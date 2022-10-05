Moody's downgrades Sherwood School District 88J, OR's issuer and GO ratings to A3; negative outlook assigned

New York, October 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Washington, Clackamas and Yamhill Counties School District 88J (Sherwood), OR's issuer and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings to A3 from A1. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. At fiscal 2021 year end, the district had approximately $302.5 million in GOULT debt outstanding. A negative outlook has been assigned.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade to an A3 issuer rating reflects the district's materially narrowed financial position that is expected to further weaken over the next two years. The thin financial position stems from poor revenue forecasting and budgeting practices which has resulted in significant deficit operations, in addition to substantial interfund lending that has significantly trimmed operating liquidity. Deficit operations are projected in fiscal 2022, while new management is working to balance operations in 2023. The rating also reflects the district's elevated leverage, which is reflective of both high debt and pension burdens. The rating is supported by the district's strong Portland (Aaa stable) metro area economy and strong resident income and property wealth, which provide a solid revenue generating base. Enrollment is expected to moderately grow over the next few years, though it currently remains at lower levels as a result of the pandemic.
Governance considerations are material to the rating action. The deterioration of the district's financial position is largely a result of below average governance characterized by poor budgetary management and an overdependence on interfund lending. Significant improvement in governance controls is necessary to achieve long-term financial stability.
The district's GOULT bond ratings are equivalent to the A3 issuer rating, based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge and unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the challenges the district faces with a projected narrowing of financial reserves over the next two years with deficit operations projected in fiscal 2022 and expected challenges in balancing operations in fiscal 2023. A sustainable plan to balance operations will be a key credit consideration going forward.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Return to structural balance resulting in a trend of a significant increases in financial reserves
- Positive enrollment trend
- Substantial reduction in long-term liabilities and fixed costs
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Further sustained decreases in financial reserves
- Material increase in long-term liabilities and fixed costs
LEGAL SECURITY
The district's GOULT bonds are backed by the district's full faith, credit and unlimited property tax pledge. Debt service for GOULT bonds in Oregon is funded by a separate property tax levy that is dedicated to bondholders and secured through statute, a beneficial credit strength for bond holders.
PROFILE
Washington, Clackamas and Yamhill Counties SD 88J is located in northwestern Oregon and is headquartered in the city of Sherwood (Aa2), approximately 13 miles southwest of downtown Portland (Aaa stable). In 2022, the district's enrollment was 4,710.
