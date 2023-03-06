Moody's downgrades Scotts Miracle-Gro's CFR to Ba3; the outlook is negative

New York, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company's ("Scotts") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD. The senior unsecured note ratings were downgraded to B1 from Ba3. The speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-3. The outlook is negative.

The downgrade reflects Moody's view that Scotts' leverage will remain high and liquidity adequate over the next two years even as the EBITDA margin and free cash flow improve. Moody's sees these factors as a significant credit risk considering the seasonality of cash flow and sensitivity to weather patterns and chemical prices. Leverage is currently high because of a weak 2022 in the lawn and garden business due to adverse weather and a lag in mitigating higher input costs, a significant pullback at the Hawthorne business, and acquisitions and shareholder distributions that consumed cash and led to higher debt. While Moody's anticipates the lawn and garden business will improve if weather conditions normalize because the company has taken steps to overcome the increase in input costs, there is continued uncertainty in the recovery of the Hawthorne business given the oversupply conditions in the cannabis market. Moody's expects that debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will improve to around 4.5x over the next two years from 6.1x for the 12 months ending December 31, 2022. A meaningful decline in fertilizer, diesel, and other input costs, higher volumes partly due to better weather, cost savings from Project Springboard, and further pricing will help to lift earnings and reduce leverage. Additionally, the oversupply conditions impacting the cannabis industry and volumes at Hawthorne should eventually subside although the timeline of the recovery is unclear, and the cannabis market faces considerable competition and regulatory challenges. Scotts' manages to a long-term net leverage ratio of 3-3.5x using company calculations (5.9x for the 12-months ending December 31, 2022 in part due to seasonal borrowings) and aims to reach 4.0x or below by the fiscal year-ending September 2024. The target indicates the company's commitment to reducing leverage including using the roughly $600-$650 million of projected free cash flow (after dividends) over the next two years to repay debt but translates to Moody's adjusted leverage level that is above Moody's expectations for the Ba2 rating given the company's operating profile.

Liquidity is projected to remain adequate over the next 12 -15 months, as denoted by the company's SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating, because of projected tightness in the financial maintenance covenant. Moody's expects good free cash flow generation of around $600-$650 million after dividends through fiscal 2024 supported by working capital improvement as the company sells down unusually high inventory. However, free cash flow will need to go towards reducing debt ahead of the step-down of the maximum net debt-to-EBITDA leverage covenant on the revolving credit facility to 4.5x by June 30, 2024. The covenant is 6.25x currently and will increase to 6.5x at March 31, 2023 to accommodate seasonal needs before stepping down meaningfully to 5.5x at March 31, 2024 and 4.5x by June 30, 2024. Moody's expects covenant cushion to remain tight and this could impact Scotts' capacity to borrow on the revolver and overall financial flexibility. Scotts' had $26 million of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet and $681.5 million borrowed on its $1,500 million revolving credit facility that expires in April 2027. The expiration of Scotts receivable facility on August 18, 2023 may result in higher utilization of the revolver if the company is not able to extend. Moody's believes the cash, projected free cash flow and unused revolver capacity provide good coverage of projected cash needs with a required $50 million of annual term loan amortization the only meaningful debt maturity until the term loan and revolver come due in April 2027 (unrated). However, the overall liquidity position is negatively affected by the tight financial covenants. While Moody's anticipates in the CFR that the company would be able to obtain a covenant amendment if necessary given its size, market position and cash flow generation, a covenant amendment is not assumed in the liquidity analysis.

The downgrade of the senior unsecured notes to B1, one notch below the CFR, reflects the downgrade of the CFR and the unsecured notes effective subordination to the credit facility in a default scenario.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Scotts Miracle-Gro's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's high leverage and adequate liquidity relative to the seasonality of earnings and cash flows, sensitivity to chemical prices and weather patterns and a highly concentrated customer base. The company's use of fertilizers, pesticides, and other specialty chemicals expose the credit profile to environmental and societal risks as consumers have shown an increasing preference for organics and as exhibited by the brand image risk associated with the weed killer Roundup and use of chemicals such as 2, 4-D and Glyphosate. Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is expected to continue to constrain the company's credit profile but improve to 4.5x by the fiscal year ended September 2024 from 6.1x for the 12 months ending December 31, 2022 due to lower chemical and transportation costs, benefits from additional pricing and incremental cost savings from Project Springboard. Moody's anticipates earnings in the US Consumer lawn and garden segment will improve if weather normalizes in 2023 though continued weakness in Hawthorne will limit consolidated earnings gains. The Ba3 rating reflects Moody's view that the company has the capability to reduce debt-to-EBITDA below 4x by fiscal 2025 with good execution and use of free cash flow to repay debt but the long time period of elevated leverage weakly positions the company in the rating. Moody's projects free cash flow after dividends will be strong at $600-$650 million cumulative over the next two years because working capital will be reduced. Thereafter, Moody's expects free cash flow to moderate to a level above $100 million in fiscal 2025.

Scotts' leading market position in the North American lawn and garden industry affords it a strong relationship with key retailers and drives strong brand recognition at the point of sale. Brand support and product development help the company retain its market share. The expansion into hydroponics supports growth despite the risks related to a cannabis industry that faces regulatory headwinds and early stage growing pains and is likely to exhibit volatile volumes as it gains scale, evidenced by the current oversupply conditions. Scotts' consumer-oriented products are relatively resilient to economic downturns, but profitability has faced pressures from higher chemical prices and consumers economizing spending during market downturns. Shareholder distributions are aggressive including large special dividends and share buybacks although distributions are currently restricted to a maximum $225 million in dividends and $25 million of additional restricted payments until April 1, 2024 unless pro forma net leverage is below 4.0x, coinciding with the step-down of the revised covenants to 4.5x for the quarter ending June 30, 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook is negative given that leverage is likely to remain elevated until fiscal 2025 even with earnings improvement and the use of free cash flow to repay debt. Moody's assumes in the negative outlook that the company could obtain a covenant amendment if necessary but the covenant will constrain liquidity and leaves limited room for operational missteps or declines in end-market conditions. The outlook also accounts for the challenging operating environment and uncertainty impacting Hawthorne as well as the ongoing geopolitical tensions stemming from the Ukraine/Russia military conflict, which poses a meaningful risk to fertilizer and diesel pricing.

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improves such that debt-to-EBITDA is maintained below 3.5x (outside of seasonal borrowings). An upgrade would also require stabilization of Hawthrone's operating performance and would require at least good liquidity going forward. Scotts would also need to generate consistent and sizable free cash flow and maintain a shareholder distribution philosophy consistent with maintenance of a higher rating.

Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's does not see meaningful improvement to the EBITDA margin or free cash flow due to continued operating pressure and lower volumes such that debt-to-EBITDA leverage is sustained above 4.0x. The rating could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates including if the company is not able to address its modest covenant cushion or shareholder distributions impair expected balance sheet improvement.

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Scotts Miracle-Gro's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3) with moderately negative risk exposure to environmental, social and governance factors. The CIS score reflects the company's exposure and production of consumer lawn & garden fertilizers, pesticides, and social risks related to responsible production and waste management. Governance risk is moderately negative, reflecting the use of leverage and the Hagedorn family's ownership of 26% of the outstanding shares. ESG attributes have a limited impact on Scott Miracle-Gro's current rating, with greater potential for future negative impact.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company ("Scotts" or "SMG") is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer lawn care and garden products as well as hydroponic growing products, primarily in North America (approximately 91% of sales). The Hagedorn family owns 26% of the publicly-traded company, which generated revenue of about $3.9 billion for the 12 month period ended Dec 31, 2022.

