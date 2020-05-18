Moody's downgrades Service Properties Trust's senior unsecured rating to Ba1, outlook negative

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Service Properties Trust ("SVC") including its senior unsecured rating to Ba1 from Baa3. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a Ba1 corporate family rating and a speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-3. The ratings outlook remains negative.

The ratings downgrade to Ba1 reflects liquidity pressures surrounding near-term 2021 debt maturities that are heavily dependent on hotel asset sales or additional revolver borrowings for repayment. Additionally, lodging demand is not expected to recover fully next year, and is difficult to predict as the coronavirus continues to spread, resulting in uncertain consequences for SVC at this stage. As a result, we do not expect the company to be able to restore credit metrics back to the requirements for a Baa3 rating in the medium-term.

Downgrades:

Issuer: Service Properties Trust

--Senior unsecured debt, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3

--Senior unsecured debt shelf, Downgraded to (P)Ba1 from (P)Baa3

--Senior subordinate shelf, Downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1

--Junior subordinate shelf, Downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1

--Preferred shelf, Downgraded to (P)Ba3 from (P)Ba1

--Preferred shelf non-cumulative, Downgraded from (P)Ba3 from (P)Ba1

The following ratings were assigned:

Issuer: Service Properties Trust

--Corporate family rating at Ba1

--Speculative grade liquidity rating at SGL-3

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Service Properties Trust

--Outlook Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The commercial lodging real estate segment has been one of the sectors most affected by the shock given the sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. The lodging sector has seen an unprecedented decline in occupancy due to large-scale cancellations and reduced travel demand. Today's action in part reflects the impact on SVC, the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The REIT's SGL-3 rating reflects its adequate liquidity profile though with tight cushion related to its $400 million February 2021 debt maturity, given meaningful cash flow pressure over the next twelve months. Moody's expects the company to repay the note maturity with borrowings on the revolver, leaving the company with minimal available liquidity for the remainder of 2021. As of March 31, 2020, liquidity was supported by approximately $542 million in availability on the revolver and $55 million in cash on hand. Furthermore in May 2020, the company amended its credit agreement in order to waive two financial covenants, in exchange for a pledge of equity interests of subsidiaries owning properties with gross book value equal to 2x amounts outstanding on the facility ($900 million outstanding as of May 2020, $1.8 billion in assets pledged). Additionally, the amended credit agreement requires maintenance of minimum unrestricted liquidity of $125 million, in cash or revolver availability and allows for a 50 bps higher interest rate on outstanding borrowings. Proceeds from asset sales or additional capital raises will require mandatory repayment of the revolver or term loan over the waiver period.

The ratings downgrade also reflects the material change in capital structure, and temporary shift away from an unsecured funding strategy. Given the current environment, Moody's expects the company will likely use additional secured debt financing to fund capital needs on a go-forward basis.

SVC's credit profile had weakened prior to the coronavirus outbreak due to its debt-funded acquisition of the net lease retail portfolio from Spirit MTA REIT ("SMTA") in September 2019. Moody's downgrade of the company in September 2019 reflected the expectation for deteriorating credit metrics as well as the timely execution of planned asset sales in order to reduce post-acquisition leverage. At this time, Moody's does not expect SVC's planned asset sales to materialize until 2021 at the earliest. With the company's EBITDA expected to fall substantially in 2020 due to earnings pressure related to the pandemic, leverage is likely to increase further in the coming months and fall outside of our expectations for an investment grade credit on a sustained basis, albeit mitigated by cost saving initiatives. Such measures include a temporary reduction in its quarterly dividend and the limitation of capex spend for maintenance capital for projects underway and other contractual obligations. However, we do not foresee a path for SVC to deleverage the balance sheet back to prior levels over the medium-term, absent a strong recovery to the lodging sector over the next year.

The negative outlook reflects near-term liquidity pressures as well as the increased risk of material revenue and earnings loss as travel restrictions being put in place across the US related to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus cause significant declines in occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely and would require material improvement in the overall lodging outlook. Additionally, Net Debt/EBITDA below 6.5x on a sustained basis, fixed charge coverage above 3x on a sustained basis, a return to a fully unsecured funding strategy and demonstration of improving earnings stability through the economic and real estate cycle, would be needed for an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded should the company fail to maintain adequate liquidity cushion in the coming months, given significant near-term maturities. Additionally, failure to restore credit metrics to previous levels by the end of 2021 could also lead to downward ratings pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Reed Valutas

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

