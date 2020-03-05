Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Sasol Financing International Limited Sasol Financing USA LLC Sasol Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: Sasol Limited: Update following affirmation of Baa3 rating and change of outlook to negative from stable Credit Opinion: Sasol Limited: Update of key credit factors ahead of bond issuance Credit Opinion: Sasol Limited: Update of Key Credit Factors Following Conclusion of Sovereign Review Issuer Profile: Sasol Limited: Key Facts and Statistics - FYE June 2019 Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Sasol Limited Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Sasol to Ba1 from Baa3; outlook changed to stable from negative 05 Mar 2020 London, 05 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Sasol Limited's (Sasol) long-term rating to Ba1 from Baa3 and its short-term rating to Not Prime from P-3. The long-term national scale rating has been downgraded to Aa2.za from Aa1.za while the short-term national scale rating has been affirmed at P-1.za. The rating outlook has been changed to stable from negative. Moody's has withdrawn the Baa3 issuer rating and assigned a Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) to Sasol, in line with the rating agency's policy for non-financial corporates with non-investment grade ratings downgraded from investment grade ratings. A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The decision to downgrade the ratings to Ba1 reflects Moody's view that Sasol's financial leverage will remain elevated over the next two years and that the pace of deleveraging is vulnerable to event risks and challenging market conditions globally and domestically, as demonstrated over time by the company's downward revisions of EBITDA forecast on the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP). The rating agency estimates that free cash flows over the same period will not materially reduce the ZAR138 billion debt stock, majority of which was accumulated as a result of the LCCP. Moody's forecasts adjusted debt to EBITDA to peak at 4.5x in FY2020 before reducing to 3.3x in FY2021 and towards 2.5x in FY2022. This leverage is materially higher than the 2.5x considered appropriate for the Baa3, a level which has been exceeded since FY2018. The pace of recovery in credit metrics and capacity to significantly reduce debt is dependent on several external factors, with stronger free cash flow requiring an improvement in the global growth outlook, higher average oil prices and a more balanced supply-demand dynamic for Sasol's chemical products. While taking this rating action, Moody's recognizes several credit positive developments. With project cost tracking $12.8 billion, Sasol has provided LCCP EBITDA guidance of $50 - $100 million in FY2020 and $600 - $750 million in FY2021. Projected cash flows from the project provide geographic, earnings and commodity exposure diversification. The company has also halted its dividend payments in FY2020 and has publicly signaled to stakeholders that future dividends are subject to market conditions as well as the company reaching a net debt/equity ratio below 50% from 64.5% currently. Lastly, the company is progressing with its asset divestment programme, albeit slowly, with a plan to achieve at least 25% of the $2 billion targeted proceeds by 30 June 2020. While there is uncertainty on the timing of future divestments, meaningful asset disposals would help to strengthen the balance sheet. ESG Governance failures and inadequate project oversight led to escalated costs not being identified and reported in a timely manner on LCCP. The cost overruns at LCCP has burdened Sasol with high financial leverage and has weighed on the company's credit profile over the years. Sasol needs to be compliant with many environmental regulations, such as that for emissions and waste management, which can weigh on costs. The company is exposed in particular to carbon transition risk through the Carbon Tax and the implementation of new fuel specification regulations ("Clean Fuels II") in South Africa. Its use of coal for the Secunda Synfuels plant and for power generation in particular result in high carbon dioxide emissions. While the regulations create uncertainty and pose downside risks, Moody's does not foresee any near-term pressure on Sasol's credit profile because the carbon tax related costs are so far manageable while the Clean Fuels II bill has been postponed. LIQUIDITY Sasol's liquidity is adequate with available group cash balance of ZAR10.4 billion as at 31 December 2019 along with forecasted FFO generation of ZAR32 billion in calendar year 2020 being sufficient to fund working capital needs and sustaining capex of approximately ZAR24 billion. An additional ZAR4 billion is needed to complete LCCP while of the ZAR18.4 billion of short term debt, ZAR14 billion is related to the unsecured syndicated loan facility which has a final maturity in April 2021. Sasol has a $3.9 billion RCF that matures in November 2024, of which ca. $1.1 billion (ZAR15 billion) is currently undrawn. Additionally, ZAR12.3 billion is available under local funding with various banks and these facilities are subject to annual renewals. The RCF agreement has a net debt to EBITDA maintenance covenant that steps down from 3.5x at the 30 June 2020 measurement date to 3.0x at the 31 December 2020 date. STABLE OUTLOOK The stable outlook balances the currently weak operating environment and elevated leverage against Moody's forward view of improving credit metrics as LCCP begins to contribute to group earnings. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN Positive pressure on the ratings is unlikely in the near-term because of Sasol's high financial debt and given that the LCCP project will only reach its full potential in FY2022. An upgrade would require demonstrated evidence that debt/EBITDA can be sustained below 2.5x through economic volatility and commodity price cycles and that liquidity is strong. Any upward rating pressure would also need to be assessed in the context of the rating of the Government of South Africa (Baa3 negative) given a degree of credit linkage between Sasol and the sovereign. The ratings could be downgraded if (1) debt/EBITDA does not trend below 3.5x over the next 12-18 months; (2) there is pressure on liquidity; or (3) the LCCP project meaningfully underperforms operationally and financially going forward. Downward pressure on South Africa's rating could lead to pressure on Sasol's ratings. Depending on Sasol's fundamental strength at the time of Moody's assessment, the company's rating could be constrained to the same rating level as that of the sovereign or could be constrained at one notch above the sovereign rating. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Assignments: ..Issuer: Sasol Limited .... Probability of Default Rating, assigned Ba1-PD .... Long-Term Corporate Family Rating, assigned Ba1 .... NSR Corporate Family Rating, assigned Aa2.za Affirmations: ..Issuer: Sasol Limited .... NSR Issuer Rating, affirmed P-1.za Downgrades: ..Issuer: Sasol Financing International Limited ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3 ..Issuer: Sasol Financing USA LLC ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3 ..Issuer: Sasol Limited .... Short-Term Issuer Rating, downgraded to NP from P-3 Withdrawals: ..Issuer: Sasol Limited .... Long-Term Issuer Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Baa3 .... NSR Issuer Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Aa1.za Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Sasol Financing International Limited ....Outlook, changed to Stable from Negative ..Issuer: Sasol Financing USA LLC ....Outlook, changed to Stable from Negative ..Issuer: Sasol Limited ....Outlook, changed to Stable from Negative PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796. Headquartered in Johannesburg, Sasol is an international integrated chemicals and energy company that develops and commercializes technologies, and builds and operates world-scale facilities to produce a range of product streams including liquid fuels and specialty chemicals. Sasol generated revenue of ZAR199.8 billion and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of ZAR37.4 billion for the last twelve months ended 31 December 2019. The local market analyst for this rating is Rehan Akbar, +971 (423) 795-65. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



