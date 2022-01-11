Moody's downgrades Sawit Sumbermas to Caa1; outlook remains negative

Singapore, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating
(CFR) of Sawit Sumbermas Sarana Tbk (P.T.) (SSMS) to Caa1
from B3. At the same time, Moody's has downgraded the backed
senior unsecured rating on the $300 million notes issued by the
company's wholly-owned subsidiary, SSMS Plantation
Holdings Pte. Ltd., to Caa1 from B3.
The outlook remains negative.
"The downgrade reflects rising refinancing risk associated with
SSMS' US dollar notes maturing in January 2023," says
Maisam Hasnain, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
"Governance risks, including limited transparency around related-party
transactions and the financial health of its parent, could constrain
the company's ability to raise debt to support its refinancing plans."
RATINGS RATIONALE
SSMS' liquidity is weak as its internal cash balance of around $120
million as of September 2021 and projected cash from operations will be
insufficient to fully redeem its $300 million notes due in January
2023.
The company has stated publicly that it is in discussions with several
banks to raise new secured bank loans to refinance its US dollar notes
and aims to sign these loans within the first quarter of 2022.
However, the new loans require credit approvals from banks,
the timing of which remains uncertain. Alternative fundraising
plans will also be subject to market conditions, particularly as
SSMS' $300 million notes continue to trade at a considerable
discount to the original par value, at around 70 cents on the dollar.
SSMS' ability to refinance in a timely manner is also challenged
by its limited banking relationships, with around 98% of
its outstanding consolidated bank loans as of 30 September 2021 coming
from one bank -- PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Baa2 stable).
While strong crude palm oil prices and profitable operations have improved
SSMS' credit metrics over the past 12 months, the company's
credit quality is constrained by ongoing governance risks.
These risks include the absence of controls restricting cash flow between
SSMS and its parent Citra Borneo Indah (P.T.) (CBI),
limited transparency around continued related-party transactions,
and limited public disclosures around CBI's financial health.
SSMS' $300 million notes' indenture requires CBI to
provide quarterly and annual financials with the trustee. But CBI
has not filed financials since September 2020, which is a breach
of the reporting obligations under the indenture. This could trigger
an event of default if the breach continues for 30 consecutive days after
written notice by the trustee or holders of 25% or more in aggregate
principal amount of the notes.
However, as SSMS has continued to make timely interest payment on
its notes, the incentive for noteholders to call a default ahead
of the notes maturity is low.
As the predominant cash flow generator of CBI, SSMS will continue
to financially support CBI's other businesses and future investments
over the next few years. However, the quantum of that financial
support is unclear given limited clarity over CBI's financial position.
SSMS has consistently extended loans to CBI in recent years to help fund
its other businesses, including its palm oil refinery. For
the nine months ended September 2021, SSMS extended IDR349 billion
in related-party loans to its parent.
Continued cash leakage, particularly at a time when SSMS has large
near-term debt maturities, highlights weak governance practices
and could ultimately reduce recovery prospects for SSMS' noteholders
in a default scenario.
OUTLOOK
The outlook is negative, reflecting near-term refinancing
risk associated with SSMS' US dollar notes due in January 2023.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months given the negative outlook.
However, Moody's could upgrade the ratings if SSMS (1) fully refinances
its maturing US dollar notes without a loss to investors, while
maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet its cash needs over the next
12-18 months; and (2) materially improves its governance practices
and corporate transparency, particularly regarding related-party
transactions.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings (1) if the risk of an event
of default intensifies, or if recovery prospects for the company's
creditors decline; or (2) governance risks increase further,
including material cash leakage from SSMS to related parties.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Protein and Agriculture
published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296919.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange in December 2013, Sawit
Sumbermas Sarana Tbk (P.T.) is a palm oil producer with
a market capitalization of around IDR9.7 trillion ($675
million) as of 10 January 2022.
