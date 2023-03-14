Moody's downgrades Shands Jacksonville Medical Center, Inc. (FL) to Ba1; outlook negative

New York, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the issuer and revenue bond ratings of Shands Jacksonville Medical Center, Inc. (SJMC) (FL) to Ba1 from Baa3. The outlook is negative. SJMC had about $487 million of total par debt and financing leases outstanding at fiscal year-end 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the issuer rating to Ba1 reflects Moody's view that a meaningful reduction in cash levels and weaker operating performance will provide less support for the material rise in debt levels in 2022. An unexpected reduction in supplemental funding and the need to keep premium pay in place for a longer than anticipated period will be key contributors to lower than expected cash metrics and operating cash flow (OCF) margins in fiscal 2023.

The Ba1 issuer rating also incorporates SJMC's position as one of two academic medical centers for the University of Florida, as well as its essential role as a safety net provider. The University's strong governance and financial oversight will continue to be integral to SJMC's credit quality and helps to offset metrics that are below average even at the lower rating level. In addition, commitment from the City of Jacksonville (COJ) is highlighted by ongoing operating support and its contribution to capital. Recovery to even modest historical levels of days cash and cash to debt will likely be gradual. SJMC should, however, have longer term growth opportunities after its North facility expansion is completed. Ongoing reliance on supplemental funds, as well as net income from 340B, will provide some uncertainty. SJMC's proactive management of financial covenants will contribute to its credit quality.

There is no rating distinction between the Ba1 issuer rating and Ba1 ratings on SJMC's revenue bonds, which are secured by a broad pledge of revenues.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that the ability to achieve and sustain improvements in operating performance and to grow cash levels will be more difficult especially in light of high labor expenses and uncertain supplemental funding. As a result, the cushion to absorb 2022's material rise in debt will likely remain very limited.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- OCF margins improve to and are sustained at higher than historical 5% levels, resulting in significantly lower debt to cash flow

- Meaningfully stronger cash levels and metrics - Sustained increase in higher state supplemental and COJ funding levels - Volume and revenue growth and a more favorable payer mix at its North facility are realized

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to show continual improvement in OCF margins as well as debt to cash flow

- Lack of improvement in days cash on hand or cash to debt - Further reductions in state supplemental funding - Additional reduction in headroom to covenants - Unfavorable change in relationship with University of Florida, COJ or Shands Teaching Hospital and Clinics Inc. (Gainesville)

LEGAL SECURITY

Obligations issued under the Master Trust Indenture are the joint and several obligations of each member of the Obligated Group and secured by pledged revenues as well as a mortgage on the property utilized by the former Methodist Medical Center and a leasehold mortgage on the land on which the new 92-bed patient tower was constructed. SJMC, Shands Jacksonville HealthCare, Inc. and Shands Jacksonville Properties, Inc. are the members of the Obligated Group and represent nearly all of operations and assets. All outstanding bonded debt are parity. The subordinate loan to Shands Teaching Hospital is unsecured.

PROFILE

Headquartered in Jacksonville, SJMC (with about $916 million in total operating revenues in fiscal 2022) is an academic medical center for the University of Florida College of Medicine - Jacksonville. As an essential safety net provider, SJMC is the only Level I Trauma facility in northern Florida and parts of southern Georgia. SJMC has two campuses, a 603-bed downtown facility and a 92-bed suburban north facility, which opened in May 2017.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Diana Lee

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

