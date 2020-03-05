Moody's downgrades Sasol to Ba1 from Baa3; outlook changed to stable from negative

London, 05 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded Sasol Limited's (Sasol) long-term rating to Ba1
from Baa3 and its short-term rating to Not Prime from P-3.
The long-term national scale rating has been downgraded to Aa2.za
from Aa1.za while the short-term national scale rating has
been affirmed at P-1.za. The rating outlook has been
changed to stable from negative.
Moody's has withdrawn the Baa3 issuer rating and assigned a Ba1 corporate
family rating (CFR) to Sasol, in line with the rating agency's policy
for non-financial corporates with non-investment grade ratings
downgraded from investment grade ratings.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The decision to downgrade the ratings to Ba1 reflects Moody's view
that Sasol's financial leverage will remain elevated over the next
two years and that the pace of deleveraging is vulnerable to event risks
and challenging market conditions globally and domestically, as
demonstrated over time by the company's downward revisions of EBITDA
forecast on the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP). The rating
agency estimates that free cash flows over the same period will not materially
reduce the ZAR138 billion debt stock, majority of which was accumulated
as a result of the LCCP.
Moody's forecasts adjusted debt to EBITDA to peak at 4.5x
in FY2020 before reducing to 3.3x in FY2021 and towards 2.5x
in FY2022. This leverage is materially higher than the 2.5x
considered appropriate for the Baa3, a level which has been exceeded
since FY2018. The pace of recovery in credit metrics and capacity
to significantly reduce debt is dependent on several external factors,
with stronger free cash flow requiring an improvement in the global growth
outlook, higher average oil prices and a more balanced supply-demand
dynamic for Sasol's chemical products.
While taking this rating action, Moody's recognizes several
credit positive developments. With project cost tracking $12.8
billion, Sasol has provided LCCP EBITDA guidance of $50 -
$100 million in FY2020 and $600 - $750 million
in FY2021. Projected cash flows from the project provide geographic,
earnings and commodity exposure diversification. The company has
also halted its dividend payments in FY2020 and has publicly signaled
to stakeholders that future dividends are subject to market conditions
as well as the company reaching a net debt/equity ratio below 50%
from 64.5% currently. Lastly, the company is
progressing with its asset divestment programme, albeit slowly,
with a plan to achieve at least 25% of the $2 billion targeted
proceeds by 30 June 2020. While there is uncertainty on the timing
of future divestments, meaningful asset disposals would help to
strengthen the balance sheet.
ESG
Governance failures and inadequate project oversight led to escalated
costs not being identified and reported in a timely manner on LCCP.
The cost overruns at LCCP has burdened Sasol with high financial leverage
and has weighed on the company's credit profile over the years.
Sasol needs to be compliant with many environmental regulations,
such as that for emissions and waste management, which can weigh
on costs. The company is exposed in particular to carbon transition
risk through the Carbon Tax and the implementation of new fuel specification
regulations ("Clean Fuels II") in South Africa. Its
use of coal for the Secunda Synfuels plant and for power generation in
particular result in high carbon dioxide emissions. While the regulations
create uncertainty and pose downside risks, Moody's does not
foresee any near-term pressure on Sasol's credit profile because
the carbon tax related costs are so far manageable while the Clean Fuels
II bill has been postponed.
LIQUIDITY
Sasol's liquidity is adequate with available group cash balance
of ZAR10.4 billion as at 31 December 2019 along with forecasted
FFO generation of ZAR32 billion in calendar year 2020 being sufficient
to fund working capital needs and sustaining capex of approximately ZAR24
billion. An additional ZAR4 billion is needed to complete LCCP
while of the ZAR18.4 billion of short term debt, ZAR14 billion
is related to the unsecured syndicated loan facility which has a final
maturity in April 2021.
Sasol has a $3.9 billion RCF that matures in November 2024,
of which ca. $1.1 billion (ZAR15 billion) is currently
undrawn. Additionally, ZAR12.3 billion is available
under local funding with various banks and these facilities are subject
to annual renewals. The RCF agreement has a net debt to EBITDA
maintenance covenant that steps down from 3.5x at the 30 June 2020
measurement date to 3.0x at the 31 December 2020 date.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook balances the currently weak operating environment and
elevated leverage against Moody's forward view of improving credit
metrics as LCCP begins to contribute to group earnings.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
Positive pressure on the ratings is unlikely in the near-term because
of Sasol's high financial debt and given that the LCCP project will
only reach its full potential in FY2022. An upgrade would require
demonstrated evidence that debt/EBITDA can be sustained below 2.5x
through economic volatility and commodity price cycles and that liquidity
is strong. Any upward rating pressure would also need to be assessed
in the context of the rating of the Government of South Africa (Baa3 negative)
given a degree of credit linkage between Sasol and the sovereign.
The ratings could be downgraded if (1) debt/EBITDA does not trend below
3.5x over the next 12-18 months; (2) there is pressure
on liquidity; or (3) the LCCP project meaningfully underperforms
operationally and financially going forward. Downward pressure
on South Africa's rating could lead to pressure on Sasol's
ratings. Depending on Sasol's fundamental strength at the
time of Moody's assessment, the company's rating could
be constrained to the same rating level as that of the sovereign or could
be constrained at one notch above the sovereign rating.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Assignments:
..Issuer: Sasol Limited
.... Probability of Default Rating,
assigned Ba1-PD
.... Long-Term Corporate Family Rating,
assigned Ba1
.... NSR Corporate Family Rating, assigned
Aa2.za
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Sasol Limited
.... NSR Issuer Rating, affirmed P-1.za
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Sasol Financing International Limited
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3
..Issuer: Sasol Financing USA LLC
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3
..Issuer: Sasol Limited
.... Short-Term Issuer Rating,
downgraded to NP from P-3
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Sasol Limited
.... Long-Term Issuer Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated Baa3
.... NSR Issuer Rating, Withdrawn ,
previously rated Aa1.za
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Sasol Financing International Limited
....Outlook, changed to Stable from
Negative
..Issuer: Sasol Financing USA LLC
....Outlook, changed to Stable from
Negative
..Issuer: Sasol Limited
....Outlook, changed to Stable from
Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
Headquartered in Johannesburg, Sasol is an international integrated
chemicals and energy company that develops and commercializes technologies,
and builds and operates world-scale facilities to produce a range
of product streams including liquid fuels and specialty chemicals.
Sasol generated revenue of ZAR199.8 billion and Moody's-adjusted
EBITDA of ZAR37.4 billion for the last twelve months ended 31 December
2019.
The local market analyst for this rating is Rehan Akbar, +971
(423) 795-65.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Julia Pribytkova
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Interfax Rating Agency
7th floor, Four Winds Plaza
21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.
Moscow 125047
Russia
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Mario Santangelo
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454