Moody's downgrades Safety Products/JHC Acquisition Corp. (dba Justrite Safety Group) ratings (CFR to Caa1); outlook negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for Safety Products/JHC Acquisition Corp. (dba Justrite Safety Group; "Justrite"), including the company's corporate family rating (CFR to Caa1 from B3) and probability of default rating (to Caa1-PD from B3-PD), along with its senior secured bank credit facility ratings (to B3 from B2). The ratings outlook is negative.

"The downgrades reflect Justrite's weak profitability and subsequent increase in adjusted debt-to-EBITDA over the last twelve months ended March 2020, and our expectation that ongoing pressure on the company's earnings will at least persist if not intensify over the coming quarters," says Shirley Singh, Moody's lead analyst for the company. "Cash flows have been significantly below our expectations in recent periods, resulting in weaker liquidity which will be compounded by challenging market conditions over the coming quarters, including heightened competitive pressure and further contraction of industrial demand," added Singh.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, very low and volatile oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically, Justrite's levered balance sheet coupled with exposure to the broadly pressured industrial sector leave it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains exposed to the ongoing adverse impact of the outbreak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Justrite of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Safety Products/JHC Acquisition Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Safety Products/JHC Acquisition Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Justrite's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's high financial risk as evidenced by its elevated adjusted debt-to-EBITDA in excess of 7.5x, modest scale with revenue size of less than $500 million, and inherent cyclicality of its end markets. Justrite operates in a highly competitive environment, which combined with an ongoing shift to ecommerce and lower activity levels at regional distributors amid the challenging market conditions will continue to exert pressure on the company's earnings in 2020. The rating, nonetheless, benefits from Justrite's well-stablished market position as a manufacturer of safety products with leading brands, patent protections, and customized offerings for specific customer projects. Justrite leverages channel partnerships with its distributors and serves diverse customer and vendor bases. The company also benefits from the relatively non-discretionary nature of its products which aligns with safety standards and regulatory requirements, providing somewhat reliable demand for its products.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that weakness in Justrite's end markets could accelerate and lead to a more pronounced downturn, which would in turn result in higher leverage and weaker liquidity provisions including increased revolver reliance and cash flow deficits.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if economic conditions improve, earnings and free cash flow become positive, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 8x and EBITA-to-interest is sustained above 1x.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's revenue and earnings continue to decline, causing further weakness in liquidity including increased cash consumption and revolver usage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, Safety Products/JHC Acquisition Corp. (dba Justrite Safety Group or Justrite) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of non-personal protective equipment safety solutions for industrial and compliance-oriented end markets. The company has been majority-owned by Audax Group since 2015.

