Moody's downgrades Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment's CFR to B1; outlook negative

New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Seminole Hard Rock
Entertainment, Inc.'s ("SHRE") Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
to B1 from Ba3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD
from B1-PD and senior secured term loan A rating to B1 from Ba3.
The outlook is negative. This concludes Moody's review for
downgrade which was initiated on April 21, 2020.
"The downgrade reflects our expectation for a material deterioration in
both earnings and credit metrics as a result of ongoing restrictions and
closures throughout SHRE's restaurants, hotels and casino's due
to efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus " stated Bill Fahy,
Moody's Senior Credit Officer. In response to these operating challenges
and to strengthen liquidity, SHRE has focused on reducing all non-essential
operating expenses and discretionary capex. "Although many restaurants
are able to provide off premise dining and certain casinos are open with
limited capacity, total sales and earnings will still be substantially
below normal operating levels until health safety concerns have abated"
stated Fahy.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment,
Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B1 from Ba3; Previously on Review for Downgrade
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD; Previously on Review
for Downgrade
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3); Previously on Review for
Downgrade
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment,
Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
SHRE's B1 corporate family rating is constrained by its modest scale in
terms number of restaurants and earnings concentration in the casual dining
segment. While the company's franchised operations, casinos,
and hotels have continued to grow, around half of the company's
revenue and earnings come from the casual dining segment. The casual
dining industry is more vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic given the
restrictions placed on in-restaurant dining. In addition,
prior to the pandemic the casual dining segment had been experiencing
weak traffic patterns and cost pressures. SHRE's rating is also
constrained by its very high leverage and weak interest coverage.
Positive consideration is given to SHRE's significant geographic diversification
and expectation for growth in high margin fee income from franchised cafes,
casinos and hotels. In addition, we anticipate that's the
company's licensed, managed, and franchised operations,
which are primarily asset light, will become a larger contributor
to the company's overall earnings over time. The company also benefits
from its ownership by the Seminole Tribe of Florida ("Tribe") (Baa2,
negative), which provides a payment guarantee on SHRE's term loan
debt.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on SHRE of
the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its
exposure to prolonged unit restrictions, which has left it vulnerable
to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions.
Governance is a key rating factor for SHRE, which is a 100%
owned subsidiary of the Tribe. The Tribe, in early November
2018, signed a resolution and now guarantees SHRE's Term Loan A
facility. The guarantee from the Tribe, on a senior unsecured
basis, is a guarantee of payment that is subordinated in payment
priority to the Tribe Gaming enterprise. The resolution and payment
guarantee, along with the continued financial strength of the Tribe,
increasingly shows the Tribe's ability and willingness to support SHRE.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty with regards to the potential
length and severity of restrictions and the ultimate impact these restrictions
will have on SHRE's revenues, earnings and ultimate liquidity.
The outlook also takes into account the negative impact on consumers ability
and willingness to spend on eating out and gaming until the crisis materially
subsides.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could result in a downgrade include a deterioration in liquidity
driven by a prolonged period of restrictions or closures. Ratings
could also be downgraded should the impact of the restrictions be more
severe than currently expected or should credit metrics remain weak despite
a lifting of restrictions and a subsequent recovery in earnings and liquidity.
Specifically, ratings could be downgraded in the event debt to EBITDA
exceeded 6.0 times or EBIT coverage of interest of under 1.5
times on a sustained basis.
Factors that could result in a stable outlook include a clear plan and
time line for the lifting of restrictions that result in a sustained improvement
in operating performance, liquidity and credit metrics. Whereas
an upgrade would require a sustained strengthening of operating performance
that resulted in debt to EBITDA of under 5.0 times, EBIT
coverage of interest of above 2.0 times and good liquidity.
Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment, Inc. is an owner-operator
and franchisor of Hard Rock cafes, casinos and hotels throughout
the world. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the
Seminole Tribe of Florida (Baa2 negative) and generated revenue of approximately
$780 million for the LTM period ending March 31, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurant Industry
published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108012.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
