Moody's downgrades Seagate's CFR to Ba2; outlook stable

New York, November 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Seagate HDD Cayman's (Seagate) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and the ratings for its senior unsecured notes to Ba2, from Ba1, and its Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-2, from SGL-1. The ratings outlook is stable. Seagate HDD Cayman is an indirect subsidiary of Seagate Technology Holdings plc.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Seagate HDD Cayman

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

....Gtd Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD4) from Ba1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Seagate HDD Cayman

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the CFR to Ba2 reflects Seagate's aggressive shareholder capital returns that have left the company with significantly reduced financial flexibility to weather a steep cyclical downturn underway. The company's cash balances have steadily declined and debt has increased since the end of fiscal year 2019 as a result of its dividends and share repurchases. Seagate's financial policy targets maintaining a minimum liquidity of $2 billion, including availability under its $1.75 billion revolving line of credit. This reflects a financial policy bias toward large shareholder returns despite the company's deeply cyclical business and technology risks.

Seagate generated its highest revenues and adjusted operating income in its fiscal year ended July 1, 2022, benefiting from robust demand for Hard Disk Drives (HDDs) across its end markets and a benign pricing environment. However, demand for HDDs is now declining sharply and Moody's expects Seagate's adjusted operating income to fall 60% to 70% in FY '23, driven by revenue declines and an erosion in operating margins. Moody's expects Seagate's total debt to EBITDA to approach or exceed 5x (Moody's adjusted) by the end of FY '23, and negative free cash flow (after dividends) in FY '23. Moody's base case scenario assumes that growth in year-over-year operating income will resume in the first half of Seagate's FY '24, although heightened macroeconomic uncertainties increase downside risks for a weaker-than-expected demand recovery. Furthermore, US Department of Commerce has alleged that Seagate violated certain U.S. export regulations. Seagate believes that it has not engaged in prohibited conduct but the company's liquidity could be materially impacted if the US Department of Commerce prevails in its allegations. The company has completed an amendment to its credit agreement that will allow it greater operating cushion under its total debt to EBITDA financial covenant as profitability will weaken substantially over the next few quarters. Seagate intends to maintain its common dividends but it has paused share repurchases after consummating approximately $1.8 billion of share repurchases in the LTM F1Q '23 period.

Moody's downgraded Seagate's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-2, from SGL-1, reflecting Seagate's declining cash balances ($761 million at F1Q '23), and Moody's expectations for negative free cash flow in the current fiscal year. The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation that Seagate will maintain good liquidity primarily supported by partial availability under its $1.75 billion of revolving credit facility and cash balances. Seagate's revolving credit facility was undrawn at F1Q '23. The company has approximately $608 million of debt maturities (including term loan amortization) over the next 12 months. The company has additional financial flexibility from an unsecured capital structure.

The Ba2 CFR is supported by Seagate's good operating scale and its strong market position as one of the two suppliers of high-capacity HDDs. Hard Disk Drivers are the primary, cost-effective storage solutions for the fast-growing cloud segment as well as applications that have data storage requirements, such as video and imaging use cases. But the company has high business risks from its revenue concentration in the HDD product category, ongoing substitution risks from flash memory in legacy end markets that still account for a meaningful share of its revenues, and sustained pricing pressure that it needs to offset through technology innovation and growth in capacity shipments. Product cycles are short and execution risk in managing technology transitions with increasingly complex storage technologies is high. Moody's expects that strong long-term demand for HDDs from the hyperscale cloud providers will more than offset declining demand for HDDs in Seagate's legacy markets. However, growing revenue concentration in the hyperscale cloud end market and customers within that market could increase revenue variability. The rating is primarily constrained by Seagate's shareholder-friendly financial policies that have reduced the company's flexibility to manage cyclical downturns that are endemic in the industry due to ample capacity to supply and abrupt shifts in demand.

Seagate's senior unsecured notes are rated Ba2, the same as CFR, as the entire debt capital structure consists of unsecured debt. Seagate's debt obligations are guaranteed by the intermediate holding company, Seagate Technology Unlimited Company (formerly known as Seagate Technology plc), but not by material operating subsidiaries of the borrower. The ratings for senior unsecured notes are susceptible to downward ratings pressure if meaningful amounts of senior secured debt are added to the capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Seagate's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded over the next 12 to 18 months given its shareholder-friendly financial policies, elevated financial leverage, and high business risks. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded if the company commits to and establishes a track record of conservative financial policies such that Moody's expects Seagate will sustain average total debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) below 3.5x through industry cycles, it generates sustained growth in profits with lower revenue volatility, and it meaningfully strengthens its cash position considering its investment requirements and industry cyclicality. Conversely, the ratings could be downgraded if execution or competitive challenges, a protracted cyclical downturn, or elevated shareholder returns result in total debt to EBITDA above 4.5x or free cash flow below the high single digit percentages of total debt for an extended period of time, or liquidity erodes.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc is a leading provider of data storage solutions.

