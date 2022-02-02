Moody's downgrades Saipem's CFR to B1 and places ratings on review for further downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, February 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Saipem S.p.A. (Saipem) to B1 from Ba3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to B1-PD from Ba3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the backed senior unsecured MTN program rating of Saipem's guaranteed subsidiary Saipem Finance International B.V. to (P)B1 from (P)Ba3 as well as the subsidiary's backed senior unsecured rating to B1 from Ba3. Moody's also placed all the ratings under review for downgrade. The outlook has been changed to ratings under review from stable. The full list of affected ratings is at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action follows Saipem's announcement that its statutory financial statements in 2021 are likely to show a loss for more than one third of its equity, which triggers the application of Article 2446 of the Italian Civil Code. This event increases default risk because lenders could accelerate repayment of certain loans outstanding absent shareholder support, which could also trigger a cross default to other debt instruments. Furthermore, the projected results highlight the risk of weaker cash flow generation and profitability in the next 12 to 18 months, as well as a potential need to accelerate restructuring and downsizing of its operations.

Moody's now believes that Saipem will need substantial support primarily from its shareholders to ensure the long-term viability of its business and to avoid a default in the next 12-18 months. The B1 CFR assumes that its two largest shareholders that economically exercise joint control - Italian oil and gas producer Eni S.p.A. (Baa1 stable) and the major Italian promotional institution for economic development Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. (Baa3 stable) through its subsidiary CDP Industria S.p.A., with their direct and indirect ties to the Government of Italy (Baa3 stable), will support Saipem, considering the company's importance to the Italian economy.

However, significant uncertainties as to whether the support will be sufficient to restore the confidence of the company's customers, financing partners and debt holders, remain, which prompted the agency to place Saipem's ratings under review for further downgrade. During the review, Moody's will assess the form of the shareholder support; the execution risk of a timely capital injection considering sizeable free float; the company's steps to maintain its financing arrangements to be able to operate and to address upcoming debt maturities, including the €500 million bond due in April 2022; and the achievability of its business plan presented last October. Moody's understands that at this point the company has not appointed advisors for the purpose of debt restructuring.

Saipem now expects its consolidated EBITDA in 2H 2021, as adjusted by Saipem, to be approximately negative €1 billion, substantially below Moody's expectations and the company's October 2021 guidance for positive adjusted EBITDA in 2H 2021 presented in connection with its new business plan. The company's backlog review for Onshore E&C projects indicates only partial recovery of the increase in costs for materials and logistics, depending on the type of contract; as well as further difficulties in offshore wind projects, resulting from delays in critical supplies and revised estimates of execution times and costs. The company reported negative EBITDA in 1H 2021, also burdened by difficulties in the execution of wind projects.

The downgrade to B1 incorporates the higher likelihood of persistently weak credit metrics below the rating agency's expectations for the Ba3 rating over the next 12-18 months. The company's technology leadership, especially in Offshore E&C where it is one of the world's leading companies; sizeable backlog, albeit with increasing concerns about its profitability; and potential for improvement in credit metrics beyond the next 12-18 months, especially if the momentum in the oil and gas market remains positive, support the B1 CFR.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Corporate governance considerations were among the key drivers of this action, reflecting Saipem's weakened liquidity profile, the increased variability in results and the history of the company's operational underperformance over the last couple of quarters, notwithstanding Moody's expectation that Saipem will focus on deleveraging once it returns to sustained free cash flow generation. Environmental considerations include Saipem's carbon transition strategy centered around its commitment to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2) by 50% in 2035 from the 2018 baseline while achieving scope 2 neutrality by 2025, primarily through the ongoing shift from oil business toward businesses related to natural gas and renewable energy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Confirmation of B1 CFR is contingent primarily upon strengthening of the company's liquidity and equity position. Downward pressure is likely absent a meaningful equity injection or with any indication of the existence of a concrete debt restructuring plan likely to result in diminished value relative to the debt's original promise, and in such scenarios a downgrade could exceed one notch.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Saipem Finance International B.V.

Downgrades, Placed On Review for further Downgrade:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)B1 from (P)Ba3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

..Issuer: Saipem S.p.A.

Downgrades, Placed On Review for further Downgrade:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Fujerik

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

