Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Sharjah Islamic Bank's ratings, outlook changed to stable

26 Sep 2022

Limassol, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the local and foreign currency long-term issuer ratings of Sharjah Islamic Bank PJSC (SIB) to Baa2 from Baa1. In addition, the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA were downgraded to ba2 from ba1.

The outlook on the bank's long-term issuer ratings changed to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings is at the bottom of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATINGS AND BCA DOWNGRADE WITH CHANGE OF OUTLOOK TO STABLE

Moody's says that the downgrade of SIB's long-term ratings captures the downgrade of the bank's BCA to ba2 from ba1 and reflects primarily the deterioration in the bank's asset quality and expectation of further pressure coming from sector concentration and recent high financing growth, as well as modest profitability. Furthermore the rating agency notes the bank's relatively low core capital and continued core earnings volatility. Moody's said that these challenges are mitigated by SIB's stable funding and sound liquidity profile.

The change of outlook to stable from negative captures Moody's view that the bank's stable funding and sound liquidity offset potential further weakening of the bank's solvency profile in the next 12-18 months.

-- DETERIORATION IN ASSET QUALITY

A key driver for the downgrade is SIB's deteriorating asset quality, combined with its declining loss-absorption capacity. The bank's problem financings-to-gross financings ratio increased to 5.6%, from 4.8% in December 2021, as non-performing financing increased by 16% during the first six months of 2022. Furthermore, the bank's problem financing provisioning coverage has decreased to 84% of problem financings as of June 2022 from 91% as of December 2021.

Moody's says that the bank's high lending concentrations to the construction and real estate sectors will continue to pose downside risks, given their cyclical nature. As of June 2022, the bank's funded exposure to such sectors represented 124% of its tangible common equity (65% in 2017) and 24% of its gross financing while both figures go up to around 167% of TCE and 33% of gross loans when including financings to HNWIs, a material portion of which involves real estate as end use or collateral. Moody's also noted the bank's substantial concentration of exposure to the Sharjah government, which was 37% of total financings at end-June 2022.

Moody's expects SIB's asset quality to remain under pressure, despite economic activity rebounding in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), amid evolving global macroeconomic conditions and in the aftermath of the pandemic, notably in the medium-sized enterprises and corporates segment to which the bank is exposed. Moreover, the bank's asset-quality metrics continue to reflect its exposure to legacy impaired financings of HNWIs.

-- RELATIVELY MODEST CORE CAPITAL BUFFERS

The bank's core capitalisation, as measured by its tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets ratio decreased to 14.8% as of June 2022 from 20.4% in 2016, reflecting (1) gross financing growth at a compounded annual rate of around 8% during 2017-2021 and (2) the AED295 million capital impact from the adoption of IFRS 9 accounting standards during 2018.

While SIB's core capitalisation has declined, its regulatory capital is however expected to remain sound (reported Tier 1 and capital adequacy ratios at 19.0% and 20.1% as of June 2022, respectively) underpinned by an Additional Tier 1 (AT1) sukuk issuance in 2019. In line with the local regulatory framework, AT1 instruments do not have mandatory point of non-viability triggers and hence are not included in Moody's core capital calculation.

Going forward, Moody's expects financing growth and modest profitability to exert further downward pressure on the bank's core capitalisation.

-- MODEST PROFITABILITY AND HIGH EARNINGS VOLATILITY

The rating downgrade also captures SIB's modest and volatile profitability and Moody's expectation that this will remain under pressure. The bank's net income to tangible assets was 0.8% in full-year 2021 (1.1% in the first six months of 2022). This relatively weak bottom-line profitability profile is driven by a decline in net profit margin to a Moody's adjusted 2.0% during 2021 (2.1% in the first six months of 2022) from 2.2% in 2018 which was mainly due to a rise in funding costs till 2019 and in 2020-2021 by predominantly lower asset yields as a backdrop of low interest rates.

SIB's cost efficiency has been structurally weaker than local peers with a cost-to-income ratio at 47% for 2021 (38% for the first six months of 2022), which is significantly higher than the UAE average of 36%. The bank however aims to improve its cost efficiency through investments in its IT and digital offering as well as branch network rationalisation.

The bank's core earnings also continue to be exposed to volatility from the value of its real estate investments (6.2% of total assets as of June 2022) - 81% of which is mark-to-market held and subject to annual valuations that are largely dependent on market conditions. This has contributed to considerable volatility in SIB's pre-provision profitability, which has fluctuated between 1.1% and 2.6% as a proportion of average total assets since 2014.

Going forward Moody's expects SIB's net profitability to remain modest, which would also result in limited internal capital generation.

-- SOUND LIQUIDITY BUFFERS MITIGATING RELIANCE ON MARKET FUNDING

Moody's notes that SIB maintains a stable funding and liquidity profile. The bank remains largely deposit-funded (around 67% of total assets as of June 2022). Although SIB exhibits a relatively high level of market funding, which tends to be relatively confidence and price sensitive, the sukuk portion of the bank's market funding helps diversify its funding base and improve asset-liability maturity mismatches. SIB's market-funding at 17.9% of its tangible banking assets (14.6% as of December 2021) mainly reflects issuances from the bank's $3 billion Trust Certificates Issuance Programme as well as interbank funding.

Mitigating the reliance on wholesale funding, the bank maintains a sufficient cushion of liquid resources that provides a buffer against the confidence-sensitive nature of such funding. As of June 2022, the bank's liquid banking assets represented 30.9% of tangible banking assets (29.1% as of December 2021).

Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects the bank's recourse to market funding to continue while its liquidity buffer should remain sound.

DOWNGRADE OF LONG-TERM ISSUER RATINGS

The downgrade of the bank's long-term issuer ratings to Baa2 from Baa1 captures the downgrade of its BCA to ba2 from ba1.

Moody's continues to incorporate a very high probability of government support translating into a three-notch uplift from the bank's lower ba2 BCA. Moody's bases this view on (1) the Sharjah government 37.5% direct and indirect ownership stake in SIB through the Sharjah Asset Management LLC and Sharjah Social Security Fund and (2) the UAE government's established track record of extending financial support to its banking system in times of need.

The long term backed senior unsecured ratings of SIB Sukuk Company III Limited have also been downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 as these ratings are aligned with SIB's long-term issuer rating.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook captures the bank's stable funding and sound liquidity, which would offset potential further weakening of the bank's solvency profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on SIB's ratings could develop from a combination of (1) higher core capital buffers, (2) a material reduction in its sector concentrations and direct real estate holdings and (3) a significant decline in its core earnings volatility.

Downward pressure on SIB's ratings could develop from (1) core capital buffers continuing on a downward trend against the bank's relatively weak asset risk profile, (2) continued core earnings volatility and/or consistently low net profitability, (3) a substantial deterioration in asset quality and/or (4) deterioration of funding and liquidity profile.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Sharjah Islamic Bank PJSC

..Downgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba2 from ba1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba2 from ba1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to Baa1(cr) from A3(cr)

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1, Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-2

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, Affirmed P-2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Issuer: SIB Sukuk Company III Limited

..Downgrades:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1, Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Francesca Paolino, +971 (423) 795-68.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities or their designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Constantinos Kypreos
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol, CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Henry MacNevin
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol, CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

