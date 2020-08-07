Moody's downgrades Saipem to Ba2; stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Saipem S.p.A.
(Saipem) to Ba2 from Ba1 as well as its probability of default rating
(PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD. Concurrently,
Moody's has also downgraded the backed senior unsecured MTN rating
of Saipem's guaranteed subsidiary Saipem Finance International B.V.
to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1 as well as the subsidiary's backed senior
unsecured rating to Ba2 from Ba1. The outlook on Saipem has been
changed to stable from negative. The full list of all affected
ratings and entities is included in the end of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR A DOWNGRADE
Today's downgrade has been triggered by Saipem's second quarter
2020 results, which were weaker than Moody's expected in March
2020, when the agency changed the outlook on Saipem to negative
from stable. Moody's now forecasts that Saipem's performance
in 2020 will be significantly below the agency's expectations for
a Ba1 rating, with Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA above
5x (3.7x in 2019), which compares to a downgrade trigger
of 4.0x at the Ba1 level.
At the same time uncertainty about the degree of economic recovery in
2021 have increased. There are no clear signs of sustained and
meaningful improvement in oil prices yet, which brings uncertainty
about spending of Saipem's key customers - oil majors and
national oil companies -- in 2021, with a risk of further intensified
pressure on the economics of the projects in the industry. These
uncertainties make it less likely that Saipem will be able to restore
its credit metrics in line with the agency's expectations for a
Ba1 rating in 2021 from the significantly elevated levels in 2020,
triggering the downgrade of the Saipem's CFR to Ba2.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the Ba2 ratings reflects Saipem's still very
healthy order backlog that provides some visibility on the company's
future revenues. During the first half of 2020 Saipem has not experienced
any major order cancellations and further increased its backlog from consolidated
entities to almost all-time highs of around EUR22.2 billion
-- an equivalent of around 2.4 times of revenues in 2019 --
with an increasing share of non-oil projects, including renewables.
Nevertheless, the uncertainties about the timing of some projects
remain.
The stable outlook also considers Saipem maintaining an adequate liquidity
position, supported by an issuance of EUR500 million bonds in July
2020. Moody's views Saipem's liquidity as adequate
despite the fact that at least in 2020 the capacity under the net debt
covenant related to its undrawn EUR1 billion revolving credit facility
is going to significantly reduce. Should Saipem fail to contain
working capital build up in the second half of the year - a situation
that could potentially lead to a covenant breach - Moody's
would expect Saipem to proactively address the matter with its financing
partners. In this regard the agency considers Saipem's shareholder
structure, with indirect ties to the Government of Italy (Baa3 stable),
as a positive qualitative factor. Saipem's debt maturities
are well spread and there are no major maturities until 2022.
In addition, the stable outlook takes into consideration the company's
conservative financial policies. Even though it is still uncertain
when Saipem returns to a sustained meaningful positive free cash flow
generation, Moody's recognizes the track record of the company
focusing on deleveraging, even on a gross debt basis, since
the previous industry downturn in 2015-16, in a difficult
environment with a significant pressure on EBITDA generation. Even
though Saipem's net debt is likely to meaningfully increase in 2020,
the agency expects that Saipem will continue to focus on deleveraging.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Saipem's ratings could be upgraded if the company strengthens its
backlog and if conditions improve in the oil and gas services markets
leading to it sustaining: (1) FFO/debt above 20%, and
(2) Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.0x,
while maintaining good liquidity and a track record of good project execution.
Conversely, Saipem's rating could be downgraded, if (1) Moody's
adjusted gross debt/EBITDA would remain sustainably above 4.5x,
(2) FFO/debt falls sustainably below 15%; or (3) the company's
liquidity deteriorates. The agency would tolerate leverage somewhat
above 4.5x if it is balanced by excess cash.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Saipem Finance International B.V.
Downgrades:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1
Outlook Actions:
....No Outlook
..Issuer: Saipem S.p.A.
Downgrades:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2 from Ba1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction Industry
published March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1061454.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Martin Fujerik
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Matthias Hellstern
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454