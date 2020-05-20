Moody's downgrades Seton Hall University (NJ) to Baa1; outlook stable

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Seton Hall University's (NJ) rating to Baa1 from A3 and has assigned a Baa1 to the proposed $54 million Revenue Bonds, Seton Hall University Issue, 2020 Series C (Tax-Exempt) and $49 million Revenue Bonds, Seton Hall University Issue, 2020 Series D (Federally Taxable). The bonds are expected to be issued through the New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority. This rating action affects $168 million of outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to and assignment of the Baa1 ratings is driven by a material increase in leverage that will constrain the university's financial flexibility, increasing its annual debt service and weakening its leverage metrics relative to debt, cash flow and flexible reserves. With the proposed issue, the university's pro forma debt will increase to over $280 million from $180 million. Pro forma debt to cash flow, based on fiscal 2019, will be a high 9x, and spendable cash and investments to pro forma debt will be 0.8x. These metrics are materially weaker than the Baa1 medians for private colleges, 5.3x and 1.4x, respectively.

The rating favorably incorporates Seton Hall's established market position as a comprehensive private Catholic university, consistently positive operating cash flow and unrestricted liquidity providing adequate financial flexibility. Furthermore, the university's good strategic positioning incorporates its mid-size scale and program offerings in high growth health sciences and STEM areas. Offsetting credit considerations include the university's highly competitive and price-sensitive market, particularly given its heavy dependence on student charges, as well as historically modest fundraising.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework given the substantial implications for public health and safety. There is a high degree of uncertainty around the extent, length, and magnitude of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to a deteriorating global economic outlook, risks remain firmly to the downside.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Seton Hall University will successfully manage through challenging credit conditions in fiscal 2020 and 2021 and will sustain operating cash flow margins of at least 10% and debt service coverage over 2.5x. The outlook incorporates our base case assumption that classes will resume on campus this fall. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Material growth in flexible reserves and operating cash flow relative to debt

-Significant strengthening of student demand reflected in improved yield rate and sustained growth in net tuition revenue and net tuition per student

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Deterioration of operating performance and debt service coverage

-Decline in liquidity, spendable reserves, or total wealth levels

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2020 Series C and 2020 Series D bonds, as well as the rated debt outstanding, constitute a general obligation of the university, payable from all legally available funds. There is no specific pledge of university tuition or any other revenue of the university. The university has also agreed not to create any additional lien, security interest, or restriction on tuition unless the NJEFA provides its written consent and such lien secures the rated debt on a parity basis. Similar to the series 2016 and 2017 bonds, but different from prior debt issuances, there is no mortgage pledge associated with the 2020 Series C and 2020 Series D bonds. There is no rating distinction between bonds with and without mortgage pledges at the current rating given the university's other credit fundamentals. With prior issues, the university granted the NJEFA mortgage pledges on certain and real personal property as collateral. None of the outstanding series of bonds have a debt service reserve fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds will provide liquidity to fund multiple capital projects, maintain existing facilities, refund outstanding debt over the course of several years and pay for cost of issuance.

PROFILE

Seton Hall University is an independent private university operating under the auspices of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey. Its main campus is located in South Orange, New Jersey. The university enrolled approximately 8,600 FTE students in fall 2019 and generated $310 million of total operating revenue for fiscal 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1175020. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Pranav Sharma

Lead Analyst

Higher Education

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

US

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Shaffer

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

