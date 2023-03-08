Moody's downgrades Seazen Group's ratings to B1/B2, changes outlook to stable

Hong Kong, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Seazen Group Limited's (Seazen Group) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3 and the backed senior unsecured rating on the bonds guaranteed by Seazen Group and issued by New Metro Global Limited to B2 from B1.

Moody's has also downgraded the backed senior unsecured rating on the bonds guaranteed by Seazen Holdings Co., Ltd. (Seazen Holdings) and issued by New Metro Global Limited to B1 from Ba3. Seazen Holdings is a 67%-owned subsidiary of Seazen Group and accounts for the majority of Seazen Group's operations.

Moody's has also revised the rating outlook to stable from negative.

"The downgrades reflect Seazen Group's weakening contracted sales and market positions, as well as our expectation that a worsening in credit metrics over the next 12-18 months will no longer support the company's previous rating level," says Kelly Chen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and financial metrics at levels appropriate for its B1 CFR over the next 12-18 months," adds Chen.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL474592 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's projects Seazen Group's contracted sales will continue to underperform the market by dropping another 15% year on year to around RMB100 billion in 2023, after a substantial 50% fall in the company's contracted sales to RMB116 billion in 2022 from RMB234 billion in 2021. Such performance is weaker than its Ba-rated Chinese property peers. The continuous sales decline will also weaken the company's cash flow and credit metrics over the next 12 months.

The company's weak contracted sales reflects the company's suspension of land replenishment and slowdown of construction to preserve its liquidity over the past 12-18 months. Its high exposure to lower-tier cities could also constrain its pace of recovery arising from the government's demand-side supportive measures, given the weaker economic fundamentals of those cities compared with high-tier cities. Lower-tier cities contributed more than 55% of the company's contracted sales over the past three years.

Falling contracted sales will weigh on the company's future revenue recognition and financial metrics. As a result, its EBIT/interest coverage will weaken to 2.4x-2.2x over the next 12-18 months from 3.2x over the last 12 months ended June 2022, while its debt/EBITDA will rise to 6.8x-7.5x from 5.2x over the same period. These projected financial metrics are more in line with a B1 CFR.

However, Moody's expects Seazen Group's liquidity to remain adequate over the next 12-18 months, as the Chinese government's measures have supported Seazen Group in raising new financing onshore over the past 3-6 months. Specifically, the company issued RMB2 billion of onshore medium-term notes with a credit guarantee from China Bond Insurance Co., Ltd. and raised HKD1.9 billion through a H-share placement in December 2022 to repay part of its maturing debt. These will help fund the company's sizable amount of maturing debt, including offshore senior notes of $650 million (around RMB4.5 billion) and onshore bonds totaling RMB9.6 billion becoming due or puttable by the end of June 2024.

Seazen Group's B1 CFR also considers the company's well-established investment property (IP) portfolio, which will continue to generate stable recurring rental income. Moody's projects the company's rental income will grow 10%-15% to RMB5.8 billion-RMB6.2 billion in 2023-24 from around RMB5.0 billion in 2022. The projected rental income would cover 125%-140% of the company's gross interest expenses over the forecast period.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Seazen Group's ownership is concentrated in its former chairman, who holds a 64.8% stake in Seazen Group. The agency has also considered the presence of three independent non-executive directors on the company's seven-member board, and the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The recent management change will unlikely have a material impact on the company's operations because the majority of senior management remains stable and the company will maintain its current business strategies and financial policies.

The senior unsecured bonds guaranteed by Seazen Group are rated at B2, one notch lower than the CFR, due to structural subordination risk. Most of Seazen Group's claims are at the subsidiary level, including the intermediate holding company of Seazen Holdings, that have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination.

On the other hand, the senior unsecured bonds guaranteed by Seazen Holdings are rated at B1, reflecting Seazen Holdings' closer proximity to the assets and its higher priority of claims over the creditors of Seazen Group in a liquidation scenario. Creditors also benefit from the group's diversified business profile, with cash flow generation across a large number of operating subsidiaries with high geographic diversification, as well as its portfolio of investment properties.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if Seazen Group grows its contracted sales while maintaining adequate liquidity and improves its credit metrics. Credit metrics indicative of an upgrade include: (1) adjusted EBIT/interest rising above 2.5x-3.0x; and (2) debt/EBITDA falling below 7.0x, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Seazen Group's ratings if the company's liquidity and access to funding deteriorate; its contracted sales drop more than the agency's expectation; or its credit metrics weaken with its EBIT/interest coverage falling below 2.0x and debt/EBITDA rising above 8.0x, both on a sustained basis.

Downward pressure could also increase if the company's contingent liabilities associated with its joint ventures (JVs) or the likelihood of the group providing funding support to the JVs increases significantly.

In addition, the senior unsecured ratings of the rated bonds could be downgraded if the company materially increases its secured debt by pledging its investment properties that in turn increases the subordination risks to senior unsecured creditors of both Seazen Group and Seazen Holdings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding and Property Development published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Seazen Group Limited operates primarily in residential development in China. Seazen Group was founded in 1996 by Wang Zhenhua, the former chairman of Seazen Group. Wang Zhenhua is the largest shareholder of Seazen Group, holding a 64.8% stake in the company, and has been involved in the property development business in China (A1 stable) since 1993.

