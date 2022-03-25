Moody's downgrades Service Properties Trust's corporate family rating to B1, outlook negative

New York, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Service Properties Trust ("SVC") including its corporate family rating to B1 from Ba2 and its guaranteed and non-guaranteed senior unsecured ratings to Ba3 and B1, from Ba1 and Ba2, respectively. The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating was downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3. The outlook remains negative.

The ratings downgrade reflects significant liquidity pressures and minimal cushion related to debt near-term maturities, with $500 million in senior notes due in both Q3 2022 and 2023, plus the full amount outstanding on its $1.0 billion revolver. The company's maintains limited financial flexibility until it is able to resume normal financing activity through a return to compliance with certain covenants under its public senior notes.

Downgrades:

Issuer: Service Properties Trust

--Corporate family rating, Downgraded to B1 from Ba2

--Gtd. senior unsecured debt, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba1

--Gtd. senior unsecured debt shelf, Downgraded to (P)Ba3 from (P)Ba1

--Senior unsecured debt, Downgraded to B1 from Ba2

--Senior unsecured debt shelf, Downgraded to (P)B1 from (P)Ba2

--Speculative grade liquidity rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Service Properties Trust

--Outlook remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

SVC's B1 CFR reflects the company's meaningful scale and portfolio of assets, including hotels and net lease service and necessity based retail properties, which provide diversification to cash flows. Key challenges include modest cash flows and EBITDA related to its hotel portfolio, as the REIT seeks to normalize income and reduce leverage amid an improving, but still challenging lodging environment.

SVC's ratings also consider governance risks associated with its financial policy given its high leverage and inability to meet certain minimum bond covenant levels. The company has taken on a material change in capital structure and shift away from an unsecured funding strategy in recent years, with the issuance of guaranteed senior notes as well as credit agreement amendments to extend financial covenant waivers in exchange for a pledge of real estate collateral.

SVC's SGL-4 rating reflects a weak liquidity profile over the next twelve months until it is able to resume compliance with its bond incurrence covenant. The company drew down the full amount available on its $1.0 billion line of credit in the first quarter of 2021 in order to have ample liquidity to run the business and in advance of being below the required level under one of its bond covenants, which currently prevents the company from incurring additional debt. Near-term liquidity is supported by $944 million in cash on hand and approximately $500 million of in-process asset sales expected to close in the first half of 2022. Debt maturities include $500 million in senior notes due in both Q3 2022 and 2023, plus the full amount outstanding on its $1.0 billion revolver, which comes due in July 2022 with two six-month extension options. We expect the company to repay its near-term maturities and revolver balance with available cash on hand and proceeds from completed asset sales. SVC maintains a large unencumbered portfolio but the size and quality of this pool diminished with the delivery of first lien mortgages on certain properties in order to secure obligations under its credit agreement in 2020.

The negative outlook reflects the cash flow declines SVC has experienced within its lodging business, which has resulted in high Net Debt/EBITDA. The slow recovery in its lodging business and slower than expected sale of some of its hotels will make it challenging for SVC to continue to reduce debt levels. The outlook also reflects the REIT's limited financial flexibility and the possibility of a downgrade if the company's in-process initiatives to repay debt and enhance liquidity are not executed as planned by the first half of 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A downgrade of SVC's ratings could occur should the company fail to maintain sufficient liquidity related to near-term maturities. Fixed charge coverage below 1.5x or Net Debt/EBITDA above 11x on a sustained basis, and/or a lack of improvement in hotel cash flows could also lead to a downgrade.

SVC's ratings could be upgraded if the REIT were to resume compliance and maintain good cushion with all bank and bond covenants, as well as ample long-term liquidity. A return to a largely unsecured funding strategy, reducing Net Debt/EBITDA below 8x and demonstration of earnings stability on a sustained basis, particularly in its hotel business would also support an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

