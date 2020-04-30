Moody's downgrades Saka Energi to B1; changes outlook to negative

Singapore, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating
(CFR) of Saka Energi Indonesia (P.T.) to B1 from Ba2.
At the same time, Moody's has downgraded the rating on its
senior unsecured notes to B1 from Ba2.
The outlook on the ratings has changed to negative from rating under review.
Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade, which
was initiated on 31 January 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The downgrade reflects our view that Saka's strategic importance
to its parent, Perusahaan Gas Negara (P.T.) (PGN,
Baa2 stable), and its operating profile have both diminished,"
says Vikas Halan, a Moody's Senior Vice President.
PGN's announcement in February 2020[1] of its plan to restructure
and streamline its subsidiaries in order to focus on midstream and downstream
businesses has reinforced Moody's view that Saka's importance
to PGN has declined.
Saka's upstream operations had previously served as a source of
feedstock security for PGN's gas pipelines, and was a key
driver behind PGN's vertical integration strategy. Since
the completion of the reorganization in 2018, where the Government
of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) transferred its ownership in PGN to Pertamina
(Persero) (P.T.) (Baa2 stable), Saka's strategic
importance to PGN has been diminishing. This is because Pertamina's
extensive gas production in Indonesia can serve as feedstock for PGN's
gas pipelines, thereby displacing Saka.
Nonetheless, the two-notch uplift incorporated in Saka's
B1 ratings reflect Moody's expectations of extraordinary support
from PGN in an event of distress. Moody's assessment of parental
support takes into account (1) reputational and other funding risks to
PGN should Saka default; and (2) PGN's extensive involvement
in the financial and operational management of Saka.
On 15 April 2020, Saka paid $127.7 million to the
tax authorities following the Indonesian Supreme Court's decision
in January 2020 to hold Saka liable for taxes of $127.7
million. Another $127.7 million of tax penalty that
Saka has to pay is currently under discussion with the tax authorities.
The tax liability relates to the purchase of a 65% stake in Pangkah
block by Saka from Hess Corporation (Ba1 stable) in 2014.
"Saka's payment to the tax authorities will weaken its liquidity
position amid a challenging price environment, and will constrain
the investments needed for Saka to stem a deterioration in its operating
profile," adds Vikas, who is also Moody's Lead
Analyst for Saka.
Without inorganic growth through acquisitions, Moody's expects Saka's
reserve life will remain below five years. Its capital spending
of $150-$200 million in 2020 will only allow the
company to focus on maintaining existing operations in oil and gas fields.
Saka's production levels will continue to decline to 30-31
thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd) in 2020 from 51.5
kboepd in 2017. While Saka will benefit from an increase in its
working interest in Muriah gas block to 100% from 20% in
2020, Moody's expects production from the gas block will yield
less than 1.5 kboepd given the operational challenges at the field.
As such, Saka's credit metrics will remain weak over the next
12-18 months, with adjusted retained cash flow (RCF)/debt
at 8%-10% and adjusted EBITDA/interest around 4x-5x.
Moody's projections incorporate the assumptions that Saka will (1)
pay the full tax liability in 2020 using internal cash as it continues
to pursue legal avenues to contest the ruling, and (2) secure an
extension from PGN on the maturity of its shareholder loan due in January
2021.
Further, Moody's assumes that Indonesia's price cap
on downstream gas selling price at $6 per million british thermal
units will not materially affect Saka's earnings and cash flows.
This is based on Moody's expectation that Saka would receive compensation
from the government for the shortfall in margins, although there
is regulatory uncertainty on the mechanism and process of reimbursement.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Saka's ratings incorporate the environmental risk that the company is
exposed to through its oil and gas operations. However, this
risk is somewhat mitigated by the high proportion of natural gas in its
production mix, which stands at about 83% of total production.
Saka also faces social risks, especially in terms of responsible
production and health and safety issues. However, this risk
is mitigated by the company's long track record of operating its businesses
without any major incidents.
As for governance factors, the rating incorporates Saka's concentrated
100% ownership by PGN and its status as a private company.
Despite being unlisted, Saka publishes quarterly financial statements
and maintains a reasonable degree of transparency into its operating performance.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects heightened uncertainty over (1) the outcome
of PGN's planned restructuring, and (2) Saka's ability
to manage its production decline and replenish its depleting reserves.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade is unlikely.
Nonetheless, the rating outlook could be revised to stable if (1)
there are positive developments and clarity on Saka's strategic
role within the consolidated Pertamina/PGN group; (2) there is clear
financial support from PGN including equity injections and conversion
of shareholder loans to equity that significantly improves Saka's
liquidity position, and (3) Saka is able to improve its operating
profile without further straining its credit metrics.
Quantitative metrics that Moody's would consider to revise Saka's
outlook to stable include (1) expansion of its reserves and production
organically or inorganically, resulting in a reserve life of over
five years; (2) its adjusted RCF/debt staying above 10%,
and (3) its adjusted EBITDA interest cover staying above 2.5x.
Saka's ratings could be downgraded if (1) there is a material change in
Saka's ownership structure; (2) Saka's importance to PGN deteriorates
such that it does not qualify as a material subsidiary under the terms
and conditions of the unsecured notes due in 2024 issued by PGN;
or (3) there is a change in the relationship between Saka and PGN,
including operational integration or management oversight, that
results in a lowering of Moody's support expectation incorporated in the
ratings.
In addition, Moody's would downgrade Saka's ratings
if (1) it does not secure an extension of the remainder of the shareholder
loan due on 1 January 2021 within the next six months, or (2) Saka
makes early repayments on the outstanding shareholder loan which would
further strain its own standalone credit profile.
The ratings could also be downgraded if Saka's standalone credit profile
deteriorates as a result of a large debt-funded acquisition or
if the company's reserves and production continue to decline.
Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include adjusted RCF/debt falling
below 10% or adjusted EBITDA/interest falling below 2.5x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Saka Energi Indonesia (P.T.) is an independent oil &
gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company
holds working interests in eleven oil and gas blocks, six of which
are producing. In 2019, Saka reported net production of 34.4
thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Saka is wholly-owned by natural gas distribution and transmission
company, PGN. In turn, PGN is 56.96%
owned by Indonesia's 100% state-owned national oil company,
Pertamina.
