Moody's downgrades San Gorgonio Memorial HCD, CA's GOULT to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook negative

New York, May 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the rating on San Gorgonio Memorial Healthcare District, CA's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt to Ba2 from Ba1. The downgrade affects approximately $103 million in outstanding GOULT debt. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ba2 reflects the district's tenuous cash position and weak finances that have contributed to difficulty in securing a bridge loan financing for liquidity needs pending the delayed receipt of approximately $8 million to $9 million in intergovernmental transfers beyond the end of the fiscal year. The district has failed to secure interim financing from a bank and is currently exploring other options, but an extremely weak liquidity position of 11 days' cash at year end in fiscal 2021 will continue into fiscal 2022. The rating also incorporates declines in patient volumes and utilization metrics below budgeted figures contributing to negative operating cash flow margins in fiscal 2020 and 2021, and nine-month interim figures for fiscal 2022 reflect continued negative operating cash flow margins. The impact of COVID-19 significantly eroded patient volumes and contributed to deteriorated performance as the hospital suspended nonemergency procedures, particularly during surge periods. While results through the third quarter are slightly favorable to budget, operating performance remains extremely weak, violating covenants of 1.25 times debt service coverage and 50 days' cash on the district's $2.3 million outstanding revenue bonds and imperiling its ability to secure additional financing.

The rating also takes into consideration the district's close to $11.3 billion tax base, which will continue to demonstrate growth supported by ongoing housing additions. The rating also factors in the strength of California GO bonds and a security interest created by statute.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects an extremely weak cash position and operating performance that have hindered the district's ability to secure required interim financing and will remain marginal. Utilization metrics and payor mix will remain weak, impeding the district's ability to strengthen and stabilize financial performance and generate positive cash flow. The outlook also incorporates the significant long-term risks facing smaller, safety net providers in growing patient volume and obtaining financing for future long-term needs including seismic improvements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvement in financial performance, especially liquidity

- Demonstrated improvement in patient statistics and physician utilization metrics- Identification of strong operating partner or funding source for seismic improvements and other reinvestment

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to secure bridge financing to ensure liquidity for operations

- Default or acceleration of direct placement revenue bond or line of credit stemming from district's failure to meet covenants- Deterioration in liquidity or negative cash flow margins below projections- Failure to stabilize patient volumes and net patient revenues

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are payable from ad valorem taxes that may be levied against all taxable property within the district without limitation of rate or amount. In contrast to many other health care districts, for which county property tax collections flow directly to bondholders, property taxes flow first to the district before being remitted for debt service payments. This payment structure introduces an additional element of uncertainty. The district's board has executed a deposit and transfer agreement pursuant to which Riverside County would be directed to forward ad valorem property tax collections directly to US Bank as Trustee for subsequent transfer to the paying agent for the GOULT bonds. This payment process has not yet been put into place although district officials expect to put this payment process in place prior to any future issuance of GOULT debt.

PROFILE

Located in northwestern Riverside County, the district includes the cities of Banning, in which it is located, along with Beaumont, part of the City of Calimesa and neighboring unincorporated areas of Cabazon, Cherry Valley and Whitewater. The permanent resident population of the district is estimated at 95,000 residents. The San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, located in Banning, is a 79-bed general acute care hospital.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Helen Cregger

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Nicholas Lehman

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

