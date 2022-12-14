Moody's downgrades Service Properties Trust's CFR to B2; outlook negative

New York, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Service Properties Trust ("SVC") including its corporate family rating to B2 from B1 and its guaranteed and non-guaranteed senior unsecured ratings to B1 and B2, from Ba3 and B1, respectively. The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-4. The outlook remains negative.

The ratings downgrade and negative outlook reflect continued liquidity pressures related to material debt maturities over the next 12 to 24 months, with $595 million due in 2023 and $1.175 billion due in 2024. Looking forward, the company has an additional $1.95 billion in maturities coming due between 2025 and 2026. Given challenging capital market conditions, we expect SVC to alleviate liquidity pressures through higher cost of capital refinancing, encumbering properties and/or additional asset sales.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Service Properties Trust

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded to (P)B2 from (P)B1

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded to (P)B1 from (P)Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Service Properties Trust

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

SVC's B2 CFR reflects the company's meaningful scale and portfolio of assets, including hotels and net lease service and necessity based retail properties, which provide diversification to cash flows. Key challenges include the slower than expected recovery of SVC's hotel portfolio in terms of operating performance, which has lagged peers in the space. Because of this, leverage and coverage metrics remain below expectations for the rating category, with Moody's adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA at 10.6x and Fixed Charge Coverage at 1.5x for the last 12 month period ending September 30, 2022, and could deteriorate further amid deepening macroeconomic uncertainty, rising interest rates and resurgent inflation.

SVC's SGL-4 rating reflects a weak liquidity profile given expected sources and uses over the next 12 to 24 month period. Near-term liquidity is supported by $67 million in cash on hand and approximately $705 million in availability under its $800 million secured credit facility as of 3Q 2022. An additional $170 million of in-process asset sales are expected to close in the first half of 2023. Debt maturities include $500 million in senior notes due in 2023 plus the amount outstanding on its revolver, as well as $1.175 billion due in 2024 and $1.15 billion due in 2025. We expect the company to manage its near-term maturities primarily through additional secured debt funding and/or higher cost of capital unsecured debt, though traditional refinancing will be harder to come by due to difficult market conditions and the company's large quantum of debt coming due in the short-term. SVC maintains a certain level of financial flexibility with a large unencumbered portfolio of about $9 billion but the size and quality of this pool diminished with the delivery of first lien mortgages on certain higher quality properties in order to secure obligations under its credit agreement in 2020.

Positively, the company managed through short-term liquidity pressures in 2022, with the repayment of its fully drawn $800 million secured revolver ($95 million drawn at September 30, 2022) and an extension of the term by six-months to July 2023. Further, year-to-date, the company closed on the sale of 81 assets for approximately $550 million, using proceeds to repay $500 million in senior notes due August 2022.

The negative outlook reflects liquidity pressures related to material debt maturities over the next 12 to 24 months. The outlook also reflects the slow recovery in its lodging business which has resulted in weaker than expected financial credit metrics and will make it challenging for SVC to reduce debt levels in the near-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A downgrade of SVC's ratings could occur should the company fail to maintain sufficient liquidity related to near-term maturities. Fixed charge coverage below 1.5x or Net Debt/EBITDA above 11.5x on a sustained basis, and/or a reversal to improvement in earnings could also lead to a downgrade.

SVC's ratings could be upgraded if the REIT were to maintain ample long-term liquidity. A return to a largely unsecured funding strategy, improving Net Debt/EBITDA below 8.5x and fixed charge coverage closer to 2.0x, as well as demonstration of earnings stability on a sustained basis, particularly in its hotel business would also support an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Reed Valutas

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

