Moody's downgrades Sansheng to Caa2; outlook negative

Hong Kong, June 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Sansheng Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.'s corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from B3.

The rating outlook remains negative.

"The rating downgrade reflects Sansheng's heightened liquidity risk following the amendment of the interest payment terms of its November 2022 USD bond," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty over the company's ability to address its near-term debt maturities amid challenging funding conditions," adds Chen.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 10 May 2022, Sansheng announced that it had reached an agreement with noteholders to amend the interest payment dates of its USD bond due in November 2022 to 10 November 2022 from 11 May 2022 and 10 November 2022[1].

Moody's believes such an amendment of interest payment terms indicates Sansheng's heightened liquidity stress amid a difficult operating environment, tight funding conditions and the company's imminent offshore bonds maturity. Sansheng has USD100 million of offshore bonds maturing in July 2022 and another USD70 million due in November 2022.

Sansheng had unrestricted cash of RMB5.4 billion as of the end of December 2021, but Moody's estimates that a significant portion of such cash resides at the operating project levels and cannot be used to repay its debt at the holding company level, particularly the offshore bonds.

Moody's expects Sansheng's contracted sales to decline notably over the next 6-12 months, driven by weak homebuyer confidence and tight funding conditions. This will, in turn, reduce the company's operating cash flow for debt repayment.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has considered Sansheng's concentrated ownership. Mr. Lin Rongbin, Sansheng's largest shareholder, holds a 74.98% equity stake in the company as of 30 June 2021, and has pledged around 59.78% of the company's total outstanding shares for financing.

In addition, Moody's has considered Sansheng's related-party transactions, including loans and financial guarantees from related parties, which are more material than those of many of its similarly rated peers. These transactions are governed by the Listings Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) and the Securities and Futures Ordinance in Hong Kong SAR, China. Moody's has also considered the presence of (1) three independent nonexecutive directors on the company's seven-member board, and (2) other internal governance structures and standards as required by the HKEX.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade is unlikely.

However, positive rating momentum could emerge if Sansheng improves its operating cash flow, liquidity and access to funding.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company's liquidity and refinancing risks heighten, or if recovery prospects for its creditors deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66220. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sansheng is a Chinese property developer with over 20 years of property development experience. Its gross contracted sales reached RMB24.5 billion in 2021. As of the end of 2021, the company had 55 property development projects with a land bank of 7.4 million square meters.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Sansheng's filing to Hong Kong Stock Exchange 10-Jun-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chen Chen

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

