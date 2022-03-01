Moody's downgrades Saint Michael's College's (VT) to Baa3; outlook revised to stable from negative

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Saint Michael's College's (VT) (SMC) issuer rating and ratings on outstanding revenue bonds to Baa3 from Baa2. The bonds were issued through Vermont Educational and Health Buildings Financing Agency. The college had $46 million on outstanding debt as of fiscal end 2021. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade to Baa3 from Baa2 of SMC's issuer rating is largely driven by the college's inability to reverse a decade long trend of declining enrollment and net tuition revenue. While the college has outlined plans to stabilize incoming first year student classes, strengthen undergraduate retention, and launch new academic programs, the success of these multiple initiatives is uncertain given the college's highly competitive student market. Enrollment has declined by nearly 35% since fall 2014 and a rising freshman tuition discount rate, above 70% for fall 2022, signals fundamental credit difficulties for a college that is about 85% reliant on student derived revenue. Absent material net revenue growth, it is likely that the college will face weakening of operating performance and debt service coverage. A small scope of operations and high cost business model will make ongoing expense reductions difficult.
Despite these challenges, the Baa3 rating remains supported by sound financial reserves which provide a runway to implement strategic initiatives. Boosted by a 33% investment return, federal relief funds, and one-time large gift in fiscal 2021, total cash and investments increased to $121 million for fiscal 2021 with unrestricted monthly liquidity covering 247 monthly days cash on hand. These wealth levels provide good coverage of both expenses and pro forma adjusted debt, at 1.9x and 2.6x respectively. Management has a good track record to date of adjusting expenses to sustain essentially balanced operating margins. Further, debt levels are moderate, with debt to revenue of 0.67x, although an extended period of comparatively low capital investment and a rising age of plant indicate some pent up capital needs.
The downgrade to Baa3 from Baa2 on outstanding revenue bonds incorporates the general obligation characteristics of the bonds.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SMC will continue to take actions to sustain positive operating cash flow sufficient to cover debt service, with monthly liquidity providing capacity to navigate through an increasingly difficult operating environment over the next one to two years.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Significant improvement in strategic positioning, reflected by a strengthening in student demand and revenue growth
- Sustained improvement in operating performance and material growth in financial reserves, including unrestricted liquidity
- Diversification of revenue sources, particularly through increased gift revenue
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Failure to make measurable progress towards strengthening student demand, including meeting first year enrollment targets of 450 students with a reduced discount rate
- Deterioration of cash and investments relative to debt and operations, as this is the primary factor supporting an investment grade rating
- Move to a more sustained structural deficit beyond fiscal 2022, notably weaker performance than Moody's currently expects performance for fiscal 2022 (about a 5% EBIDA margin)
- Material issuance of long-term debt given relatively small scope of operations
LEGAL SECURITY
The rated Series 2012 and 2015 revenue bonds are an unsecured general obligation of the college. There are no debt service reserve funds.
PROFILE
Saint Michael's College is a small private coeducational Catholic institution located in Colchester, Vermont, and founded in 1904 by the Society of Saint Edmund, a Roman Catholic order of priests and brothers. In fiscal 2021, the college recorded operating revenues of $68 million and for fall 2021, enrolled just under 1,500 FTE students.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1257002. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
