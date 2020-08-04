Moody's downgrades Seven & i's ratings to A2 on its announcement of the Speedway acquisition; outlook negative

Tokyo, August 04, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has downgraded Seven & i Holdings
Co., Ltd.'s senior unsecured debt rating to A2 from
A1 and its senior unsecured shelf rating to (P)A2 from (P)A1.
The outlook on the ratings remains negative.
These rating actions follow Seven & i's announcement on 3 August
2020 that it has entered into a definitive agreement for its US subsidiary,
7-Eleven, Inc. (Baa1), to acquire the Speedway
convenience store chain from Marathon Petroleum Corporation (Baa2) for
USD21billion. The transaction is subject to customary approvals
and is expected to close in Q1 2021.
The downgrade of the ratings reflects an expected spike in leverage following
the Speedway acquisition, the biggest in Seven & i's corporate
history, as well as the company's increasingly aggressive
financial policy, as reflected by its newfound willingness to undertake
a substantial, debt-financed acquisition.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The outlook on the company's ratings had been negative prior to
the announcement of the Speedway acquisition, reflecting the struggle
to maintain the profitability in its core domestic convenience store business
as labor shortages have led to rising costs and discounts in franchise
fees. The downgrade also reflects weak prospects for Seven &
i's department stores, which are increasingly challenged by the
decline of brick-and-mortar stores and the accelerating
shift to online shopping. The economic slowdown from the coronavirus
outbreak is likely to add to these strains.
Seven & i has yet to finalize its permanent financing plan for the
acquisition, but if it funds the transaction entirely with debt
as expected, the company's debt will increase by over 70%,
while its EBITDA by only about 15%, based on its financial
results for the fiscal year ended 28 February 2020 (fiscal 2019).
Based on these estimates, Seven & i's debt/EBITDA will
increase to around 4.2x-4.3x from 2.8x in
fiscal 2019.
The Speedway acquisition, which is valued at about 30% of
Seven & i's existing assets at a full multiple of almost 14
times EBITDA, points to a growing urgency to seek growth overseas
amid weak growth prospects for its domestic businesses. Seven &
i's implementation of growth strategies has been mixed, and
the execution risk in integrating this large acquisition overseas,
where business models are different and margins lower, will be significant.
Given the maturity of the convenience store market in Japan, Seven
& i has been seeking to acquire convenience stores overseas.
Its last major acquisition was that of Sunoco LP's US convenience
stores for USD3.3 billion in 2018. In all, Seven &
i currently has a large convenience store presence in North America,
with 10,000 7-Eleven locations. Speedway will add
about 4,000 more and increase Seven & i's overseas revenue
to almost 60% from the current 40%.
The environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations incorporated
into today's action are primarily related to the governance risk
indicated by the marked shift in Seven & i's financial strategy
and risk appetite by undertaking this large, debt-financed
acquisition.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the final terms of
the acquisition, including any divestments in the Speedway or 7-Eleven
assets to comply with anti-trust requirements and permanent financing.
It also takes into account the execution risk facing the company in restructuring
its domestic operations to defend the profitability of its convenience
stores and to turn around its department stores, exacerbated by
the current economic downturn.
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of the ratings is unlikely
in the near term. However, Moody's could change the
outlook to stable if (1) Seven & i finances the Speedway acquisition
and executes on its integration such that it ensures leverage, as
measured by debt/EBITDA, will be restored to under 3x within a couple
of years of closing; and (2) the company demonstrates a sustained
improvement in the operating margin of its superstore, department
store and specialty store segments to 2%-3%.
Moody's could also downgrade the ratings if (1) the financing of
the transaction results in a significant increase in Seven & i's
leverage, such that its debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3x for a
prolonged period, or (2) the department stores, the superstores
and specialty stores do not improve profitability despite the restructuring
efforts.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry (Japanese)
published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120382.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Seven & i Holdings Co.,
Ltd. is a leading Japanese retail company with businesses including
convenience stores, superstores, department stores and financial
services.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mariko Semetko
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Mihoko Manabe
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Releasing Office:
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100