Moody's downgrades Schoeller's ratings to Caa1; stable outlook

Milan, December 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's), has today downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to Caa1-PD from B3-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of the Dutch returnable transit packaging (RTP) manufacturer Schoeller Packaging B.V. (Schoeller). Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the rating on the €250 million backed senior secured notes due in November 2024 issued by Schoeller. The outlook remains stable.

"The downgrade reflects Schoeller's weaker than expected credit metrics, liquidity and free cash flow generation, and our expectation that a less favourable macroeconomic environment will delay the recovery in the company's performance, at a time when it will have to face the refinancing of its debt in 2024, most likely at higher rates, "says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Schoeller.

The list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Schoeller's Q3 2022 operating performance has been weaker than both management and Moody's anticipated. Revenue for the quarter was down by 18% and EBITDA, as reported by the company, fell by over 50% owing to reduced volumes from major customers, higher energy prices and inventory revaluation. On a year-to-date basis, revenue was broadly flat but EBITDA fell by 26%. As a result, the company's gross leverage, as adjusted by Moody's and based on a LTM September 2022 EBITDA of €56 million, increased to around 7.0x from 5.5x at the end of 2021, which is higher than the 6.5x maximum leverage tolerance set for the previous B3 rating category.

The company's operations continued to burn a significant amount of cash in the first nine months of 2022, owing to reduced EBITDA, inventory build-up and large capital spending to support newly signed rental contracts, which have been funded with drawings under its super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) and a shareholder loan provided by Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (Brookfield), thus reducing the availability under these two facilities.

The company also announced its intention to carve out its long term rental business outside the restricted group. The long term rental business is small relatively to Schoeller's manufacturing activities but requires significant investments. From an accounting perspective, it is uncertain at this stage if this business will remain consolidated or not within Schoeller's perimeter.

The less favourable macroeconomic environment will likely negatively impact the customer demand in 2023 and delay the company's EBITDA recovery trajectory as well as the expected cash flow improvement. Moody's forecasts potential pressure in the manufacturing business considering the company's exposure to certain cyclical end-markets such as automotive, industrial manufacturing and retail.

Nevertheless, Moody's expects Schoeller's EBITDA and margins to slightly improve in 2023 primarily driven by the ramp up of the higher margin rental contracts and the implementation of cost saving initiatives but its gross leverage to remain around 7.0x owing to potential new debt to finance the rental activities. At the same time, the rating agency expects Schoeller to continue to have weak EBIT/interest coverage below 1.0x and to generate negative free cash flow (FCF) after interests owing to high capital expenditures and the payment of lease liabilities. The structural negative FCF owing to the high capital intensity of the business, the uncertain macroeconomic environment that will delay the expected performance recovery combined with rising interest rates will make the refinancing of the RCF maturing in May 2024 and the notes due November 2024 more challenging.

The Caa1 rating is also constrained by Schoeller's smaller size, lower margins and higher capex requirements relative to other packaging manufacturers, which constrain its ability to generate positive free cash flows on a sustained basis; its exposure to cyclicality, as the purchase of Schoeller's products is typically seen as a capital investment, and therefore, is subject to deferral during severe downturns; the highly competitive industry in the context of the commoditised nature of the company's products resulting in pricing pressure; its exposure to raw material prices inflation; and some concentration with its largest client, IFCO, which has a contract with Schoeller expiring in 2024.

Conversely, the Caa1 rating is positively supported by Schoeller's leading market position in the niche RTP sector in Europe with an estimated 20% share; its innovation capabilities enabling the company to benefit from the continuous positive trends in the sector; and a degree of geographic and end-market diversity.

LIQUIDITY

Schoeller's liquidity profile is weak for its near term operating needs given its cash balances of €19.7 million at the end of September 2022; the reduced availability (€7.6 million) under its €30 million super senior RCF due May 2024; €55 million availability under €100 million committed non-recourse factoring lines due 2024; and Moody's expectation of highly negative free cash flow both for the core manufacturing business and the entire group, while the majority of its debt is due in 2024.

The company benefits from a €65 million committed stand-by facility in the form a subordinated shareholders' loan provided by Brookfield, currently drawn for €31 million. However, this facility can be further utilised at the option of the shareholders.

The super senior RCF has a springing covenant (maximum net drawn super senior leverage of 1.0x), which is tested when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's expects the company to continue to comply with this covenant.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's Caa1-PD PDR is aligned with the Caa1 CFR, reflecting the use of a 50% family recovery rate, as is typical for transactions that include both bonds and bank debt.

The Caa1 rating on the notes reflects the fact that they represent the majority of the debt in the capital structure and the size of the RCF is not sufficiently large to allow any notching. Both the notes and the super senior RCF share the same security and guarantees but the notes rank junior to the RCF upon enforcement under the provisions of the intercreditor agreement. The security package includes pledges over shares, bank accounts, receivables, and certain UK assets. Material subsidiaries which guarantee the notes represent c.83% of the group EBITDA or c.82% total assets.

The capital structure also includes a €65 million subordinated shareholders' loan due 2029 and a €25 million subordinated shareholders' loan due May 2025, both provided by Brookfield. Both facilities have been treated as equity in accordance with Moody's hybrid methodology.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

While the company is weakly positioned in the rating category, the stable outlook reflects Moody's view that despite deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, Schoeller's operating performance will gradually recover from the Q3 trough and assumes that the company will timely address the refinancing of its 2024 debt maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could develop if the company's operating performance recovers from Q3 2022 trough; it addresses the refinancing of its 2024 debt maturities with a manageable cost of debt that makes its capital structure more sustainable; its Moody's adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio remains comfortably below 6.5x; and its FCF becomes consistently positive while maintaining an overall adequate liquidity.

Schoeller's rating could be lowered if the company' operating performance and liquidity further deteriorate, limiting the options to refinance its 2024 debt maturities and increasing the risk of a debt restructuring that might results in losses for creditors.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Schoeller Packaging B.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Schoeller Packaging B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Schoeller is a returnable transit plastic packaging manufacturer operating primarily in Europe and the US, employing approximately 2,000 people. For the last twelve months ending 30 September 2022, the company generated revenue of €612 million and EBITDA of €56 million, as adjusted by Moody's.

The company is the result of the integration between the Schoeller Arca Systems Group and the Linpac Allibert Group in 2013. Since May 2018, Schoeller is 70% owned by private equity Brookfield and 30% by Schoeller Industries B.V., a family-owned business with a broad focus on packaging, transport and logistics systems.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Donatella Maso

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

