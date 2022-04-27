Moody's downgrades Sandoval County, NM's GO rating to Aa3 & GRT to A2; negative outlook assigned

New York, April 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the rating on Sandoval County, NM's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds to Aa3 from Aa2 and the rating on the county's Gross Receipts Tax (GRT) bonds to A2 from Aa3. The downgrade affects approximately $16 million in GOULT bonds and $5.4 million in GRT bonds. A negative outlook has been assigned.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the GOULT rating reflects the county's weak debt management reflected in the decision to leverage revenues backing its special tax bonds to secure private placement loans leaving bondholders with less than sum-sufficient coverage. The rating incorporates an otherwise sound credit profile including a sizeable tax base and stable financial operations that have generated healthy reserves and liquidity. The county has an elevated pension burden, which will likely continue to grow despite recent improvements to contribution levels.

The downgrade of the rating on the county's special tax bonds (Series 2016 GRT Revenue) is driven by significant leveraging of pledged revenues (first 1/8 of 1% increment county GRT) through the issuance of $6.75 million of bank loans that are on parity with Series 2016. The increased leverage will decrease what had historically been ample coverage to less than sum sufficient coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS); MADS totals $2.7 million and occurs in fiscal 2024. The county is in the process of adopting a resolution expressing its intent to utilize the second 1/8th of 1% increment county GRT for repayment of the Series 2016 GRT bonds and parity obligations, but the legal security has yet to be amended in bond legal documents. The county also anticipates that GRT revenue growth fueled by a large expansion at an Intel Corporation (A1 stable) manufacturing facility will generate revenues sufficient to cover MADS. While the county's intention to use alternate revenues and the prospects for revenue growth are positive considerations, they do not fully mitigate the risk of the weak coverage by legally pledged revenues.

Governance is a driver of the rating action reflecting weak debt management practices.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook is based primarily on the likelihood that the county will need to pay debt service on the GRT bonds from revenues not pledged under the bond ordinance given the substantial increase in annual debt service costs through fiscal year 2025, coupled with uncertainty created by the county's unpredictable debt management practices. These factors could pressure both the GO and special tax ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Trend of operating surpluses generating materially increased reserves (GO)

- Reductions to unfunded pension burden and other long-term liabilities (GO)- Strengthened debt management such as adoption of and adherence to prudent debt management policies and amendment to bond documents to improve pledged coverage (GO/GRT) - Sustained trend of materially higher pledged revenues leading to improved coverage levels (GRT)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained tax base contraction (GO)

- Trend of operational imbalances leading to deterioration of reserves (GO)- Material increases to unfunded pension burden and other long-term liabilities (GO)- Further weakening of debt service coverage (GRT)- Sustained trend of weakening GRT revenue collections (GRT)

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's GOULT bonds are payable by the county's full faith and credit and are general obligations of the county payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied, without limitation as to rate or amount, against all taxable property within the county.

The county's Series 2016 GRT bonds are payable by an irrevocable first lien upon the pledged revenues (1/8th of 1% of county GRT).

PROFILE

The county is located between central and northern New Mexico (Aa2 stable) with a land area of 3,707 square miles and a population of around 145,000. The Town of Bernalillo is the county seat. The economy is based primarily upon manufacturing, including the Intel semiconductor plant located in the City of Rio Rancho (Aa2; the County's largest municipality), government and related activities, retail trade, tourism, and cultural and recreational activities and facilities.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

