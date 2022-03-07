Moody's downgrades Schur Flexibles GmbH to Caa3; negative outlook

Milan, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the corporate
family rating (CFR) of Schur Flexibles GmbH ("Schur" or "the
company") to Caa3 from B2 and its probability of default rating
(PDR) to Caa3-PD from B2-PD. Schur Flexibles GmbH
is the parent company of an Austrian group that manufacturers flexible
plastic packaging containers.
Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa3 from B2 the ratings
on the €475 million backed senior secured term loan B (TLB) due 2028
and on the €100 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility
(RCF) due 2027. The outlook on the ratings was changed to negative
from ratings under review. Today's action concludes the review
that commenced on 18 February 2022.
"The multi-notch downgrade follows the allegations related to compliance
breaches and accounting fraud by Schur's former senior executives,"
says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst,
and lead analyst for Schur.
"The company's EBITDA for 2020 and 2021 appears to be significantly
inflated, leading to a sharp deterioration in credit metrics and
an unsustainable capital structure, while the company needs to secure
additional liquidity sources in the near term to avoid a default,"
adds Ms Maso.
The rating action reflects corporate governance considerations associated
with Schur's unsustainable capital structure and inadequate liquidity
profile (financial strategy and risk management), accounting fraud
allegations linked to the former management team (management credibility
and track record) and the unreliability of the company's financial
statements (compliance and reporting), all of which are captured
under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social
and Governance Risk Methodology for assessing ESG risks.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Following allegations of compliance breaches and accounting irregularities
performed by Schur's former senior management executives,
the company hired several advisors to further investigate on these matters.
Although the investigation is still ongoing, preliminary findings
indicate a shortfall of €41 million in the company's 2020 EBITDA,
a significantly lower than expected EBITDA forecast for 2021 and higher
debt due to increased utilization of its supplier financing lines.
As a result, Moody's adjusted leverage will increase well
above 20x at the end of 2021 compared to 6.4x in Moody's
previous forecasts.
Even assuming some recovery in EBITDA over the next two years, largely
driven by lower administrative costs, Schur's leverage will
remain in excess of 15x and its free cash flow will remain negative until
2023, leading to an unsustainable capital structure. In addition,
the current geopolitical uncertainties as well as the associated increase
in raw material prices poses a further risk to these forecasts.
These developments are also having a material negative impact on the company's
liquidity and capital structure. In order to address both,
Schur has to reach agreements with the various financing parties,
the outcome of which is uncertain at this stage, and/or receive
further support from its shareholders, in addition to the €23.3
million received in January 2022 in the form of a shareholder loan.
Schur's liquidity has materially weakened following these events,
as the company cannot access its €85 million available RCF.
The company's liquidity depends on its ability to renew the supplier
financing lines, given that approximately €47 million is due
by mid-April, to maintain its limits with credit insurers
and its payment terms with suppliers. The company also has to pay
€5 million of TLB interests by the end of March. From May
onwards, Schur will need to secure external funding of at least
€30-40 million to continue operating.
The accounting irregularities might require the restatement of historic
financial statements or trigger a material adverse change. Schur
is seeking to agree a standstill with the senior secured lenders to waive
current or potential events of default and some flexibility in acceding
additional credit lines to support the business in the coming months.
In addition to the uncertainty associated with the outcome of these negotiations,
Moody's believes that Schur's capital structure is unsustainable
with a restructuring likely in the near term in the absence of material
support from shareholders.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Schur's debt structure comprises a €475 million backed senior secured
TLB and a €100 million backed senior secured RCF all issued by Schur
Flexibles GmbH. The loan facilities are rated Caa3, in line
with the CFR, because they represent most of the debt in the capital
structure. The debt facilities are primarily secured by share pledges.
Moody's views debt with this type of security package to be akin
to unsecured debt. However, the facilities are guaranteed
by material subsidiaries representing not less than 75% of the
group's EBITDA. The probability of default rating (PDR) is also
in line with the CFR.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty associated with the outcome
of the ongoing negotiations with the financing parties regarding Schur's
capital structure and liquidity as well as the level of shareholder support,
which could result in significant losses for its lenders.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure is unlikely in the near term but it could develop
if the likelihood of a restructuring is substantially reduced, the
company restores a solid liquidity platform and its operating performance
significantly improves.
The ratings could be downgraded if there is a material worsening in the
company's prospects in respect of a debt restructuring and in expectations
for debt recoveries, or if there is further deterioration in the
company's liquidity.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Schur Flexibles GmbH
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa3-PD from B2-PD
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa3 from B2
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa3 from B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Schur Flexibles GmbH
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Schur Flexibles GmbH is the parent company of the Austrian based manufacturer
of flexible packaging products for specialty markets in consumer packaging.
The company supplies its products to a broad customer base serving the
food (66%), healthcare (11%), specialties (11%)
and tobacco (12%) end market segments. It operates 23 production
sites across 12 European countries with more than 2,000 employees.
Schur's majority shareholder is B&C Group with 80% share
while private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg LLC retains a 20% share.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
