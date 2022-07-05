Moody's downgrades Sansheng to Ca; outlook negative

Hong Kong, July 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Sansheng Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.'s corporate family rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa2.

The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that Sansheng will likely default on its debt obligations, and of the weak recovery prospects for Sansheng's bondholders following its failure to obtain the minimum acceptance amount to proceed with its proposed exchange offer for its USD bond due in July 2022," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the recovery prospects for Sansheng's creditors could weaken further," adds Chen.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sansheng announced on 30 June 2022 that it was unable to obtain the minimum acceptance amount for the proposed exchange offer relating to the US$100,000,000 13.0% senior notes due on 5 July 2022. As a result, the exchange offer will not proceed. The company expects that it will be unable to meet the repayment obligations under the existing notes at maturity [1].

The expected default of the senior notes reflects the company's limited financial flexibility and weak liquidity. Moody's expects the company will likely go through a debt restructuring process and will have to rely on asset sales or investments from potential investors to generate funds for debt servicing. However, these fundraising activities entail high execution risks and the recovery prospects for creditors remain uncertain.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook.

However, positive rating momentum could develop if Sansheng repays its maturing debt and improves its liquidity position materially.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sansheng is a Chinese property developer with over 20 years of property development experience. Its gross contracted sales reached RMB24.5 billion in 2021. As of the end of 2021, the company had 55 property development projects with a land bank of 7.4 million square meters.

[1] Sansheng's filing to Hong Kong Stock Exchange 30-Jun-2022

