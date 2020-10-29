Moody's downgrades Screenvision to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded Screenvision, LLC's (Screenvision) ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B2, and changed the rating outlook to stable from negative.

The two-notch downgrade reflects Moody's expectation for weak operating performance over the next year as a result of prolonged theater closures in certain markets triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty as to the timing and extent of a recovery in attendance levels. Absent a sharp rebound in attendance levels, Moody's expects the company to burn cash over at least the next two quarters, which will reduce the company's cash position. Assuming that by the end of 2021 movie attendance will gradually recover to roughly 70%-80% of the 2019 level, Moody's projects that Screenvision's FY2021 leverage will be high, at around 5-8x range, up from 2.5x at the end of 2019 (all ratios are Moody's adjusted).

A number of factors create uncertainty about the extent of a recovery in attendance levels. The willingness of audiences to attend movies amid the pandemic, even with Moody's assumption for improving conditions in 2021, is unclear. Furthermore, the acceleration of transformative social trends, such as rapidly growing competition from streaming video-on-demand platforms and shrinking theatrical windows will likely further reduce movie attendance even after the outbreak is contained. Also, the sharp deterioration in financial health of the company's exhibitor partners could lead to a reduction in their theater footprints over time.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's analysis has considered the effect on the performance of cinema advertisers from the restrictions on leisure and entertainment activities in public spaces and a gradual recovery for the coming year. The entertainment, leisure and media sectors have been significantly affected by the shock given state and federal restrictions to contain the pandemic and the industry's sensitivity to consumer sentiment. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

A summary of today's rating actions is as follows:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Screenvision, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

....Senior Secured first lien revolver due 2023, Downgraded to from Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured first lien term loan due 2025, Downgraded to from Caa1(LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Screenvision, LLC

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Screenvision's Caa1 corporate family rating reflects the expected deterioration in operating performance because of temporary theater closings and uncertainty about the timing of a rebound in attendance and a limited liquidity cushion. The rating is also constrained by secular trends within the cinema industry that may continue to lead to declining attendance and a concentrated revenue base. The company leverage was modest prior to the coronavirus outbreak at 2.5x and 2.8x (including Moody's standard adjustments) as of FY2019 and LTM 3/2020, but will likely increase to the 5x-8x range (all metrics are Moody's adjusted) by the end of 2021 assuming theaters reopen across the country and activity resumes starting in April-July 2021. Nevertheless, Screenvision garners support from its well-established market position for on-screen cinema advertising and its long-term contracts with cinema owners, which provide some stability to cash flows when theaters reopen. Screenvision's highly variable cost structure has enabled the company to reduce costs quickly to limit cash burn to about $3 million a month during the outbreak. The company continues to aggressively manage costs to preserve liquidity.

Importantly, the pandemic has led to the temporary closure of movie theaters and a decline in the creditworthiness of Screenvision's exhibitor partners, including its largest - AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., (AMC, Caa3 negative), elevating the risk of business disruptions should AMC need to restructure its operations or capital structure. AMC contributed 17% of the company's FY2019 revenue. The remaining 83% of revenue Screenvision generates from roughly 170 exhibitors that are smaller, privately held, with less visibility into their financial position relative to AMC and potentially more vulnerable to theater closures during the pandemic. According to the National Association of Theater Owners, about 69% of small- to mid-size theater owners will be forced to shut theaters permanently or file for bankruptcy in the absence of federal relief[1]. If a bankruptcy case were commenced by an exhibitor partner, it is possible that the exhibitor services agreement between Screenvision and that partner could be restructured as part of the proceedings. Furthermore, the deterioration of the exhibitor partners' financial health elevates the risk of permanent closures of less productive theaters. A reduction in the number of theatres could lead to reduced attendances and lower advertising revenues for the company, but this risk is mitigated by the excess theatre capacity within the industry.

As cinema business has slowed, Screenvision pivoted to representing inventory of other out-of-home screens. While still in the early stages currently, the company expects that this diversification strategy should bolster the company's operating performance over time.

The social trends within the cinema industry characterized by declining attendance are exacerbated by health safety concerns in the public places due to the coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment shifted to the home during the outbreak, and there is a risk of a longer-term shift in customer behavior away from cinema. Competition from streaming services, which have increased their subscriber bases during the outbreak, is intensifying. Competition has expanded to include direct-to-consumer streaming platforms that are increasingly releasing movies directly to view-on-demand. The movie industry, and hence cinema advertisers, will be hurt if customary theatrical release windows continue to shorten as film studios increasingly release movies to online platforms concurrently with their theatrical release or very soon thereafter. Combined, these factors present substantial risks to Screenvision over the next 12-18 months.

LIQUIDITY

Screenvision's liquidity is adequate. The company does not face near-term debt maturities, with the $175 million term loan ($143.7 million outstanding as of 6/30/20) due in July 2025 and $30 million revolver (with $10 million balance as of 6/30/20) expiring in July 2023. Screenvision's $30 million revolving credit line is small relative to Screenvision scale, and is subject to a springing maximum net first lien leverage ratio of 5.5x tested when the facility is at least 35% used, which affords only $10.5 million availability before the covenant is triggered. Since Screenvision's net leverage exceeds the springing maximum covenant, the company does not have additional borrowing capacity in the absence of an amendment.

Screenvision reduced its cash burn to roughly $3 million a month following the theater shut down in March and no longer has to make term loan amortization payments until the term loan maturity in 2025, having prepaid all amortization through maturity last year. With $45 million of cash and a $14 million accounts receivable balance as of June 30, 2020, Moody's believes Screenvision has sufficient liquidity to meet its basic cash needs next year, but the liquidity cushion will weaken significantly without a meaningful rebound in attendance levels over the course of 2021.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for gradual recovery of operations in 2021, with revenue in the $170-$200 million range (or 70%-80% of 2019 level), and adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Screenvision's rating could be downgraded if there is a sharp deterioration in liquidity, a higher than anticipated cash burn or a slower than expected rebound in attendance levels in 2021. The ratings could also be pressured by a continued deterioration in the creditworthiness of the exhibitor partners, or a growing number of permanent movie theaters closures that are likely to pressure the company's operations.

The ratings could be upgraded if Screenvision improves its earnings and cash flow such that Debt-to-EBITDA is expected to be sustained under 6x (Moody's adjusted), the company improves its liquidity, and the demand environment is supportive of revenue and earnings growth.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Screenvision, headquartered in New York City, is a privately owned operator of a leading in-theater advertising network in the United States. The company is majority-owned by affiliates of Abry (about 74%), with ownership stakes also held by AMC Entertainment and the company's management.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] National Association of Theater Owners, https://www.natoonline.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Creatives-Letter-to-Leadership-7.pdf 30-Sep-2020

