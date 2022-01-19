info

Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Shanghai Electric to Baa1; outlook remains negative

 The document has been translated in other languages

19 Jan 2022

Hong Kong, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Baa1 from A3 the issuer ratings of Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation (SEGC) and the company's key subsidiary, Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (SHE).

Moody's has also downgraded to Baa1 from A3 the ratings of the senior unsecured bond issued by Shanghai Electric Group Global Investment Ltd and guaranteed by SEGC.

The outlook on all ratings remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that SEGC's leverage will remain elevated, as the potential debt reduction via asset monetization will not fully offset its EBITDA decline amid weak revenue and margin pressure over the next 12 months," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

SEGC's incident regarding delinquent account receivables also indicates weaknesses in its internal controls and governance practices, which constrain the company's ratings.

The rating downgrade of SEGC triggers the downgrade of SHE's rating as the latter's rating is closely linked with that of SEGC.

The negative outlook reflects SEGC's high leverage and the uncertainties surrounding its deleveraging plan under the new management team.

RATINGS RATIONALE

SEGC's Baa1 issuer rating incorporates its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba1, which has been downgraded from baa3 due to its elevated leverage, and Moody's assessment of the company's high likelihood of support from, and a high level of dependence on, the Shanghai Government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need, which results in a three-notch uplift to SEGC's rating.

SEGC's BCA of ba1 reflects (1) its market leadership in the manufacturing of energy and industrial equipment, (2) diversified product portfolio that mitigates cyclicality in each individual segment, and (3) adequate liquidity and considerable assets for monetization.

However, the company's BCA is constrained by (1) high legacy debt driven by previous acquisitions and investments; (2) weak EBITDA amid industry headwinds; and (3) the increasing execution risks stemming from new businesses and expansion into overseas markets.

Moody's estimates SEGC's leverage -- as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA -- to be around 9.5x in 2021, an increase from 8.9x in 2020. Moody's forecasts SEGC's leverage will remain high at 9.3x in 2022 as EBITDA decline outstrips debt reduction.

SECG's EBITDA will likely reduce by 7% in 2022, following a 3% fall in 2021. The decline in profitability will be greater than the rating agency previously expected, primarily driven by the government banning exports of coal-fired power equipment in September 2021, expiry of subsidized tariffs for wind power projects by the end of 2021, a slowdown in property investment, cost overrun issues for overseas construction amid the pandemic, input cost hikes, and logistics constraints for imported components.

While SEGC has plans to lower debt via asset sales and controlling capital spending, Moody's expects the plan, which faces market and execution uncertainties, could only partially offset the company's earnings decline.

Moody's high support assessment is underpinned by (1) SEGC's 100% ownership by and close operational linkage to the Shanghai Government; (2) SEGC's high strategic importance to China as one of the top-three power equipment manufacturers in the country, and among only a few nuclear power equipment manufacturers in China; (3) high reputational risk for the Shanghai government and ultimately the Chinese government if SEGC defaults, due to its status as one of the major state-owned entities (SOEs) in Shanghai; and (4) its history of receiving operational support from the Shanghai government.

This support assessment is also based on the Chinese government's strong ability to provide such support as well as the Shanghai government's status as one of the upper-tier regional and local governments (RLGs) with national strategic importance.

The high dependence level reflects the fact that SEGC and the Chinese government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

SHE's Baa1 issuer rating primarily incorporates its standalone credit strength and a three-notch parental uplift, reflecting Moody's assessment that the company will receive high support from the Shanghai government in times of need, through the company's parent, SEGC.

SHE is the largest subsidiary of SEGC and accounted for 85%, 99% and 81% of SEGC's revenues, EBITDA and total assets, respectively, in the 12 months ended 30 June 2021. As a result, Moody's considers the credit profile of SHE to be closely linked to that of SEGC.

Both SEGC and SHE have adequate liquidity. They also have good access to bank credit due to their state-owned background under the Shanghai government.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, SEGC has indirect exposure to carbon-emitting industries, such as the thermal power utility sector. However, the company is gradually reducing its reliance on the sale of thermal power equipment and increasing sales of renewable energy products and other services.

With respect to corporate governance factors, Moody's regards the uncollectable receivables issue exposed in the first half of 2021 as an indication of weakness in SEGC's internal controls and governance practices.

SEGC via SHE announced on 31 May 2021 potential losses arising from the account receivables issue of their 40%-owned subsidiary Shanghai Electric Communications Technology Co Ltd (SECT). As of December 2021, majority of the receivables and inventories related to SECT had been written off with a small residual exposure. Investigations and litigations against debtors are still in progress.

While the losses resulted from the incident are one-off and remedial actions were swiftly taken, Moody's expects it will take time for SEGC to establish a track record of improved governance.

This is partly tempered by the fact that SEGC is wholly owned, supervised, and monitored by the Shanghai government. In addition, SEGC's flagship subsidiary SHE is a listed company on the Shanghai and Hong Kong Stock Exchange and provides timely disclosure of its businesses and financial position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

SEGC's rating outlook could return to stable if the company (1) demonstrates prudent financial management and a concrete plan to lower adjusted debt/EBITDA to below 8.0x-8.5x on a sustained basis; (2) maintains competitive strengths and the market position of its major business segments, and establishes a solid track record of growing its new businesses; and (3) demonstrates improved internal control and governance.

SEGC's ratings could be downgraded if (1) SEGC fails to effectively implement its deleveraging plan such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 8.0x-8.5x for a prolonged period; (2) the company fails to maintain its competitive strength in product offerings, or to integrate the new businesses; or (3) weaknesses in internal control and governance constrain its business and financial positions.

Any evidence of weakening government support to SEGC could also pressure the ratings.

The outlook of SHE could return to stable if Moody's changes SEGC's rating outlook to stable from negative.

Likewise, SHE's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's downgrades SEGC's rating. In addition, a weakening of support to SHE from SEGC could also pressure the former's ratings.

The principal methodologies used in rating Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation and Shanghai Electric Group Global Investment Ltd were Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. The principal methodology used in rating Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation (SEGC) is a comprehensive equipment manufacturer with business scope covering the production of energy and industrial equipment, and integrated services. The company is one of three major power equipment suppliers in China.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (Baa1 negative) is a flagship listed subsidiary of SEGC. It was 54.55% owned by SEGC as of 30 June 2021. SEGC is 100% owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, under the Shanghai Government.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Sue Su, +86 (10) 6319-6505.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Gerwin Ho
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Gary Lau
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

