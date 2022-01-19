Moody's downgrades Shanghai Electric to Baa1; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, January 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Baa1 from A3 the issuer
ratings of Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation (SEGC) and the company's
key subsidiary, Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (SHE).
Moody's has also downgraded to Baa1 from A3 the ratings of the senior
unsecured bond issued by Shanghai Electric Group Global Investment Ltd
and guaranteed by SEGC.
The outlook on all ratings remains negative.
"The downgrade reflects our expectation that SEGC's leverage
will remain elevated, as the potential debt reduction via asset
monetization will not fully offset its EBITDA decline amid weak revenue
and margin pressure over the next 12 months," says Gerwin
Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
SEGC's incident regarding delinquent account receivables also indicates
weaknesses in its internal controls and governance practices, which
constrain the company's ratings.
The rating downgrade of SEGC triggers the downgrade of SHE's rating
as the latter's rating is closely linked with that of SEGC.
The negative outlook reflects SEGC's high leverage and the uncertainties
surrounding its deleveraging plan under the new management team.
RATINGS RATIONALE
SEGC's Baa1 issuer rating incorporates its Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) of ba1, which has been downgraded from baa3 due to its elevated
leverage, and Moody's assessment of the company's high likelihood
of support from, and a high level of dependence on, the Shanghai
Government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable) in times
of need, which results in a three-notch uplift to SEGC's
rating.
SEGC's BCA of ba1 reflects (1) its market leadership in the manufacturing
of energy and industrial equipment, (2) diversified product portfolio
that mitigates cyclicality in each individual segment, and (3) adequate
liquidity and considerable assets for monetization.
However, the company's BCA is constrained by (1) high legacy debt
driven by previous acquisitions and investments; (2) weak EBITDA
amid industry headwinds; and (3) the increasing execution risks stemming
from new businesses and expansion into overseas markets.
Moody's estimates SEGC's leverage -- as measured by adjusted
debt/EBITDA -- to be around 9.5x in 2021, an increase
from 8.9x in 2020. Moody's forecasts SEGC's
leverage will remain high at 9.3x in 2022 as EBITDA decline outstrips
debt reduction.
SECG's EBITDA will likely reduce by 7% in 2022, following
a 3% fall in 2021. The decline in profitability will be
greater than the rating agency previously expected, primarily driven
by the government banning exports of coal-fired power equipment
in September 2021, expiry of subsidized tariffs for wind power projects
by the end of 2021, a slowdown in property investment, cost
overrun issues for overseas construction amid the pandemic, input
cost hikes, and logistics constraints for imported components.
While SEGC has plans to lower debt via asset sales and controlling capital
spending, Moody's expects the plan, which faces market
and execution uncertainties, could only partially offset the company's
earnings decline.
Moody's high support assessment is underpinned by (1) SEGC's 100%
ownership by and close operational linkage to the Shanghai Government;
(2) SEGC's high strategic importance to China as one of the top-three
power equipment manufacturers in the country, and among only a few
nuclear power equipment manufacturers in China; (3) high reputational
risk for the Shanghai government and ultimately the Chinese government
if SEGC defaults, due to its status as one of the major state-owned
entities (SOEs) in Shanghai; and (4) its history of receiving operational
support from the Shanghai government.
This support assessment is also based on the Chinese government's
strong ability to provide such support as well as the Shanghai government's
status as one of the upper-tier regional and local governments
(RLGs) with national strategic importance.
The high dependence level reflects the fact that SEGC and the Chinese
government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.
SHE's Baa1 issuer rating primarily incorporates its standalone credit
strength and a three-notch parental uplift, reflecting Moody's
assessment that the company will receive high support from the Shanghai
government in times of need, through the company's parent,
SEGC.
SHE is the largest subsidiary of SEGC and accounted for 85%,
99% and 81% of SEGC's revenues, EBITDA and total
assets, respectively, in the 12 months ended 30 June 2021.
As a result, Moody's considers the credit profile of SHE to
be closely linked to that of SEGC.
Both SEGC and SHE have adequate liquidity. They also have good
access to bank credit due to their state-owned background under
the Shanghai government.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks,
SEGC has indirect exposure to carbon-emitting industries,
such as the thermal power utility sector. However, the company
is gradually reducing its reliance on the sale of thermal power equipment
and increasing sales of renewable energy products and other services.
With respect to corporate governance factors, Moody's regards
the uncollectable receivables issue exposed in the first half of 2021
as an indication of weakness in SEGC's internal controls and governance
practices.
SEGC via SHE announced on 31 May 2021 potential losses arising from the
account receivables issue of their 40%-owned subsidiary
Shanghai Electric Communications Technology Co Ltd (SECT). As of
December 2021, majority of the receivables and inventories related
to SECT had been written off with a small residual exposure. Investigations
and litigations against debtors are still in progress.
While the losses resulted from the incident are one-off and remedial
actions were swiftly taken, Moody's expects it will take time
for SEGC to establish a track record of improved governance.
This is partly tempered by the fact that SEGC is wholly owned, supervised,
and monitored by the Shanghai government. In addition, SEGC's
flagship subsidiary SHE is a listed company on the Shanghai and Hong Kong
Stock Exchange and provides timely disclosure of its businesses and financial
position.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
SEGC's rating outlook could return to stable if the company (1) demonstrates
prudent financial management and a concrete plan to lower adjusted debt/EBITDA
to below 8.0x-8.5x on a sustained basis; (2)
maintains competitive strengths and the market position of its major business
segments, and establishes a solid track record of growing its new
businesses; and (3) demonstrates improved internal control and governance.
SEGC's ratings could be downgraded if (1) SEGC fails to effectively implement
its deleveraging plan such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above
8.0x-8.5x for a prolonged period; (2) the company
fails to maintain its competitive strength in product offerings,
or to integrate the new businesses; or (3) weaknesses in internal
control and governance constrain its business and financial positions.
Any evidence of weakening government support to SEGC could also pressure
the ratings.
The outlook of SHE could return to stable if Moody's changes SEGC's
rating outlook to stable from negative.
Likewise, SHE's ratings could be downgraded if Moody's downgrades
SEGC's rating. In addition, a weakening of support
to SHE from SEGC could also pressure the former's ratings.
The principal methodologies used in rating Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation
and Shanghai Electric Group Global Investment Ltd were Manufacturing published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
The principal methodology used in rating Shanghai Electric Group Company
Limited was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Shanghai Electric (Group) Corporation (SEGC) is a comprehensive equipment
manufacturer with business scope covering the production of energy and
industrial equipment, and integrated services. The company
is one of three major power equipment suppliers in China.
Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (Baa1 negative) is a flagship
listed subsidiary of SEGC. It was 54.55% owned by
SEGC as of 30 June 2021. SEGC is 100% owned by the State-owned
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, under the Shanghai
Government.
