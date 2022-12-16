Moody's downgrades Sector Alarm's ratings to B2 from B1; outlook negative

London, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to B2 from B1 corporate family rating (CFR), to B2-PD from B1-PD probability default rating (PDR) and to B2 from B1 senior secured bank credit facilities of Sector Alarm Holding AS (Sector Alarm or the company). The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

A list of affected ratings can be found towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's downgraded the ratings because the significantly higher investments for both new customer acquisition and other capital expenditure in a more challenging operating environment has led to materially higher leverage alongside weaker liquidity and negative free cash flow generation (FCF).

Organic net customer growth in Q3 2022 increased 16% and revenues were up 5% compared to the previous year. However, company reported adjusted EBITDA was down 25% in the quarter driven by a combination of factors including (1) much higher investment in new customers (2) materially higher headquarter cost (especially IT investments) (3) elevated cash acquisition cost per new customer (CPA) which was up 24% (4) higher hardware cost following the roll-out of the new technology platform and (5) negative impact from a strong USD which is the purchase currency for the hardware coupled with short-term supply chain challenges (6) normalisation of call-out and travel cost following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA stood at 7.9x for the last twelve months to 30 September 2022, which is considerably above the rating agency's expectations and guidance for the B1 CFR. FCF was negative for the same period and the company's EUR100 million senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) drawn by EUR28.8 million as of 30 September 2022.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations have a highly negative credit impact (CIS-4) on the company. This primarily reflects governance risks from the company's tolerance for high leverage and concentrated decision making that creates potential for event risk and decisions that favour shareholders over creditors.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk that credit metrics, liquidity and FCF could further deteriorate if the current rate of growth and investment is sustained into 2023. The outlook also reflects the risk that the company may need to raise additional debt to support its aggressive growth plans, which may further increase leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term given the negative outlook, but Moody's could stabilise the outlook if the company pursues a balanced growth strategy alongside solid operating performance that sees it on a clear, short, and sustained deleveraging path below a Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA of 6.5x.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if:

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x for a prolonged period.

• A downgrade could also occur if there is a decline in the company's operating performance or if its FCF (after customer acquisition costs) remains materially negative on a sustained basis.

• Any change in financial policy that increases expected leverage, including using debt to finance growth in the subscriber base.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Sector Alarm Holding AS

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 from B1

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Sector Alarm Holding AS

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Sector Alarm is a leading provider of monitored alarm solutions. It operates in eight countries across Europe under the Sector Alarm brand name (as well as Phone Watch in Ireland). The company sells and installs alarms and provides ongoing monitoring services primarily to the residential market with a customer base of more than 630,000 subscribers. In the last 12 months up to 30 September 2022, Sector Alarm reported NOK2,978 million in revenue and NOK908 million in adjusted EBITDA. The company is majority owned by its current CEO and founder, Jorgen Dahl, with KKR holding a 30% minority stake.

