Moody's downgrades Saipem's CFR to B1 and places ratings on review for further downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, February 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
the corporate family rating (CFR) of Saipem S.p.A.
(Saipem) to B1 from Ba3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to
B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the backed
senior unsecured MTN program rating of Saipem's guaranteed subsidiary
Saipem Finance International B.V. to (P)B1 from (P)Ba3 as
well as the subsidiary's backed senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba3.
Moody's also placed all the ratings under review for downgrade.
The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable.
The full list of affected ratings is at the end of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action follows Saipem's announcement that its
statutory financial statements in 2021 are likely to show a loss for more
than one third of its equity, which triggers the application of
Article 2446 of the Italian Civil Code. This event increases default
risk because lenders could accelerate repayment of certain loans outstanding
absent shareholder support, which could also trigger a cross default
to other debt instruments. Furthermore, the projected results
highlight the risk of weaker cash flow generation and profitability in
the next 12 to 18 months, as well as a potential need to accelerate
restructuring and downsizing of its operations.
Moody's now believes that Saipem will need substantial support primarily
from its shareholders to ensure the long-term viability of its
business and to avoid a default in the next 12-18 months.
The B1 CFR assumes that its two largest shareholders that economically
exercise joint control - Italian oil and gas producer Eni S.p.A.
(Baa1 stable) and the major Italian promotional institution for economic
development Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. (Baa3
stable) through its subsidiary CDP Industria S.p.A.,
with their direct and indirect ties to the Government of Italy (Baa3 stable),
will support Saipem, considering the company's importance
to the Italian economy.
However, significant uncertainties as to whether the support will
be sufficient to restore the confidence of the company's customers,
financing partners and debt holders, remain, which prompted
the agency to place Saipem's ratings under review for further downgrade.
During the review, Moody's will assess the form of the shareholder
support; the execution risk of a timely capital injection considering
sizeable free float; the company's steps to maintain its financing
arrangements to be able to operate and to address upcoming debt maturities,
including the €500 million bond due in April 2022; and the achievability
of its business plan presented last October. Moody's understands
that at this point the company has not appointed advisors for the purpose
of debt restructuring.
Saipem now expects its consolidated EBITDA in 2H 2021, as adjusted
by Saipem, to be approximately negative €1 billion, substantially
below Moody's expectations and the company's October 2021
guidance for positive adjusted EBITDA in 2H 2021 presented in connection
with its new business plan. The company's backlog review
for Onshore E&C projects indicates only partial recovery of the increase
in costs for materials and logistics, depending on the type of contract;
as well as further difficulties in offshore wind projects, resulting
from delays in critical supplies and revised estimates of execution times
and costs. The company reported negative EBITDA in 1H 2021,
also burdened by difficulties in the execution of wind projects.
The downgrade to B1 incorporates the higher likelihood of persistently
weak credit metrics below the rating agency's expectations for the
Ba3 rating over the next 12-18 months. The company's
technology leadership, especially in Offshore E&C where it is
one of the world's leading companies; sizeable backlog,
albeit with increasing concerns about its profitability; and potential
for improvement in credit metrics beyond the next 12-18 months,
especially if the momentum in the oil and gas market remains positive,
support the B1 CFR.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Corporate governance considerations were among the key drivers of this
action, reflecting Saipem's weakened liquidity profile, the
increased variability in results and the history of the company's
operational underperformance over the last couple of quarters, notwithstanding
Moody's expectation that Saipem will focus on deleveraging once it returns
to sustained free cash flow generation. Environmental considerations
include Saipem's carbon transition strategy centered around its commitment
to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2) by 50%
in 2035 from the 2018 baseline while achieving scope 2 neutrality by 2025,
primarily through the ongoing shift from oil business toward businesses
related to natural gas and renewable energy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Confirmation of B1 CFR is contingent primarily upon strengthening of the
company's liquidity and equity position. Downward pressure
is likely absent a meaningful equity injection or with any indication
of the existence of a concrete debt restructuring plan likely to result
in diminished value relative to the debt's original promise,
and in such scenarios a downgrade could exceed one notch.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Saipem Finance International B.V.
Downgrades, Placed On Review for further Downgrade:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Downgraded to (P)B1 from (P)Ba3
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B1 from Ba3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Stable
..Issuer: Saipem S.p.A.
Downgrades, Placed On Review for further Downgrade:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B1 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under
Review From Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
