Moody's downgrades San Marino Unified School District, CA's GO rating to Aa2; removed negative outlook

New York, September 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the rating of San Marino Unified School District, CA's outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds to Aa2 from Aa1. The district has about $13.4 million outstanding GO bonds, of which about $5.3 million is rated by Moody's. The negative outlook has been removed.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade to Aa2 is driven by the district's weak governance, as exemplified by consecutive operating deficits in the last six audited fiscal years, and narrow financial profile, relative to a historically robust position. Under a previous administration, modest declines in enrollment not balanced with sufficient expenditure reductions contributed to recent years' structural imbalance. Positively, new management shows improved fiscal prudence, implementing substantial ongoing reductions during fiscal 2020 through a retirement incentive and adjusting class sizes to right size operations. While within officials' control, prudent expenditure controls will be essential for the district's credit quality going forward, especially in light of slowed state funding, which will be a key point of future reviews.
The Aa2 rating continues to reflect the district's large and stable tax base within the Los Angeles metropolitan area, exceptionally strong resident income measures, and below average financial position, including reserves which are somewhat thin for the rating level. The rating also incorporates the district's manageable leverage, including low outstanding debt with rapid principal amortization, a low other post-employment benefit liability and an above-average pension burden. The above average legal strength of California (Aa2 Stable) school districts' GO bonds is also incorporated.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action, and we do not see any material immediate credit risks for San Marino USD. California's Senate Bill 117 guarantees all districts' funding based upon average daily attendance (ADA) through February 29, 2020 and waives instructional time penalties, effectively holding districts harmless for state funding in fiscal 2020. In addition, the state has committed to funding districts in fiscal 2021 based on last year's ADA level, as long as districts fulfill certain instruction requirements.
RATING OUTLOOK
Outlooks are not typically assigned to issuers with this amount of debt outstanding.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING
- Material and sustained increase in reserves and liquidity
- Adoption of strong formal reserve policies which are consistently met
- Substantial growth in assessed valuation
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
- Weakening of reserves and liquidity below projected levels for fiscal 2020
- Failure to renew the district's Measure E parcel tax in fiscal 2021, leading to significant budget pressure
- Material, protracted decline in assessed valuation
LEGAL SECURITY
The district's GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Los Angeles County (Aa1 Stable), on behalf of the district.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Not applicable.
PROFILE
San Marino Unified School District encompasses about 4 square miles in Los Angeles County and includes the City of San Marino and portions of the cities of San Gabriel and Pasadena. The district operates two elementary schools, one middle school, one high school and serves about 2,866 students as of fiscal 2021.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
