Moody's downgrades Shanghai Electric to Baa1; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Baa1 from A3 the issuer ratings of Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation (SEGC) and the company's key subsidiary, Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (SHE).

Moody's has also downgraded to Baa1 from A3 the ratings of the senior unsecured bond issued by Shanghai Electric Group Global Investment Ltd and guaranteed by SEGC.

The outlook on all ratings remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that SEGC's leverage will remain elevated, as the potential debt reduction via asset monetization will not fully offset its EBITDA decline amid weak revenue and margin pressure over the next 12 months," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

SEGC's incident regarding delinquent account receivables also indicates weaknesses in its internal controls and governance practices, which constrain the company's ratings.

The rating downgrade of SEGC triggers the downgrade of SHE's rating as the latter's rating is closely linked with that of SEGC.

The negative outlook reflects SEGC's high leverage and the uncertainties surrounding its deleveraging plan under the new management team.

RATINGS RATIONALE

SEGC's Baa1 issuer rating incorporates its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of ba1, which has been downgraded from baa3 due to its elevated leverage, and Moody's assessment of the company's high likelihood of support from, and a high level of dependence on, the Shanghai Government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need, which results in a three-notch uplift to SEGC's rating.

SEGC's BCA of ba1 reflects (1) its market leadership in the manufacturing of energy and industrial equipment, (2) diversified product portfolio that mitigates cyclicality in each individual segment, and (3) adequate liquidity and considerable assets for monetization.

However, the company's BCA is constrained by (1) high legacy debt driven by previous acquisitions and investments; (2) weak EBITDA amid industry headwinds; and (3) the increasing execution risks stemming from new businesses and expansion into overseas markets.

Moody's estimates SEGC's leverage -- as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA -- to be around 9.5x in 2021, an increase from 8.9x in 2020. Moody's forecasts SEGC's leverage will remain high at 9.3x in 2022 as EBITDA decline outstrips debt reduction.

SECG's EBITDA will likely reduce by 7% in 2022, following a 3% fall in 2021. The decline in profitability will be greater than the rating agency previously expected, primarily driven by the government banning exports of coal-fired power equipment in September 2021, expiry of subsidized tariffs for wind power projects by the end of 2021, a slowdown in property investment, cost overrun issues for overseas construction amid the pandemic, input cost hikes, and logistics constraints for imported components.

While SEGC has plans to lower debt via asset sales and controlling capital spending, Moody's expects the plan, which faces market and execution uncertainties, could only partially offset the company's earnings decline.

Moody's high support assessment is underpinned by (1) SEGC's 100% ownership by and close operational linkage to the Shanghai Government; (2) SEGC's high strategic importance to China as one of the top-three power equipment manufacturers in the country, and among only a few nuclear power equipment manufacturers in China; (3) high reputational risk for the Shanghai government and ultimately the Chinese government if SEGC defaults, due to its status as one of the major state-owned entities (SOEs) in Shanghai; and (4) its history of receiving operational support from the Shanghai government.

This support assessment is also based on the Chinese government's strong ability to provide such support as well as the Shanghai government's status as one of the upper-tier regional and local governments (RLGs) with national strategic importance.

The high dependence level reflects the fact that SEGC and the Chinese government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

SHE's Baa1 issuer rating primarily incorporates its standalone credit strength and a three-notch parental uplift, reflecting Moody's assessment that the company will receive high support from the Shanghai government in times of need, through the company's parent, SEGC.

SHE is the largest subsidiary of SEGC and accounted for 85%, 99% and 81% of SEGC's revenues, EBITDA and total assets, respectively, in the 12 months ended 30 June 2021. As a result, Moody's considers the credit profile of SHE to be closely linked to that of SEGC.

Both SEGC and SHE have adequate liquidity. They also have good access to bank credit due to their state-owned background under the Shanghai government.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, SEGC has indirect exposure to carbon-emitting industries, such as the thermal power utility sector. However, the company is gradually reducing its reliance on the sale of thermal power equipment and increasing sales of renewable energy products and other services.

With respect to corporate governance factors, Moody's regards the uncollectable receivables issue exposed in the first half of 2021 as an indication of weakness in SEGC's internal controls and governance practices.

SEGC via SHE announced on 31 May 2021 potential losses arising from the account receivables issue of their 40%-owned subsidiary Shanghai Electric Communications Technology Co Ltd (SECT). As of December 2021, majority of the receivables and inventories related to SECT had been written off with a small residual exposure. Investigations and litigations against debtors are still in progress.

While the losses resulted from the incident are one-off and remedial actions were swiftly taken, Moody's expects it will take time for SEGC to establish a track record of improved governance.

This is partly tempered by the fact that SEGC is wholly owned, supervised, and monitored by the Shanghai government. In addition, SEGC's flagship subsidiary SHE is a listed company on the Shanghai and Hong Kong Stock Exchange and provides timely disclosure of its businesses and financial position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

SEGC's rating outlook could return to stable if the company (1) demonstrates prudent financial management and a concrete plan to lower adjusted debt/EBITDA to below 8.0x-8.5x on a sustained basis; (2) maintains competitive strengths and the market position of its major business segments, and establishes a solid track record of growing its new businesses; and (3) demonstrates improved internal control and governance.

SEGC's ratings could be downgraded if (1) SEGC fails to effectively implement its deleveraging plan such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 8.0x-8.5x for a prolonged period; (2) the company fails to maintain its competitive strength in product offerings, or to integrate the new businesses; or (3) weaknesses in internal control and governance constrain its business and financial positions.

Any evidence of weakening government support to SEGC could also pressure the ratings.

The outlook of SHE could return to stable if Moody's changes SEGC's rating outlook to stable from negative.

Likewise, SHE's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's downgrades SEGC's rating. In addition, a weakening of support to SHE from SEGC could also pressure the former's ratings.

The principal methodologies used in rating Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation and Shanghai Electric Group Global Investment Ltd were Manufacturing published in September 2021, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. The principal methodology used in rating Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited was Manufacturing published in September 2021.

Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation (SEGC) is a comprehensive equipment manufacturer with business scope covering the production of energy and industrial equipment, and integrated services. The company is one of three major power equipment suppliers in China.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (Baa1 negative) is a flagship listed subsidiary of SEGC. It was 54.55% owned by SEGC as of 30 June 2021. SEGC is 100% owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, under the Shanghai Government.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Sue Su, +86 (10) 6319-6505.

