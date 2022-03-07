Moody's downgrades Schur Flexibles GmbH to Caa3; negative outlook

Milan, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Schur Flexibles GmbH ("Schur" or "the company") to Caa3 from B2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from B2-PD. Schur Flexibles GmbH is the parent company of an Austrian group that manufacturers flexible plastic packaging containers.

Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa3 from B2 the ratings on the €475 million backed senior secured term loan B (TLB) due 2028 and on the €100 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2027. The outlook on the ratings was changed to negative from ratings under review. Today's action concludes the review that commenced on 18 February 2022.

"The multi-notch downgrade follows the allegations related to compliance breaches and accounting fraud by Schur's former senior executives," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst, and lead analyst for Schur.

"The company's EBITDA for 2020 and 2021 appears to be significantly inflated, leading to a sharp deterioration in credit metrics and an unsustainable capital structure, while the company needs to secure additional liquidity sources in the near term to avoid a default," adds Ms Maso.

The rating action reflects corporate governance considerations associated with Schur's unsustainable capital structure and inadequate liquidity profile (financial strategy and risk management), accounting fraud allegations linked to the former management team (management credibility and track record) and the unreliability of the company's financial statements (compliance and reporting), all of which are captured under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risk Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Following allegations of compliance breaches and accounting irregularities performed by Schur's former senior management executives, the company hired several advisors to further investigate on these matters. Although the investigation is still ongoing, preliminary findings indicate a shortfall of €41 million in the company's 2020 EBITDA, a significantly lower than expected EBITDA forecast for 2021 and higher debt due to increased utilization of its supplier financing lines. As a result, Moody's adjusted leverage will increase well above 20x at the end of 2021 compared to 6.4x in Moody's previous forecasts.

Even assuming some recovery in EBITDA over the next two years, largely driven by lower administrative costs, Schur's leverage will remain in excess of 15x and its free cash flow will remain negative until 2023, leading to an unsustainable capital structure. In addition, the current geopolitical uncertainties as well as the associated increase in raw material prices poses a further risk to these forecasts.

These developments are also having a material negative impact on the company's liquidity and capital structure. In order to address both, Schur has to reach agreements with the various financing parties, the outcome of which is uncertain at this stage, and/or receive further support from its shareholders, in addition to the €23.3 million received in January 2022 in the form of a shareholder loan.

Schur's liquidity has materially weakened following these events, as the company cannot access its €85 million available RCF. The company's liquidity depends on its ability to renew the supplier financing lines, given that approximately €47 million is due by mid-April, to maintain its limits with credit insurers and its payment terms with suppliers. The company also has to pay €5 million of TLB interests by the end of March. From May onwards, Schur will need to secure external funding of at least €30-40 million to continue operating.

The accounting irregularities might require the restatement of historic financial statements or trigger a material adverse change. Schur is seeking to agree a standstill with the senior secured lenders to waive current or potential events of default and some flexibility in acceding additional credit lines to support the business in the coming months.

In addition to the uncertainty associated with the outcome of these negotiations, Moody's believes that Schur's capital structure is unsustainable with a restructuring likely in the near term in the absence of material support from shareholders.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Schur's debt structure comprises a €475 million backed senior secured TLB and a €100 million backed senior secured RCF all issued by Schur Flexibles GmbH. The loan facilities are rated Caa3, in line with the CFR, because they represent most of the debt in the capital structure. The debt facilities are primarily secured by share pledges. Moody's views debt with this type of security package to be akin to unsecured debt. However, the facilities are guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing not less than 75% of the group's EBITDA. The probability of default rating (PDR) is also in line with the CFR.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty associated with the outcome of the ongoing negotiations with the financing parties regarding Schur's capital structure and liquidity as well as the level of shareholder support, which could result in significant losses for its lenders.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure is unlikely in the near term but it could develop if the likelihood of a restructuring is substantially reduced, the company restores a solid liquidity platform and its operating performance significantly improves.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a material worsening in the company's prospects in respect of a debt restructuring and in expectations for debt recoveries, or if there is further deterioration in the company's liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Schur Flexibles GmbH

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from B2

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Schur Flexibles GmbH

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Schur Flexibles GmbH is the parent company of the Austrian based manufacturer of flexible packaging products for specialty markets in consumer packaging. The company supplies its products to a broad customer base serving the food (66%), healthcare (11%), specialties (11%) and tobacco (12%) end market segments. It operates 23 production sites across 12 European countries with more than 2,000 employees. Schur's majority shareholder is B&C Group with 80% share while private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg LLC retains a 20% share.

