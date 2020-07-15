Moody's downgrades Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment's CFR to B1; outlook negative

New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment, Inc.'s ("SHRE") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD and senior secured term loan A rating to B1 from Ba3. The outlook is negative. This concludes Moody's review for downgrade which was initiated on April 21, 2020.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation for a material deterioration in both earnings and credit metrics as a result of ongoing restrictions and closures throughout SHRE's restaurants, hotels and casino's due to efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus " stated Bill Fahy, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. In response to these operating challenges and to strengthen liquidity, SHRE has focused on reducing all non-essential operating expenses and discretionary capex. "Although many restaurants are able to provide off premise dining and certain casinos are open with limited capacity, total sales and earnings will still be substantially below normal operating levels until health safety concerns have abated" stated Fahy.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3; Previously on Review for Downgrade

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD; Previously on Review for Downgrade

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3); Previously on Review for Downgrade

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

SHRE's B1 corporate family rating is constrained by its modest scale in terms number of restaurants and earnings concentration in the casual dining segment. While the company's franchised operations, casinos, and hotels have continued to grow, around half of the company's revenue and earnings come from the casual dining segment. The casual dining industry is more vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic given the restrictions placed on in-restaurant dining. In addition, prior to the pandemic the casual dining segment had been experiencing weak traffic patterns and cost pressures. SHRE's rating is also constrained by its very high leverage and weak interest coverage. Positive consideration is given to SHRE's significant geographic diversification and expectation for growth in high margin fee income from franchised cafes, casinos and hotels. In addition, we anticipate that's the company's licensed, managed, and franchised operations, which are primarily asset light, will become a larger contributor to the company's overall earnings over time. The company also benefits from its ownership by the Seminole Tribe of Florida ("Tribe") (Baa2, negative), which provides a payment guarantee on SHRE's term loan debt.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on SHRE of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to prolonged unit restrictions, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Governance is a key rating factor for SHRE, which is a 100% owned subsidiary of the Tribe. The Tribe, in early November 2018, signed a resolution and now guarantees SHRE's Term Loan A facility. The guarantee from the Tribe, on a senior unsecured basis, is a guarantee of payment that is subordinated in payment priority to the Tribe Gaming enterprise. The resolution and payment guarantee, along with the continued financial strength of the Tribe, increasingly shows the Tribe's ability and willingness to support SHRE.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty with regards to the potential length and severity of restrictions and the ultimate impact these restrictions will have on SHRE's revenues, earnings and ultimate liquidity. The outlook also takes into account the negative impact on consumers ability and willingness to spend on eating out and gaming until the crisis materially subsides.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in a downgrade include a deterioration in liquidity driven by a prolonged period of restrictions or closures. Ratings could also be downgraded should the impact of the restrictions be more severe than currently expected or should credit metrics remain weak despite a lifting of restrictions and a subsequent recovery in earnings and liquidity. Specifically, ratings could be downgraded in the event debt to EBITDA exceeded 6.0 times or EBIT coverage of interest of under 1.5 times on a sustained basis.

Factors that could result in a stable outlook include a clear plan and time line for the lifting of restrictions that result in a sustained improvement in operating performance, liquidity and credit metrics. Whereas an upgrade would require a sustained strengthening of operating performance that resulted in debt to EBITDA of under 5.0 times, EBIT coverage of interest of above 2.0 times and good liquidity.

Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment, Inc. is an owner-operator and franchisor of Hard Rock cafes, casinos and hotels throughout the world. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Seminole Tribe of Florida (Baa2 negative) and generated revenue of approximately $780 million for the LTM period ending March 31, 2020.

