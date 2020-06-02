Moody's downgrades Shanghai Electric to A3; revises outlook to stable

Hong Kong, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to A3 from A2 the issuer ratings of Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation (SEGC) and its key subsidiary, Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (SHE).

At the same time, Moody's has downgraded to A3 from A2 the ratings of the senior unsecured bonds issued by Shanghai Electric Group Global Investment Ltd and guaranteed by SEGC.

The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade of SEGC and SHE reflects our expectation that both companies' leverage will remain elevated over the next one to two years, mainly driven by ongoing acquisitions to transform their businesses," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Their increasing leverage has also resulted in a downgrade of SEGC's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) by two notches to baa3 and a weakening in the standalone credit profile of SHE, which are partly offset by a three-notch uplift for likely government and parental support, resulting in their A3 issuer ratings.

SEGC's leverage -- as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA - increased to 7.2x in 2019 from 5.4x in 2018, as SEGC undertook several acquisitions to diversify away from its thermal power equipment business as China transitions to a lower carbon economy.

Moody's expects SEGC's leverage to remain elevated at 7x-8x over the next one to two years as it continues to engage in acquisitions, but the EBITDA growth from its newly acquired businesses, such as construction engineering for power plants and seamless steel pipe production, will be slow due to high competition and business integration risks. While SEGC has plans to lower its leverage, its deleveraging through asset monetization will face market and execution uncertainties amid a slowing economy.

The three-notch support uplift reflects Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from and a high level of dependence on the Shanghai Municipal Government and ultimately the Government of China in times of need, underpinned by SEGC's high strategic importance to China. SEGC is one of the top three power equipment manufacturers in the country, and among only a few nuclear power equipment manufacturers in China. The company has also taken on some key national mandates, such as the research and development of heavy-duty gas turbines for the power sector. In addition, the company supports the country's "One Belt, One Road" initiatives by exporting power equipment and overseas engineering services.

SEGC is also 100% owned by the Shanghai Municipal Government, and any default by SEGC would raise reputational and contagion risk to the city. As such, Moody's believes the central government would support the efforts of the Shanghai Municipal Government to prevent SEGC from defaulting to avoid disruption to the domestic financial markets.

The high dependence level reflects the fact that SEGC and the central government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

SEGC's BCA of baa3 reflects (1) its market leadership in the manufacturing of energy and industrial equipment, (2) diversified product portfolio that mitigates cyclicality in each individual segment, and (3) excellent liquidity and considerable assets for monetization.

But the company's BCA is constrained by (1) its rising debt driven by acquisition and high investments; (2) high market competition constraining its EBITDA growth; and (3) the increasing execution risks stemming from its growing new businesses and expansion into overseas markets.

The three-notch support uplift for SHE reflects Moody's assessment that the company will receive high support from the Shanghai Municipal Government in times of need, through the company's parent, SEGC.

SHE is the largest subsidiary of SEGC and accounted for 90%, 95% and 88% of SEGC's revenues, EBITDA and total assets respectively at the end of 2019. As a result, Moody's considers the credit profile of SHE as closely linked to that of SEGC.

Both SEGC and SHE have excellent liquidity positions. Their cash/short-term debt ratios were above 1x, and because the two companies are state-owned enterprises of the Shanghai Municipal Government, they have good access to banks and domestic bond markets.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, SEGC and SHE have indirect exposure to carbon-emitting industries, such as the thermal power utility sector. However, both companies are gradually reducing their reliance on the sale of thermal power equipment and increasing sales of renewable energy products and other services.

With respect to corporate governance, SEGC is wholly owned, supervised, and monitored by the Shanghai Municipal Government. In addition, its flagship subsidiary, SHE is a listed company on the Shanghai and Hong Kong Stock Exchange and provides good disclosure of its businesses and financial position.

The outlook on the ratings is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that over the next 12 to 18 months, both companies' business and financial profiles will remain stable, and their importance to the Shanghai Municipal Government and ultimately the central government will remain intact.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if SEGC (1) demonstrates a prudent financial management and reduces its adjusted debt/EBITDA to below 5.0-5.5x on a sustained basis; (2) retains current competitive strengths and establishes a track record in all new businesses, and (3) maintains an excellent liquidity position.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if SEGC (1) aggressively pursues debt-funded expansions such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA trending above 7.5-8.0x on a sustained basis; (2) fails to maintain current competitive strength in product offerings or to successfully integrate the new businesses; or (3) the company's liquidity position markedly weakens.

Any evidence of weakening government support to SEGC could also pressure the ratings.

The ratings of SHE could be upgraded if Moody's upgrades the rating of SEGC. Likewise, the ratings of SHE could be downgraded if Moody's downgrades the rating of SEGC. And lastly a weakening of support to SHE from SEGC could also pressure its ratings.

The principal methodologies used in rating Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation and Shanghai Electric Group Global Investment Ltd were Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. The principal methodology used in rating Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation is a comprehensive equipment manufacturer with business scopes covering the production of energy and industrial equipment, and integrated services. The company is one of the three major power equipment suppliers in China.

In 2019, it recorded RMB141 billion in sales, of which, RMB127 billion came from its 59.18%-owned subsidiary, Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (A3 stable).

Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation is 100% owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, under the Shanghai Municipal Government.

