Moody's downgrades Schoeller Packaging B.V.'s CFR to B3; negative outlook

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
CAREERS
ABOUT US
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

Terms of One-Time Website Use

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Schoeller Packaging B.V.'s CFR to B3; negative outlook

01 May 2020

Milan, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B3-PD from B2-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of the Dutch Returnable Transit Packaging manufacturer Schoeller Packaging B.V. (Schoeller). Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded the rating on its €250 million senior secured notes due in 2024 issued by Schoeller to B3 from B2. The outlook on the ratings is negative.

"We have downgraded Schoeller's ratings to reflect a weaker than expected 2019 operating performance and the likely contraction in the company's earnings in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting further deterioration in its credit metrics and liquidity over the next 12 months with limited visibility over a potential recovery, "says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Schoeller.

The list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's view that Schoeller will face challenging operating conditions across Europe and the US, where the company generates almost all of its revenues. Moody's forecasts a deep recession in these regions in 2020 that will diminish demand for Schoeller's products, particularly in more vulnerable end-markets such as auto and industrial manufacturing, with an effect on its earnings, cash flow generation and credit metrics. The purchase of Schoeller's products is typically seen as a capital investment, and is therefore subject to deferral by its customers during periods of a severe downturn. Moreover, in Moody's view there is low visibility on demand recovery which will ultimately depend on the evolution of the macroeconomic conditions once the lockdowns and social distancing measures are lifted.

However, Moody's recognizes that Schoeller is present in certain end-markets such as food retail and pooling services, amongst other, which could benefit from the current situation and, that management is actively seeking ways to protect the company's earnings and preserve cash by avoiding unnecessary costs and delaying certain non-essential investments. Moreover, Moody's also understands that YTD trading is above prior year.

Schoeller's operating performance in 2019 was weaker than budget and Moody's expectations both at revenue and EBITDA level largely due to a shortfall in new product sales. In addition, Schoeller's debt increased significantly following the bond refinancing occurred last October and the raise of additional bank debt. As a result, the company's financial leverage, measured as debt to EBITDA as adjusted by Moody's, rose to 6.1x in 2019 (including bank overdrafts) compared to a maximum of 5.0x allowed by the previous B2 rating. Moody's expects Schoeller's leverage will further deteriorate in 2020 and will remain elevated also in 2021. Free cash flow generation in 2019 continued to be negative, primarily from higher investments in new products and ongoing lease repayments. In addition, although Moody's expects free cash flow to improve, due to lower interest expense and deferral of certain expenses, this will remain negative in 2020-2021. Failure to return free cash flow generation into positive territories might put pressure on the sustainability of the company's capital structure in the medium term.

The B3 rating is also constrained by (1) the relatively small size of the company relatively to other rated packaging manufacturers; (2) the highly competitive industry in the context of the commoditised nature of the company's products resulting in pricing pressure; (3) some concentration with its largest client; and (4) the required investments in new products and customised moulds in order to support future growth.

Conversely, the B3 rating is positively supported by (1) Schoeller's leading market position in the Returnable Transit Packaging (RTP) sector in Europe with an estimated 20% share; (2) its innovation capabilities enabling the company to benefit from the continuous positive trends in the sector; and (3) a degree of geographic and end-market diversity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The weaknesses in Schoeller's credit profile, including its exposure to cyclical end markets and multiple affected countries have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Today's action reflects the impact on Schoeller of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

In terms of corporate governance, Schoeller is controlled by the private equity firm Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (Brookfield), which in common with other financial sponsors typically has tolerance for relatively high leverage in the companies it controls. However, more positively, Brookfield has demonstrated to support the business by providing a €65 million facility which the company has partly utilized to fund growth investments.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Schoeller's liquidity profile as currently adequate. It is underpinned by (1) approximately €41 million cash on balance sheet at the end of 2019; (2) €25 million availability under its €30 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2024, albeit expected to be fully drawn by the end of Q1 2020; and (3) several factoring arrangements, which are to be renewed in order to manage intra-year fluctuations in receivables. The company also benefits from a €65 million committed stand-by facility in the form a subordinated shareholders' loan provided by Brookfield, currently drawn for €7.6 million and treated as equity under Moody's hybrid methodology. These sources are deemed sufficient to cover the company's near term needs because certain costs and other non-essential investments could be deferred and there is no debt amortization until 2024, when the RCF is due. Prolonged negative free cash flow would, however, put pressure on the company's liquidity.

The super senior RCF has a springing covenant (maximum net drawn super senior leverage of 1.0x), which is tested when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's expects the company to continue to comply with this covenant.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Using Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) methodology, the B3-PDR is aligned to the B3 CFR. This is based on a 50% recovery rate at family level, as is typical for transactions including both bonds and bank debt. The B3 rating on the notes reflects the fact that they represent the majority of the debt in the capital structure and the size of the RCF is not sufficiently large to allow any notching. Both the notes and the super senior RCF share the same security and guarantees but the notes rank junior to the RCF upon enforcement under the provisions of the intercreditor agreement. Security includes pledges over shares, bank accounts, receivables, and certain UK assets. Material subsidiaries which guarantee the notes represent c. 83% of the group EBITDA or c.81% total assets.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the current uncertainty on Schoeller's ability to improve its credit metrics and restore its free cash flow generation during 2021. This is because of the low visibility into the company's operating performance over the next 12-18 months while it may temporarilyexceed the 6.5x leverage threshold for the B3 rating category in 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. The outlook could be changed to stable if the company's performance shows signs of recovery, in line with improving trading conditions. In the medium term, upward pressure on the ratings could develop if Schoeller's credit metrics were to improve as a result of a stronger-than-expected operational performance, leading to Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA trending towards 5.0x, and to sustained positive free cash flow (as defined by Moody's).

Negative pressure on the ratings could arise if Schoeller's operating performance deteriorates materially; Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA remains sustainably above 6.5x; free cash flow continues to be significantly negative; or its liquidity further weakens.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Schoeller Packaging BV

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Backed Senior secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Schoeller Packaging BV

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass, and Plastic Containers published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120393. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Schoeller is a returnable transit plastic packaging manufacturer operating primarily in Europe and the US, employing approximately 2,000 people. In 2019, the company generated revenue of €536 million and EBITDA of €64 million as adjusted by Moody's.

The company is the result of the August 2013 legal integration between the Schoeller Arca Systems Group and the Linpac Allibert Group, the returnable transport packaging business of Linpac Group. Since May 2018, Schoeller is 70% owned by the private equity Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and 30% by the Schoeller Industries B.V., a family-owned business with a broad focus on packaging, transport and logistics systems.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Donatella Maso
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH  CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND  OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND  PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES  ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR  PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

​​​​​​​​
Moodys.com