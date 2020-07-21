Moody's downgrades Selecta's corporate family rating to Caa3; outlook negative

London, 21 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1 the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Selecta Group B.V. (Selecta). The rating agency has also downgraded Selecta's probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD, has downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1 the company's €865 million senior secured notes, €375 million senior secured floating rate notes and CHF250 million senior secured notes, all due 2024, and has downgraded to B3 from B2 the company's €150 million super senior secured revolving credit facility (SSRCF) due 2023. The outlook remains negative.

A full list of affected ratings can be found towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Selecta's business model is particularly affected by social distancing measures in most of its countries of operation, which have severely impacted both its public and workplace vending machines offering.

Today's action reflects the impact on Selecta of the deterioration in credit quality and liquidity which has left the company vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. The company's capital structure looks increasingly unsustainable with a restructuring likely in the near term.

Selecta's Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio was 9.2x (including IFRS16) as of LTM March 2020 while EBITA/interest expense was 0.6x. In the absence of a restructuring and support from the sponsor, Moody's expects credit quality and metrics to deteriorate significantly over the coming quarters.

Moody's expects Selecta to experience significant deterioration in its liquidity position, on the back of a severe contraction in sale volumes. Although the company's liquidity consisted of €110 million of cash on balance sheet as at 31 March 2020, with most of the €150 million revolving credit facility drawn, Moody's anticipate that a large portion of this liquidity will be used to fund operations, leaving the company with tight liquidity. Moody's expects the €50 million liquidity line recently provided by the sponsor to be utilized in Q2 2020. The company may find it challenging to pay the upcoming approximately €40 million interest due in October 2020.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's also notes the recent changes to Selecta's management and Board, with the latter no longer including any independent members.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Selecta's debt structure comprises a €150 million SSRCF and approximately €1.45 billion (euro equivalent) senior secured notes (SSN), all issued by Selecta Group B.V. The SSRCF is rated at B3, three notches higher than the SSN, at Caa3, reflecting its priority ranking. Both the SSRCF and SSN are guaranteed by group companies representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA and are secured principally by share pledges over the guarantors, in each case subject to legal limitations. The probability of default rating (PDR) is one notch lower than the CFR because of Moody's expectation of an imminent restructuring.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the severe disruption caused to the company's operations and the uncertain path and timing of any recovery, and the risk that the coronavirus outbreak may have longer-lasting negative effects on consumer sentiment and purchasing power. The outlook also reflects the weak cash position with limited sources of additional available liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating is weakly positioned, and an upgrade therefore is not expected in the near term. Positive pressure would build if the likelihood of a restructuring is substantially reduced, the company sustainably and significantly improves its liquidity headroom, and operating performance stabilizes or improves.

The rating could be downgraded if there is a material worsening in the company's prospects in respect of a restructuring and in expectations for debt recoveries, or if there is further deterioration in liquidity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Selecta Group B.V.

Downgrades:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Negative

COMPANY PROFILE

Selecta is the leading route based unattended self-service coffee and convenience food provider in Europe by revenue, with operations in 16 countries across Europe. It operates a network of more than 460,000 snack and beverage vending machines on behalf of a broad and diverse client base, including private and public organizations. Selecta is ultimately owned by KKR.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

