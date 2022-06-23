Moody's downgrades Schur Flexibles GmbH's ratings to Ca; negative outlook

Milan, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of Schur Flexibles GmbH ("Schur Flexibles" or "the company") to Ca from Caa3 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa3-PD. Schur Flexibles GmbH is the parent company of an Austrian group that manufacturers flexible plastic packaging containers.

Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Ca from Caa3 the ratings on the €475 million backed senior secured term loan B due 2028 and on the €100 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2027. The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

The rating action follows the signing of a lock-up agreement on 31 May 2022 amongst Schur Flexibles and the various financing parties, as well as a subsequent restructuring of the capital structure. The proposed restructuring envisages that the existing €475 million backed senior secured term loan B and the outstanding €15 million RCF will be written off to approximately 25% of face value in exchange of a 39.375% equity stake in the company, while the €70 million supply chain financing lines will be written off to approximately 35% and reinstated as a term loan in exchange of a 5.6% equity stake. The €148 million of remaining debt will not be impaired while the €41 million loans provided by the shareholders during January to April 2022 will also be written off. The company will have also access to up to €150 million of new money facilities committed by existing lenders, €60 million of which was made available on the 3rd of June, and expected to be fully utilised prior to closing. The new money lenders will receive a 55% equity stake in the company. At completion, the existing shareholders, B&C Group and Lindsay Goldberg LLC, will hand over the company to the lenders.

"The downgrade to Ca reflects our expectation that if the restructuring completes as planned, it will be considered a distressed exchange, a form of default under Moody's definition. In addition, the downgrade reflects a higher loss given default for Schur's creditors than that assumed in the previous Caa3 rating," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, and lead analyst for Schur.

The rating action reflects corporate governance considerations associated with the restructuring plan which will likely result in higher losses for lenders. Financial Policy and Risk Management is a governance risk factor under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology for assessing ESG risks.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade follows Schur Flexibles's announcement [1] in early June 2022 that it had reached an agreement with the various financing parties to establish a more sustainable capital structure and improve its liquidity profile though a combination of existing debt write-off, debt-for-equity swaps and new money facilities.

The need for a debt restructuring was driven by the alleged accounts manipulation and inappropriate use of company's cash by Schur Flexibles's former senior management executives, which resulted in a material profit shortfall and an inadequate liquidity profile. The proposed restructuring, which follows a standstill agreement signed on 31 March 2022, will be considered as a distressed exchange once completed, a form of default under the rating agency's definition because creditors will receive diminished value relative to the original obligation and the exchange will allow the company to avoid a likely default.

Moody's considers a Ca rating on the CFR and on the debt instruments appropriate for the overall recovery prospects, as the proposed restructuring includes a partial equitization of the backed senior secured term loan B and the outstanding backed senior secured RCF. The Ca-PD PDR reflects the default expectation following the announced lock-up agreement. Moody's has also assumed that the company will continue to pay its interests due until the closing of the restructuring.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the potential for lower recoveries than those assumed in the current rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could arise if the proposed debt restructuring is completed as planned and the company demonstrates a sustainable path of improvement in operating performance that allows it to have a more sustainable capital structure.

The ratings could be further downgraded if Schur Flexibles fails to implement the planned debt restructuring or creditors suffer higher losses than those implied by the Ca CFR.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Schur Flexibles GmbH

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Schur Flexibles GmbH

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Schur Flexibles GmbH is the parent company of the Austrian based manufacturer of flexible packaging products for specialty markets in consumer packaging. The company supplies its products to a broad customer base in the food, healthcare, specialties and tobacco end market segments. It operates 23 production sites across 12 European countries with more than 2,000 employees. Schur's majority shareholder is B&C Group with 80% share while private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg LLC retains a 20% share.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.ots.at/presseaussendung/OTS_20220607_OTS0160/vertraege-zur-refinanzierung-der-schur-flexibles-holding-unterzeichnet 07-Jun-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Donatella Maso

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

