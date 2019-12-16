Moody's downgrades Sawit Sumbermas to B3; outlook remains negative

Singapore, December 16, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating
(CFR) of Sawit Sumbermas Sarana Tbk (P.T.) (SSMS) to B3
from B2. At the same time, Moody's has downgraded the senior
unsecured rating on the $300 million notes issued by its wholly-owned
subsidiary, SSMS Plantation Holdings Pte. Ltd. to
B3 from B2.
The outlook on the ratings remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The downgrade reflects our expectation that SSMS' credit profile will
be materially weaker than our previous expectation, weighed by negative
earnings from its downstream operations, as well as by the limited
transparency around its group operations amid significant related party
transactions," says Maisam Hasnain, a Moody's Assistant Vice
President and Analyst.
SSMS' CFR reflects the credit quality of its parent, Citra Borneo
Indah (P.T.) (CBI), which consolidates SSMS.
CBI's credit metrics have weakened in recent years, partly due to
operating losses and elevated capital spending associated with the development
of its downstream operations, including a new palm oil refinery
and industrial park.
For the six months ended June 2019, CBI generated operating losses
of around IDR45 billion, with earnings from the company's
upstream operations offset by losses at its other businesses, including
its refinery business. High-level financial information
provided by the company on its Q3 2019 earnings call suggests that the
refinery continued to generate operating losses during Q3.
"As a result of continued operating challenges and uncertainty around
when the refinery will materially improve its operations, we estimate
CBI's consolidated leverage will remain considerably higher than
the 5.5x downward trigger for its previous B2 rating over the next
12-18 months," adds Hasnain, who is also Moody's
Lead Analyst for SSMS.
Moody's also expects that SSMS will continue to financially support
CBI, including the refinery operations. Since December 2018,
SSMS has increased loans to CBI to IDR2.4 trillion in September
2019, from IDR1.6 trillion. SSMS also generated 86%
of its revenue from sales to the refinery for the nine months ended September
2019. Continued support to the refinery is a shift from SSMS'
previously stated plans that the refinery would largely operate as an
independent unit.
Outside of intergroup transactions, CBI also has considerable related
party transactions in the form of receivables and payables with affiliates
and shareholders. While CBI's financial statements show that
these transactions involve operational expenses associated with related
parties, there is limited clarity on the specific nature of these
payments. In addition, these related party transactions point
to weak financial controls and limited corporate transparency.
While the company has stated that it plans to streamline its corporate
structure, which could improve transparency, the timing and
details of such plans remain uncertain.
CBI's credit profile is supported by its strong liquidity, with
a large cash balance of around IDR2.1 trillion at 30 September
2019. This provides a cushion against volatile CPO prices and the
ability for the company to support its loss-making downstream operations
in the near-term. However, a material reduction in
its cash balance from current levels would lead to further immediate negative
rating pressure.
The rating also considers the company's exposure to the following
environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.
First, the rating considers the increasing stakeholder scrutiny
around environmental and social risks associated with the palm oil sector.
Following negative publicity and allegations in recent years, the
company has strengthened its sustainability practices, including
improving its environmental management and stakeholder engagement.
The company aims to have all its plantations and mills certified with
the Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) by 2020. The RSPO
is an association of palm oil industry stakeholders that promotes sustainable
growth and use of palm oil products.
Second, Moody's has considered the governance risks related to the
company's concentrated ownership, with Pak Abdul Rasyid and his
family owning around 70% of SSMS and 100% of CBI.
In addition, while SSMS is a publicly listed company which makes
regular filings with the Indonesian Stock Exchange, CBI, which
consolidates the group's downstream operations, is a private company
with limited public disclosures. Governance risk is further elevated
by the large number of related party transactions between group entities
at CBI, between CBI and its shareholders, and by the absence
of meaningful controls restricting flows between SSMS and CBI.
The rating outlook is negative, reflecting Moody's expectation that
on a consolidated basis, CBI's credit metrics will remain weak for
its current ratings over the next 6-12 months, and that limited
transparency around group operations will continue to weigh on CBI's
credit profile.
Upward ratings pressure is unlikely, given the negative outlook.
Nevertheless, Moody's could change the outlook to stable if
CBI shows improved earnings or reduced debt, while maintaining prudent
financial policies and improving corporate transparency, particularly
around its downstream operations and related party transactions.
Credit metrics indicative of a change in the ratings outlook to stable
include adjusted debt/EBITDA falling below 6.0x and adjusted EBITA/interest
increasing above 1.5x, both on a sustained forward-looking
basis.
Alternatively, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1)
CBI fails to implement its business plan, in particular for its
downstream business, such that its earnings do not improve;
(2) the company undertakes large debt-funded acquisitions that
materially weaken its credit profile; or (3) there is evidence of
material cash leakage outside of SSMS.
Credit metrics indicative of ratings downgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA
increasing above 6.5x or adjusted EBITA/interest falling below
1.0x, both on a sustained forward-looking basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture
published in May 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange since December 2013, Sawit
Sumbermas Sarana Tbk (P.T.) is a palm oil producer with
a market capitalization of around IDR8.4 trillion ($600
million) at 13 December 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Maisam Hasnain, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Ian Lewis
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077