Corporation .... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 .... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD .... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2 ..Issuer: Sabre GLBL Inc. ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4) ....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4) Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Sabre Holdings Corporation ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: Sabre GLBL Inc. ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Based in Southlake, TX, Sabre Holdings Corporation's business is organized in three segments: the Travel Network (TN) segment includes revenues from GDS services; the Airline Solutions (AS) segment includes a software-based passenger reservation system as well as commercial and operations offerings to the airline industry; and the Hospitality Solutions (HS) segment includes software revenues from Sabre's central reservation and property management system offerings. In November 2018, Sabre announced that it agreed to acquire Farelogix Inc. for $360 million. Closing of the transaction is uncertain and has been delayed due to regulatory review. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 