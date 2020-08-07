Moody's downgrades Saipem to Ba2; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Saipem S.p.A. (Saipem) to Ba2 from Ba1 as well as its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has also downgraded the backed senior unsecured MTN rating of Saipem's guaranteed subsidiary Saipem Finance International B.V. to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1 as well as the subsidiary's backed senior unsecured rating to Ba2 from Ba1. The outlook on Saipem has been changed to stable from negative. The full list of all affected ratings and entities is included in the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR A DOWNGRADE

Today's downgrade has been triggered by Saipem's second quarter 2020 results, which were weaker than Moody's expected in March 2020, when the agency changed the outlook on Saipem to negative from stable. Moody's now forecasts that Saipem's performance in 2020 will be significantly below the agency's expectations for a Ba1 rating, with Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA above 5x (3.7x in 2019), which compares to a downgrade trigger of 4.0x at the Ba1 level.

At the same time uncertainty about the degree of economic recovery in 2021 have increased. There are no clear signs of sustained and meaningful improvement in oil prices yet, which brings uncertainty about spending of Saipem's key customers - oil majors and national oil companies -- in 2021, with a risk of further intensified pressure on the economics of the projects in the industry. These uncertainties make it less likely that Saipem will be able to restore its credit metrics in line with the agency's expectations for a Ba1 rating in 2021 from the significantly elevated levels in 2020, triggering the downgrade of the Saipem's CFR to Ba2.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the Ba2 ratings reflects Saipem's still very healthy order backlog that provides some visibility on the company's future revenues. During the first half of 2020 Saipem has not experienced any major order cancellations and further increased its backlog from consolidated entities to almost all-time highs of around EUR22.2 billion -- an equivalent of around 2.4 times of revenues in 2019 -- with an increasing share of non-oil projects, including renewables. Nevertheless, the uncertainties about the timing of some projects remain.

The stable outlook also considers Saipem maintaining an adequate liquidity position, supported by an issuance of EUR500 million bonds in July 2020. Moody's views Saipem's liquidity as adequate despite the fact that at least in 2020 the capacity under the net debt covenant related to its undrawn EUR1 billion revolving credit facility is going to significantly reduce. Should Saipem fail to contain working capital build up in the second half of the year - a situation that could potentially lead to a covenant breach - Moody's would expect Saipem to proactively address the matter with its financing partners. In this regard the agency considers Saipem's shareholder structure, with indirect ties to the Government of Italy (Baa3 stable), as a positive qualitative factor. Saipem's debt maturities are well spread and there are no major maturities until 2022.

In addition, the stable outlook takes into consideration the company's conservative financial policies. Even though it is still uncertain when Saipem returns to a sustained meaningful positive free cash flow generation, Moody's recognizes the track record of the company focusing on deleveraging, even on a gross debt basis, since the previous industry downturn in 2015-16, in a difficult environment with a significant pressure on EBITDA generation. Even though Saipem's net debt is likely to meaningfully increase in 2020, the agency expects that Saipem will continue to focus on deleveraging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Saipem's ratings could be upgraded if the company strengthens its backlog and if conditions improve in the oil and gas services markets leading to it sustaining: (1) FFO/debt above 20%, and (2) Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.0x, while maintaining good liquidity and a track record of good project execution.

Conversely, Saipem's rating could be downgraded, if (1) Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA would remain sustainably above 4.5x, (2) FFO/debt falls sustainably below 15%; or (3) the company's liquidity deteriorates. The agency would tolerate leverage somewhat above 4.5x if it is balanced by excess cash.

