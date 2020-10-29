Moody's downgrades Screenvision to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
downgraded Screenvision, LLC's (Screenvision) ratings,
including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B2, and
changed the rating outlook to stable from negative.
The two-notch downgrade reflects Moody's expectation for
weak operating performance over the next year as a result of prolonged
theater closures in certain markets triggered by the coronavirus pandemic
and uncertainty as to the timing and extent of a recovery in attendance
levels. Absent a sharp rebound in attendance levels, Moody's
expects the company to burn cash over at least the next two quarters,
which will reduce the company's cash position. Assuming that
by the end of 2021 movie attendance will gradually recover to roughly
70%-80% of the 2019 level, Moody's projects
that Screenvision's FY2021 leverage will be high, at around
5-8x range, up from 2.5x at the end of 2019 (all ratios
are Moody's adjusted).
A number of factors create uncertainty about the extent of a recovery
in attendance levels. The willingness of audiences to attend movies
amid the pandemic, even with Moody's assumption for improving conditions
in 2021, is unclear. Furthermore, the acceleration
of transformative social trends, such as rapidly growing competition
from streaming video-on-demand platforms and shrinking theatrical
windows will likely further reduce movie attendance even after the outbreak
is contained. Also, the sharp deterioration in financial
health of the company's exhibitor partners could lead to a reduction
in their theater footprints over time.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak economic outlook continue to disrupt economies
and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of cinema advertisers from
the restrictions on leisure and entertainment activities in public spaces
and a gradual recovery for the coming year. The entertainment,
leisure and media sectors have been significantly affected by the shock
given state and federal restrictions to contain the pandemic and the industry's
sensitivity to consumer sentiment. Although an economic recovery
is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely
tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree
of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
A summary of today's rating actions is as follows:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Screenvision, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B2
....Senior Secured first lien revolver due
2023, Downgraded to from Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured first lien term loan due
2025, Downgraded to from Caa1(LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Screenvision, LLC
....Outlook, Changed to Stable from
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Screenvision's Caa1 corporate family rating reflects the expected
deterioration in operating performance because of temporary theater closings
and uncertainty about the timing of a rebound in attendance and a limited
liquidity cushion. The rating is also constrained by secular trends
within the cinema industry that may continue to lead to declining attendance
and a concentrated revenue base. The company leverage was modest
prior to the coronavirus outbreak at 2.5x and 2.8x (including
Moody's standard adjustments) as of FY2019 and LTM 3/2020, but will
likely increase to the 5x-8x range (all metrics are Moody's
adjusted) by the end of 2021 assuming theaters reopen across the country
and activity resumes starting in April-July 2021. Nevertheless,
Screenvision garners support from its well-established market position
for on-screen cinema advertising and its long-term contracts
with cinema owners, which provide some stability to cash flows when
theaters reopen. Screenvision's highly variable cost structure
has enabled the company to reduce costs quickly to limit cash burn to
about $3 million a month during the outbreak. The company
continues to aggressively manage costs to preserve liquidity.
Importantly, the pandemic has led to the temporary closure of movie
theaters and a decline in the creditworthiness of Screenvision's
exhibitor partners, including its largest - AMC Entertainment
Holdings, Inc., (AMC, Caa3 negative), elevating
the risk of business disruptions should AMC need to restructure its operations
or capital structure. AMC contributed 17% of the company's
FY2019 revenue. The remaining 83% of revenue Screenvision
generates from roughly 170 exhibitors that are smaller, privately
held, with less visibility into their financial position relative
to AMC and potentially more vulnerable to theater closures during the
pandemic. According to the National Association of Theater Owners,
about 69% of small- to mid-size theater owners will
be forced to shut theaters permanently or file for bankruptcy in the absence
of federal relief[1]. If a bankruptcy case were commenced
by an exhibitor partner, it is possible that the exhibitor services
agreement between Screenvision and that partner could be restructured
as part of the proceedings. Furthermore, the deterioration
of the exhibitor partners' financial health elevates the risk of
permanent closures of less productive theaters. A reduction in
the number of theatres could lead to reduced attendances and lower advertising
revenues for the company, but this risk is mitigated by the excess
theatre capacity within the industry.
As cinema business has slowed, Screenvision pivoted to representing
inventory of other out-of-home screens. While still
in the early stages currently, the company expects that this diversification
strategy should bolster the company's operating performance over
time.
The social trends within the cinema industry characterized by declining
attendance are exacerbated by health safety concerns in the public places
due to the coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment shifted to the home
during the outbreak, and there is a risk of a longer-term
shift in customer behavior away from cinema. Competition from streaming
services, which have increased their subscriber bases during the
outbreak, is intensifying. Competition has expanded to include
direct-to-consumer streaming platforms that are increasingly
releasing movies directly to view-on-demand. The
movie industry, and hence cinema advertisers, will be hurt
if customary theatrical release windows continue to shorten as film studios
increasingly release movies to online platforms concurrently with their
theatrical release or very soon thereafter. Combined, these
factors present substantial risks to Screenvision over the next 12-18
months.
LIQUIDITY
Screenvision's liquidity is adequate. The company does not
face near-term debt maturities, with the $175 million
term loan ($143.7 million outstanding as of 6/30/20) due
in July 2025 and $30 million revolver (with $10 million
balance as of 6/30/20) expiring in July 2023. Screenvision's
$30 million revolving credit line is small relative to Screenvision
scale, and is subject to a springing maximum net first lien leverage
ratio of 5.5x tested when the facility is at least 35% used,
which affords only $10.5 million availability before the
covenant is triggered. Since Screenvision's net leverage
exceeds the springing maximum covenant, the company does not have
additional borrowing capacity in the absence of an amendment.
Screenvision reduced its cash burn to roughly $3 million a month
following the theater shut down in March and no longer has to make term
loan amortization payments until the term loan maturity in 2025,
having prepaid all amortization through maturity last year. With
$45 million of cash and a $14 million accounts receivable
balance as of June 30, 2020, Moody's believes Screenvision
has sufficient liquidity to meet its basic cash needs next year,
but the liquidity cushion will weaken significantly without a meaningful
rebound in attendance levels over the course of 2021.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for gradual recovery
of operations in 2021, with revenue in the $170-$200
million range (or 70%-80% of 2019 level), and
adequate liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Screenvision's rating could be downgraded if there is a sharp deterioration
in liquidity, a higher than anticipated cash burn or a slower than
expected rebound in attendance levels in 2021. The ratings could
also be pressured by a continued deterioration in the creditworthiness
of the exhibitor partners, or a growing number of permanent movie
theaters closures that are likely to pressure the company's operations.
The ratings could be upgraded if Screenvision improves its earnings and
cash flow such that Debt-to-EBITDA is expected to be sustained
under 6x (Moody's adjusted), the company improves its liquidity,
and the demand environment is supportive of revenue and earnings growth.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Screenvision, headquartered in New York City, is a privately
owned operator of a leading in-theater advertising network in the
United States. The company is majority-owned by affiliates
of Abry (about 74%), with ownership stakes also held by AMC
Entertainment and the company's management.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
30-Sep-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
