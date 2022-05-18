Moody's downgrades Sansheng to B3; outlook negative

Hong Kong, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Sansheng Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.'s corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2.

The rating outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects our concerns over Sansheng's weak corporate governance and its ability to publish its audited financial statement within the timeline as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's listing rules, following its recent change in auditor," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects Sansheng's increased refinancing risks and worsening liquidity in view of its declining sales and a likely impairment of its access to funding," adds Chen.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 16 May 2022, Sansheng announced the resignation of KPMG as its auditor and the appointment of Yongtuo Fuson CPA Limited as its new auditor[1].

Sansheng published its unaudited 2021 financial results on 31 March 2022, and subsequently on 29 April 2022 announced a further delay in announcing audited results to before 30 June 2022. However, given its recent auditor change, it is uncertain whether the company can publish its audited results by its intended timeline. In addition, the ligations with Mr. Lin Rongdong and the freeze of the shares of certain subsidiaries of the company could affect its operation and limit its control over the cash and operation of these subsidiaries.

All these developments would exacerbate concerns over the company's financial flexibility, corporate transparency and information disclosure.

This in turn will likely worsen Sansheng's already weak funding access, and thereby, increase its liquidity and refinancing risks over the next 6-12 months amid a tight funding environment. Sansheng has USD100 million offshore bond maturing in July 2022 and another USD70 million due in November 2022.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has considered Sansheng's concentrated ownership. Mr. Lin Rongbin, Sansheng's largest shareholder, holds a 74.98% equity stake in the company as of 30 June 2021.

In addition, Moody's has considered Sansheng's related-party transactions, including loans and financial guarantees from related parties, which are more material than those of many of its similarly rated peers. These transactions are governed by the Listings Rules of the HKEX and the Securities and Futures Ordinance in Hong Kong. Moody's has also considered (1) the presence of three independent nonexecutive directors on the company's five-member board, and (2) the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX).

Moody's also views that the company's delay in the release of financial results and the change of auditor reflect the company's weakness in corporate transparency and governance, which are part of Moody's governance consideration.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade is unlikely.

However, Moody's could return the rating outlook to stable if Sansheng satisfactorily resolves its litigations without material negative impact on its operation and ownership structure, and if it improves its operating cash flow, liquidity and access to funding.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Sansheng's ratings if there are signs of weakening in its liquidity, credit metrics or general governance practice. Any material change in the company's ownership or organization structure due to the litigation and in turn weaken the company credit and liquidity positions would also be negative to the company's rating. We could also downgrade the rating if the company is not able to publish the 2021 annual audited results within its intended timeline or the published audited financial results show material deviation from the unaudited figures.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sansheng is a Chinese property developer with over 20 years of property development experience. Its gross contracted sales reached RMB24.5 billion in 2021. As of the end of 2021, the company had 55 property development projects with a land bank of 7.4 million square meters.

